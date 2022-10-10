ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Odds and Ends: Betting Line Drops Significantly in Clemson-FSU Showdown

By Brad Senkiw
 3 days ago

Once more than a touchdown favorite, Clemson's spread against Florida State has dropped four points in 24 hours and is showing no signs of slowing down.

If you like No. 4 Clemson to go on the road and cover the spread against unranked Florida State this week, hopefully, you waited past Sunday before making any d ecision because you're going to want to see this.

The line has dropped from Tigers -7.5 to -3.5 in about 24 hours, according to FanDuel Sportsbook . That's a significant move.

Why the sudden change? It's hard to say, but maybe the oddsmakers were way off with the initial spread compared to professional bettors, who make up a lot of the early-week action.

The sports betting market has gone in hard on the Seminoles for some reason, and that's before betting limits increase later this week. A move to that degree does raise a lot of questions.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday nigh t that the Tigers are expected to be the healthiest they've been in several weeks, which means it sounds likely that star defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and starting cornerback Sheridan Jones will return for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday.

There is certainly no issue at quarterback for the Tigers, healthwise or otherwise. Oftentimes, lines can sway one way or the other based on one position, but DJ Uiagalelei has been playing well for Clemson and appeared healthy after the 31-3 win at Boston College.

The weather certainly isn't a factor as it's forecast to be clear and in the 70s in Tallahassee around game time.

This is a curious development worth monitoring as the week continues. The line has shown no sign of slowing down its descent, but there will likely be some buyback soon from the professionals based on value alone.

The game total is currently set at 50.5 points.

Clemson, SC
