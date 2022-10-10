ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County schools announce tentative reopening plan

On Wednesday, the School District of Lee County held a workshop where the superintendent and the school board discussed reopening classrooms to learning. The district’s preliminary plan is to start reopening schools on Monday. Before that, the district needs to make sure schools have working fire alarms and announcement...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

13 Lee County schools expected to open on Monday, 15 more on Tuesday

More schools are getting the go-ahead to open next week in Lee County, along with temporary campuses and hot spots to help with internet access. That’s just some of the important information Lee County school officials discussed during a Thursday news conference. The 13 schools that are expected to...
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

North Port schools prepare to reopen after Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Crews are working hard to ensure North Port schools that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian are ready for students to return to class on Monday. Fixing and cleaning has become a 24/7 job at Heron Creed Middle School in North Port. "The kids want to...
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Desoto County, FL
Desoto County, FL
Government
Desoto County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
classiccountry1045.com

Hurricane Ian Updates For DeSoto County 10/13/2022

We have received a delivery of livestock and pet food to distribute to 4-H and FFA families. Livestock food and pet food is available for pick up immediately. We are here Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. -4:00 p.m. Feed will be available while supplies last at the 4-H Office. DeSoto County Emergency...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Repairing Lee County schools on the ‘not ready to open’ list

Different schools in Lee County are still considered “not ready to open” but work is being done to change that. Lee County’s Cypress Lake Middle School was one of the schools considered “Not ready to open”. But, a nearby truck that says “Catastrophe response team” has crews cleaning and working to get the school open soon.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Post-storm food assistance program now available in Manatee

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents in need of food assistance due to Hurricane Ian can apply for state help through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This program, called D-SNAP, is available to individuals and families who are not already receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#High School#Elementary School#Secondary School#Education Construction#Linus K12#Linus Elementary#Construction Maintenance#Linus Middle School
10 Tampa Bay

Polk County's disaster recovery center opens

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As people continue to recover following the impacts of Hurricane Ian, Polk County opened its disaster recovery center on Wednesday to assist with FEMA applicant services. Those who go to the center will also receive help from the Small Business Assistance, the Department of Children...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County Utilities rescinds final boil water notice

Lee County Utilities has rescinded its precautionary Boil Water Notice for 100% of its service area. The majority of customers had their notice rescinded Monday; only a few neighborhoods remained under the notice. Lee County Utilities provides services to more than 97,000 water connections. A Boil Water Notice is no...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fall sports returning to Lee County schools after Hurricane Ian

Fall sports are back in Lee County. Volleyball games began Thursday night and football returns on Friday. The lights will be turned on again. The stands will be filled again, and teams all over Lee County are getting closer to playing again. As fall sports such as volleyball and football...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis issues emergency executive order on ballot access in Ian-impacted counties

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency executive order on Thursday morning with the aim of ensuring ballot access for voters in counties severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. At the request of the Supervisors of Elections in Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties, and at the recommendation of Secretary of State Cord Byrd, DeSantis signed Executive Order 22-234, which he says will help ensure adequate access to Florida’s 2022 General Election ballot for the voters of Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Mysuncoast.com

Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
RIVERVIEW, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored

Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
CAPE CORAL, FL
wengradio.com

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputies Respond To Active Shooter “Swatting” Hoax

It’s called “swatting” and while it’s been an occasional problem around the world, in the past month it’s become a fast-growing trend. On Oct. 11, a school in Sarasota and multiple schools in Miami-Dade, Broward, St. Lucie, and Collier locked down after receiving calls. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster called for an investigation after 18 school districts reported hoax 911 calls last Friday. USA TODAY found at least 30 active shooter false alarms and threats made at schools in one week last month and WIRED reported more than 90 false reports of school shooters during three weeks in September.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood mobile home park destroyed after Ian

Mobile Gardens in Englewood was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Most of the 240 mobile homes there are totaled or have significant damage. It’s enough for some to think they could never rebuild and maybe it’s time to move on. But the community is now rallying around one...
ENGLEWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy