Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative Community Outreach Committee Presents Second Annual Pianos on State ‘Masq(P)Arade!’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Plaza del Mar Band Shell Project Secures Grant Funding to Move Forward with Restoration
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 10/13/2022. The project to restore the Band Shell at Plaza del Mar, one of Santa Barbara’s oldest parks, has secured critical grant funding to continue the planned restoration. The structure, originally constructed in 1919, long served as a cultural hub of the City, providing a space for concerts, theater performances, recitals, and community celebrations, but has since fallen into disrepair. In October 2020, an evaluation of the condition of the Band Shell identified the stage flooring, building frame, and roof as major structural issues. A fence was placed around the facility as a public safety precaution.
Santa Barbara Independent
Pulling and Putting Things Together at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Paradox comes home to roost at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) this fall with the coolly entrancing Marshall Brown exhibition The Architecture of Collage. In a sense, this artist is all about architecture, which he also practices and teaches at Princeton. From another angle, architecture is subjected to his crafty collagist’s re-inventive eye. By dwelling on the architectural medium while imposing his cerebral cut-up visions, Brown pays respects with a sly re-thinker’s wit and an exacting X-Acto knife.
Santa Barbara Independent
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Will Begin Accepting Applications on October 15
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year on Saturday, October 15. Eligibility requirements and application instructions are available online at www.sbscholarship.org. The Scholarship Foundation reviewed...
Santa Barbara Independent
Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Program Honors 17 Graduates for Achievements by Housing Authority on October 17th at 5 PM in Presidio Springs
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA, Oct. 12, 2022 – This year, the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) is honoring 17 Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Program graduates on October 17, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the Presidio Springs community room located at 721 Laguna Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Independent
Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Recognizes Adelante Charter School Teacher Verónica Ramos
SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara recognized Verónica Ramos for her leadership as a sixth-grade teacher at Adelante Charter School. At the Rotary Club’s lunch meeting on October 7, 2022, Ramos was awarded a plaque and $1,000 check for classroom needs, which she said would go toward buying more books of interest to her students, with stories that represent their backgrounds. She said she would also apply the funds to making her classroom a more inviting and comfortable environment, and for field trips.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Art for Good’ at Helena Mason Art Gallery in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone
In the right local hands, visual arts can have a positive impact on Santa Barbara’s coastline and its children. Helena Mason Art Gallery’s Art for Good show will feature work by artists David Aiazzi, Gigi Crisa, Nicole Delesalle, Chris Gocong, Melissa Hopf, Markus Klinko, Rod Lathim, Josh Soskin, Deirdre Stietzel, Lisa Trivell, Wallace, and Andy Warhol to fundraise for two local nonprofits, according to gallery owner Natalie Sanchez.
Santa Barbara Independent
SEEAG Looking for Farms to Host Farm Lab Field Trip Agricultural Education Program in Santa Barbara County
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Ynez, Calif. (October 11, 2022)–Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is looking for farms in Santa Barbara County to host its Farm Lab field trip agricultural education program. Farm Lab is an opportunity for schoolchildren in the...
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Santa Barbara Renews Homeless Agreements
The Santa Barbara City Council decided unanimously on Tuesday to allocate $202,100 for the homeless shelter operated by People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) and to fund $200,000 for both a community collaborative and Neighborhood Navigation Centers through the S.B. Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT). The renewal of funding came with proposed changes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Independent
Culture Wars Invade Goleta School Board Race￼￼
In retrospect, few complaints reached our ears regarding the Goleta schools during the pandemic, and even now, Goleta parents are upbeat about their schools. It’s a stark contrast to the Santa Barbara schools, which seemed to have villagers armed with metaphoric torches and pitchforks at every school board meeting.
Santa Barbara Independent
Fresh Seafood, Live Music, and More at the 19th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival October 15
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, CA – 10/11/2022 — Celebrate Santa Barbara Channel’s bounty and the fishermen who harvest it at the 19th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival on Saturday, October 15. This free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., luring seafood lovers to Santa Barbara Harbor for one of our community’s most cherished events. Timed to celebrate the opening of lobster season, the Festival showcases fresh, regional seafood in addition to live music, maritime education, free boat rides, children’s activities, vessel tours, and more. There’s fun to be had for all ages.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sophie B. Hawkins & Judy Collins Bring Their Beautiful Voices to Ojai
Believe it or not, it’s the 30th anniversary of Sophie B. Hawkins’s platinum-selling debut album Tongues and Tails — the one I personally played over and over and over again — which included the hit single “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover.”. Her new...
Santa Barbara Independent
What Are Santa Barbara Women’s Health Care Needs?
Interest and energy are coalescing around a new organization ― the Santa Barbara Women’s Health Coalition (WHC) ― after a physician independently called for improvements in local women’s health care. Dr. Katrina Mitchell said she received an outpouring of public support for an op-ed she penned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Independent
ON the Beat | Chamber Music Lands in the 805, Ditto Jack and Willie
Suddenly, chamber music is having a field day in the 805. To be more exact, make that three consecutive days, from three different and significant sources in the area. The very term “chamber” was, from 1977 to 2019, a prominent feature of the annual Lobero Theatre’s calendar, when the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra (SBCO) existed as Santa Barbara’s “other” orchestra on many an inspiring Tuesday night.
Santa Barbara Independent
Delights in the Lion’s Den of Buellton
David Walker speaks to the crowd at the recent Lion’s Den dinner, while Chef Rachel Ponce and Chef Bryan Aceves discuss the dishes created by Pair With Rachel. | Credit: Jessica Cheung. It’s a tribute to David Walker’s passion for his project that, as he talks you through the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Figueroa Mountain Brewing Wins 2 at Great American Beer Fest, Passes 200 Medals Mark
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Denver, CO (October 8th, 2022) – Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company continued a 12-year long. tradition today: winning at the Great American Beer Festival, the nation’s largest beer competition and. what Brewers Association CEO Bob Pease calls “the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Lia M. Parker
Lia M. Parker passed away peacefully on September 17 at the age of 88. In 1949, Lia was the original Spirit of the Fiesta and in recent years became a part of the celebrations again, including being chosen grand marshal of the Fiesta Parade in 2014 and 2019. She enjoyed being part of the festivities and especially loved seeing all the young dancers.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Create New Court for Mentally Ill Homeless People
Based on the new statewide law just signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, Santa Barbara County — like all 58 counties in the state — will have to create a brand-new court program capable of mandating treatment for people who are also psychotically mentally ill but either don’t know that they’re sick or refuse treatment.
Santa Barbara Independent
Pairing Santa Barbara Bud with Beer
As VP of sales for Pacific Stone, Ted Whitney oversees a lot of cannabis, most of which is grown in the brand’s 1.1 million square foot greenhouse in Carpinteria. But before he entered the weed business, Whitney studied molecular biology at the University of Colorado, worked briefly in wholesale wine, and then spent 15 years building up the craft beer industry.
Santa Barbara Independent
County Partners with Church to Install Bike Repair Station
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Community members in the Eastern Goleta Valley celebrated the installation of a bicycle repair station near the bridge at Arroyo Road and More Mesa Drive this weekend. The station was a collaboration between Santa Barbara County Public Works and the Santa Barbara Seventh Day Adventist Church. After Transportation Division maintenance staff constructed a concrete pad on County property, the church purchased and installed the station. The church will be responsible for monitoring and maintaining the station.
Santa Barbara Independent
Go with Gas
Can you tell me one restaurant that cooks with electric in Santa Barbara? Tell me one chef that will want to cook with electric? So I guess we can say goodbye to any new restaurants unless they buy an existing one with a gas stove. And if they want to upgrade to a newer appliance, they can’t get a gas stove! Yes, let’s help the small businessman in S.B.!
Comments / 0