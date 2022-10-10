ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Walla Walla County, WA
Walla Walla County, WA
Walla Walla, WA
102.7 KORD

Trucker Loses Load of Apples at SR 240 & SR 24 Wednesday Morning [VIDEO]

Washington State Patrol was quick to the scene after a trucker lost a load of apples Wednesday morning. It happened at the intersection of SR 240 and SR 24 in Benton County. The semi and trailer overturned with the apples spilling onto the roadway. The minor injury crash closed SR 24 for quite some time. SR 240 is open, however, WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said that "clean-up could take several hours" on SR 24.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
102.7 KORD

This Rage Room May Be the Most Cathartic Place in Tri-Cities

I had one of the most action-packed weekends of my life here in the Tri-Cities. On Saturday, I went with my family to the Tri-Cities Pirate Festival and met Isaac Singleton Jr., an actor. He has appeared in The Mandalorian but is possibly best remembered for his work on the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. That was just a warm-up for my wife's birthday weekend. Yes, I said birthday weekend so buckle up.
TRI-CITIES, WA
102.7 KORD

KSD to Offer Flu Shot Clinics Beginning Oct 14th

The Kennewick School District announced Thursday, October 13th, they will begin holding flu shot clinics at a variety of schools through November. KSD Public Relations and Communications Officer Robyn Chastain released the following information:. " Kennewick School District is offering flu shot clinics at several of our schools and facilities...
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

Benefit for Longtime KORD Radio Host this Saturday

Greg Delange has been a household name for many years here in the Tri-Cities (and surrounding areas). He was the morning radio disc jockey on KORD for more years than I can count. My radio was set to 102.7 and I enjoyed listening to Greg and his infectious laugh for many, many years. It wasn't until I did a benefit for one of the local DJs, that I became friends with Greg. We hit it off immediately and became very close friends. When there was an opening on the morning show, sitting next to Greg and his sidekick, Woody, Greg called me and told me to come and apply! So I did, and I got the job! My dream job really! Not only did I get to fulfill a dream but I got to work beside one of my best friends. Sadly, not long after I started, Greg decided to pursue other career options and left the station.
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

We Found Some Sick Tri-Cities Merch on Etsy

People collect all sorts of things. I have several friends who collect comic books. I collect Blu-Rays. You might collect belt buckles, baseball cards, vintage beer bottles, or even old pizza boxes. Everyone has something special to them that they accumulate for their own happiness. If someone out there were to be a collector of Tri-Cities-themed merchandise, I may have hit the jackpot you're looking for.
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

