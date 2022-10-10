Read full article on original website
Faking Accidents for Money Could Get Kennewick Man 95 Years
Officials with the US Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern WA (Federal) say a Kennewick man will learn how many years he will spend in prison when he is sentenced in January of 2023. Man pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, actual wire fraud, and...
Richland Police Spend Weekend Chasing, Busting Reckless Drivers
Richland Police say they spent much of the weekend chasing down reckless drivers. A number of drivers were cited, and some even had their vehicles towed over the weekend in Richland, due to what Police say were unsafe driving. In particular, late Saturday night, one young man was stopped for...
What Happens in Washington State if You Flee a Hit-and-Run Accident?
Here's What Could Happen If You Run Away From An Accident In Washington State. If you're involved in a hit-and-run accident in Washington State, the consequences can be significant. Depending on the severity of the accident, you could be facing anything from a misdemeanor to a felony charge—and that's not...
Trucker Loses Load of Apples at SR 240 & SR 24 Wednesday Morning [VIDEO]
Washington State Patrol was quick to the scene after a trucker lost a load of apples Wednesday morning. It happened at the intersection of SR 240 and SR 24 in Benton County. The semi and trailer overturned with the apples spilling onto the roadway. The minor injury crash closed SR 24 for quite some time. SR 240 is open, however, WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said that "clean-up could take several hours" on SR 24.
$20K Worth of Fentanyl Pills, Guns, Cash Seized Near Othello
A late-night raid Monday netted a lot of fentanyl, cash, and guns. It's interesting this recent arrest took place in the same general area where a huge party was broken up in September by Adams County Deputies. Monday night around 10 PM, The ACSO Narcotics Unit served a warrant at...
You’ll Never Believe Which Tri-City is Washington’s Most Affordable
I never in a million years would have guessed that my city is one of Washington's most affordable. Just for giggles, I Googled Washington's most affordable cities and I was truly surprised to see that one Tri-Cities was listed at #2. When I first moved to Tri-Cities, I found a...
This Rage Room May Be the Most Cathartic Place in Tri-Cities
I had one of the most action-packed weekends of my life here in the Tri-Cities. On Saturday, I went with my family to the Tri-Cities Pirate Festival and met Isaac Singleton Jr., an actor. He has appeared in The Mandalorian but is possibly best remembered for his work on the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. That was just a warm-up for my wife's birthday weekend. Yes, I said birthday weekend so buckle up.
KSD to Offer Flu Shot Clinics Beginning Oct 14th
The Kennewick School District announced Thursday, October 13th, they will begin holding flu shot clinics at a variety of schools through November. KSD Public Relations and Communications Officer Robyn Chastain released the following information:. " Kennewick School District is offering flu shot clinics at several of our schools and facilities...
You Could Have Met a Pirates of the Caribbean Actor in Kennewick
If you didn't make it to the 7th Annual Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival at Clover Island Inn this weekend, you truly missed out. On a whim on Saturday morning, my wife asked me if I'd like to go to the pirate festival that day. As a father, I'm always open to taking my kids to an event that will give them happiness and wear them out. So, I agreed, and off we went.
3 Great Places To Eat During Your Weekend In Walla Walla
My wife and I have our "go to" spots for food in Walla Walla. We found them through word of mouth, online recommendations, and good ol' fashioned trial-and-error. I'd like to share three of our favorites with you. Saffron Mediterranean Kitchen. Every visit to Walla Walla should include at least...
We Found Some Sick Tri-Cities Merch on Etsy
People collect all sorts of things. I have several friends who collect comic books. I collect Blu-Rays. You might collect belt buckles, baseball cards, vintage beer bottles, or even old pizza boxes. Everyone has something special to them that they accumulate for their own happiness. If someone out there were to be a collector of Tri-Cities-themed merchandise, I may have hit the jackpot you're looking for.
Brand New Food Park Soon To Be a Delicious Reality in Kennewick
We originally posted about a brand-new food park coming to Kennewick back in May of 2022 and now progress is underway to fill the new buildings with tenants. Ashley Moala Real Estate posted progress pictures on the construction that'll soon be a new food park in Kennewick right across the street from the new HUB.
