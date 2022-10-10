Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency executive order on Thursday morning with the aim of ensuring ballot access for voters in counties severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. At the request of the Supervisors of Elections in Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties, and at the recommendation of Secretary of State Cord Byrd, DeSantis signed Executive Order 22-234, which he says will help ensure adequate access to Florida’s 2022 General Election ballot for the voters of Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties.

