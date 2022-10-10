Read full article on original website
Whitmer, Dixon to debate for first time on Thursday
LANSING, Mich. — Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon will meet for their first debate in Grand Rapids on Thursday, as both continue their campaigns to win the governor's seat. Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. The race marks the first time in Michigan history...
Gov. Whitmer declares State of Emergency for Menominee County due to paper mill fire
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Menominee County following a large-scale industrial fire that began at a paper plant and neighboring warehouse in Menominee last Thursday. “I want to thank the first responders from Michigan and Wisconsin who joined forces battling...
Lockhart Chemical Co. file for bankruptcy, says EGLE
FLINT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has confirmed with Mid-Michigan NOW that Lockhart Chemical Co., the company accused of having oil-based substances leak into the Flint River, has filed for bankruptcy. See the statement below from an EGLE spokesperson:. Lockhart has filed for bankruptcy....
EPA expresses concern over 'likely significant impacts' of Line 5 tunnel in new report
LANSING, Mich. — The federal agency tasked with protecting the environment outlined a number of concerns about the potential impacts from the Line 5 tunnel in northern Michigan in a new report. The Environmental Protection Agency, also known as EPA, reported its concerns about "likely significant impacts" of the...
Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 2, the wide-reaching plan that would change many of the procedures around Michigan's elections.
Michigan raising awareness for reducing household energy costs during Weatherization Month
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is teaming up with Governor Gretchen Whitmer to raise awareness during Weatherization Month with a program that reduces household energy costs by an average of $283 per year. Energy efficiency measures installed in client homes include items such...
Gov. Whitmer signs scholarship to lower cost of college for most high school graduates
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. —Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation on Tuesday to establish a scholarship that will lower the cost of college for majority of high school graduates. On October 11, Governor Whitmer signed the Michigan Achievement Scholarship at Lawrence Technological University, where she was also celebrating the one-year anniversary...
Mid-Michigan disaster relief org. gives update on help with hurricane Ian aftermath
LEE COUNTY, Fla. —It has been two weeks since hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida, and a mid-Michigan non-profit disaster relief organization has been there for more than a week assisting in recovery. Rob Lo'Ree, the founder of S.T.O.R.M. Search and Rescue, is describing the situation as dire....
Michigan to receive $1.56 billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
WASHINGTON—The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced Tuesday that $1.56 billion will go towards Michigan's infrastructure. “America’s roads and bridges are the vital arteries of our transportation system, connecting people and goods across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "We are sending historic levels of funding to every state to help modernize the roads and bridges Americans rely on every day.”
Saginaw Twp. woman takes leave from job to help Hurricane Ian victims
FLINT, Mich - The clean-up and rebuilding from Hurricane Ian in South Florida continue. Help is coming from all over the country. Jennifer Gruesbeck took a leave of absence from her job as an EMT and Medical Assistant at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw to go to South Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian.
Ex-Michigan governor asks court to drop Flint water charges
DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder urged a judge Tuesday to dismiss misdemeanor charges related to the Flint water crisis, a week after another judge took that step with seven other former officials. Snyder wasn't covered by Judge Elizabeth Kelly's decision because she was overseeing...
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, October 11th
MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,861,595 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,919. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 12,548 new cases and 152 deaths on October 11th. The average daily COVID-19...
Independent investigation into what led up to the shooting at Oxford High School continues
OXFORD, Mich. - In July, the Oxford Community School District announced they would be hiring an independent investigation firm to look into what happened leading up to and after the shooting at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021. This week the firm was in Oakland County doing interviews with...
Insurance experts warn Floridians to watch premiums following Hurricane Ian
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Following Hurricane Ian, insurance experts are warning Northwest Florida residents to watch their premiums. While the storm didn't directly impact the area, analysts say claims made from Ian will surely impact insurance rates for customers statewide. Insurance experts WEAR spoke to are urging residents...
Oxford Township teen arrested for social media internet threat
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A 14-year-old Oxford Township boy was arrested by Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies after posting pictures on social media of three handguns and claiming he would kill individuals of Jewish descent, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the 14-year-old was arrested at...
Barge that sank more more than 100 years ago discovered in Lake Superior
LAKE SUPERIOR, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A nearly 300-foot vessel that sank more than 100 years has been discovered on the floor of Lake Superior. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced Wednesday that the vessel known as Barge 129 was found 35 miles off Vermilion Point in 650 feet of water thanks to sonar technology.
Family records fun video after finding woman's lost phone at Florida Walmart
NAVARRE, Fla. (WEAR) — A family in Florida recently found a woman's lost phone in a Walmart store. They were kind enough to turn it in to customer service, but not before recording a special message on her phone. Michell DeMarcus submitted the video to WEAR. This amazing family...
1 dead, 1 arrested in fatal Can-Am accident in Saint Helen
SAINT HELEN, Mich.— A fatal rollover accident occurred Sunday night in Saint Helen leaving 1 dead and 1 arrested. Roscommon County Sheriff's Office Deputies were call shortly after midnight on October 9 to investigate a rollover accident at Windywood Dr and Artesia Beach Rd. Deputies found that 3 subject...
