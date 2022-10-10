Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County schools announce tentative reopening plan
On Wednesday, the School District of Lee County held a workshop where the superintendent and the school board discussed reopening classrooms to learning. The district’s preliminary plan is to start reopening schools on Monday. Before that, the district needs to make sure schools have working fire alarms and announcement...
Lee Schools final reopening plan to be announced Friday
The Lee County School District will post its final plan to get students back to classrooms this Friday
WINKNEWS.com
13 Lee County schools expected to open on Monday, 15 more on Tuesday
More schools are getting the go-ahead to open next week in Lee County, along with temporary campuses and hot spots to help with internet access. That’s just some of the important information Lee County school officials discussed during a Thursday news conference. The 13 schools that are expected to...
fox13news.com
North Port schools prepare to reopen after Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Crews are working hard to ensure North Port schools that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian are ready for students to return to class on Monday. Fixing and cleaning has become a 24/7 job at Heron Creed Middle School in North Port. "The kids want to...
classiccountry1045.com
Hurricane Ian Updates For DeSoto County 10/13/2022
We have received a delivery of livestock and pet food to distribute to 4-H and FFA families. Livestock food and pet food is available for pick up immediately. We are here Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. -4:00 p.m. Feed will be available while supplies last at the 4-H Office. DeSoto County Emergency...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County schools will not have to reduce fall, winter breaks due to Ian
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County has announced that it will not have to reduce its fall or winter breaks to make up for school cancellations during Hurricane Ian. Thanks to the millage referendum approved by voters in 2018 and renewed in 2021, the added 30...
WINKNEWS.com
Repairing Lee County schools on the ‘not ready to open’ list
Different schools in Lee County are still considered “not ready to open” but work is being done to change that. Lee County’s Cypress Lake Middle School was one of the schools considered “Not ready to open”. But, a nearby truck that says “Catastrophe response team” has crews cleaning and working to get the school open soon.
Mysuncoast.com
Post-storm food assistance program now available in Manatee
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents in need of food assistance due to Hurricane Ian can apply for state help through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This program, called D-SNAP, is available to individuals and families who are not already receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental...
Polk County's disaster recovery center opens
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As people continue to recover following the impacts of Hurricane Ian, Polk County opened its disaster recovery center on Wednesday to assist with FEMA applicant services. Those who go to the center will also receive help from the Small Business Assistance, the Department of Children...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Utilities rescinds final boil water notice
Lee County Utilities has rescinded its precautionary Boil Water Notice for 100% of its service area. The majority of customers had their notice rescinded Monday; only a few neighborhoods remained under the notice. Lee County Utilities provides services to more than 97,000 water connections. A Boil Water Notice is no...
WINKNEWS.com
Fall sports returning to Lee County schools after Hurricane Ian
Fall sports are back in Lee County. Volleyball games began Thursday night and football returns on Friday. The lights will be turned on again. The stands will be filled again, and teams all over Lee County are getting closer to playing again. As fall sports such as volleyball and football...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis issues emergency executive order on ballot access in Ian-impacted counties
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency executive order on Thursday morning with the aim of ensuring ballot access for voters in counties severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. At the request of the Supervisors of Elections in Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties, and at the recommendation of Secretary of State Cord Byrd, DeSantis signed Executive Order 22-234, which he says will help ensure adequate access to Florida’s 2022 General Election ballot for the voters of Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties.
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water points of distribution
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water Points of Distribution (PODs) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Mysuncoast.com
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
How to track when debris clean-up trucks will be in your community
Amber Cabrera watched as items were scraped up from her home, damaged by flood waters, which reminded her of when her family went face to face with Hurricane Ian.
Mysuncoast.com
Several store parking lots in North Port have workers camping out and others helping
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Store parking lots in North Port seem to be a popular spot where helpers are camped out and where help is being given. The Salvation Army of Georgia at several different locations including the Super Walmart on Tamiami Trail. Between lunch and dinner, they are handing 500 hot meals everyday at this location.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored
Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
wengradio.com
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputies Respond To Active Shooter “Swatting” Hoax
It’s called “swatting” and while it’s been an occasional problem around the world, in the past month it’s become a fast-growing trend. On Oct. 11, a school in Sarasota and multiple schools in Miami-Dade, Broward, St. Lucie, and Collier locked down after receiving calls. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster called for an investigation after 18 school districts reported hoax 911 calls last Friday. USA TODAY found at least 30 active shooter false alarms and threats made at schools in one week last month and WIRED reported more than 90 false reports of school shooters during three weeks in September.
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood mobile home park destroyed after Ian
Mobile Gardens in Englewood was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Most of the 240 mobile homes there are totaled or have significant damage. It’s enough for some to think they could never rebuild and maybe it’s time to move on. But the community is now rallying around one...
