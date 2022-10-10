ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer, Dixon to debate for first time on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon will meet for their first debate in Grand Rapids on Thursday, as both continue their campaigns to win the governor's seat. Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. The race marks the first time in Michigan history...
MICHIGAN STATE
Lockhart Chemical Co. file for bankruptcy, says EGLE

FLINT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has confirmed with Mid-Michigan NOW that Lockhart Chemical Co., the company accused of having oil-based substances leak into the Flint River, has filed for bankruptcy. See the statement below from an EGLE spokesperson:. Lockhart has filed for bankruptcy....
FLINT, MI
Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections

LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 2, the wide-reaching plan that would change many of the procedures around Michigan's elections.
MICHIGAN STATE
Gov. Whitmer signs scholarship to lower cost of college for most high school graduates

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. —Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation on Tuesday to establish a scholarship that will lower the cost of college for majority of high school graduates. On October 11, Governor Whitmer signed the Michigan Achievement Scholarship at Lawrence Technological University, where she was also celebrating the one-year anniversary...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan to receive $1.56 billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced Tuesday that $1.56 billion will go towards Michigan's infrastructure. “America’s roads and bridges are the vital arteries of our transportation system, connecting people and goods across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "We are sending historic levels of funding to every state to help modernize the roads and bridges Americans rely on every day.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Saginaw Twp. woman takes leave from job to help Hurricane Ian victims

FLINT, Mich - The clean-up and rebuilding from Hurricane Ian in South Florida continue. Help is coming from all over the country. Jennifer Gruesbeck took a leave of absence from her job as an EMT and Medical Assistant at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw to go to South Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian.
SAGINAW, MI
Ex-Michigan governor asks court to drop Flint water charges

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder urged a judge Tuesday to dismiss misdemeanor charges related to the Flint water crisis, a week after another judge took that step with seven other former officials. Snyder wasn't covered by Judge Elizabeth Kelly's decision because she was overseeing...
FLINT, MI
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, October 11th

MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,861,595 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,919. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 12,548 new cases and 152 deaths on October 11th. The average daily COVID-19...
MICHIGAN STATE
Insurance experts warn Floridians to watch premiums following Hurricane Ian

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Following Hurricane Ian, insurance experts are warning Northwest Florida residents to watch their premiums. While the storm didn't directly impact the area, analysts say claims made from Ian will surely impact insurance rates for customers statewide. Insurance experts WEAR spoke to are urging residents...
FLORIDA STATE
Oxford Township teen arrested for social media internet threat

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A 14-year-old Oxford Township boy was arrested by Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies after posting pictures on social media of three handguns and claiming he would kill individuals of Jewish descent, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the 14-year-old was arrested at...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Barge that sank more more than 100 years ago discovered in Lake Superior

LAKE SUPERIOR, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A nearly 300-foot vessel that sank more than 100 years has been discovered on the floor of Lake Superior. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced Wednesday that the vessel known as Barge 129 was found 35 miles off Vermilion Point in 650 feet of water thanks to sonar technology.
ACCIDENTS
1 dead, 1 arrested in fatal Can-Am accident in Saint Helen

SAINT HELEN, Mich.— A fatal rollover accident occurred Sunday night in Saint Helen leaving 1 dead and 1 arrested. Roscommon County Sheriff's Office Deputies were call shortly after midnight on October 9 to investigate a rollover accident at Windywood Dr and Artesia Beach Rd. Deputies found that 3 subject...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI

