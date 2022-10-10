Read full article on original website
KTSA
SAPD: Teen shot by former officer was not driving a stolen car
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is confirming a teenager shot by a former police officer in a local McDonald’s parking lot was not driving a stolen car. Initial reports suggested that now-fired officer James Brennand suspected the car might have been stolen before...
KSAT 12
Olmos Park man accused of impersonating lawyer during telephone court hearings; 2 arrested
SAN ANTONIO – Two local men have been arrested after federal authorities uncovered an attorney impersonation scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office states that Jose Maria Guerrero, 68, of Olmos Park, and Rodolfo Solis Zepeda, 75, of San Antonio, have each been charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and five counts of false statements.
KSAT 12
Man charged in smoke shop robbery forced employee to tie up 2 other workers, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A serial robber is behind bars after confessing to several robberies during questioning, SAPD officials said. The case stems from a robbery that happened at a smoke shop in the 4400 block of West Avenue on Oct. 7. Police said Marcos Ojeda went into the smoke...
KSAT 12
SAPD’s charges for former officer carry heavier sentence than attempted murder, law professor says
SAN ANTONIO – After being stripped of his badge, former San Antonio police officer James Brennand is facing two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. Hours before the charges came in, protestors in front of public safety headquarters asked for the maximum punishment. When the charges were announced, many people on social media weren’t satisfied, asking for attempted murder charges.
KSAT 12
SA man charged with murder after shooting coworker outside of Florida hotel, deputies say
A shooting outside of a Florida hotel left one San Antonio man dead and another in custody and charged with murder, according to authorities. Deputies in Hendry County, Fla., were called for the shooting around 7 a.m. Thursday to the parking lot of the Port LaBelle Inn, a hotel in LaBelle.
Teenager shot by former San Antonio police officer wasn't driving stolen vehicle, SAPD says
Former officer James Brennand told SAPD that he approached the maroon sedan because he suspected it was stolen.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery at NW Side smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person responsible for a robbery of a smoke shop on the city’s Northwest Side. The incident occurred on Sept. 2 at 9:45 p.m. at Smokerz Paradize in the 12000 block of IH-10 West, according to SAPD. According to...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for shooting woman, tying up teen after he was evicted, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman and tying up a teenager because he was upset about being kicked out of a home. James Cody Sweetman, 29, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint following the Oct. 4 shooting, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Family starts GoFundMe for San Antonio teen shot by former SAPD officer
The teen remains on life support.
fox7austin.com
Two men arrested in San Antonio for attorney impersonation scheme
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Two men were arrested this week in San Antonio on charges alleging their involvement in an attorney impersonation scheme. 68-year-old Jose Maria Guerrero of Olmos Park and 75-year-old Rodolfo Solis Zepeda of San Antonio are each facing one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and five counts of false statements.
KSAT 12
Murder trial begins for man and step-son accused of fatally shooting a man in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – A murder trial where a man and his stepson are having their cases tried together began Wednesday. Williams Blankenship, 61, and Lane Wootan, 25, are accused of the murder of Josh Fowler in December 2020. Wootan’s mother, who is Blankenship’s wife — Jennifer Blankenship — was...
KSAT 12
Former SAPD officer who shot teen in McDonald’s parking lot released from jail, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio police officer who shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu in the parking lot of a San Antonio McDonald’s on Oct. 2 bonded out of jail after turning himself in on Tuesday evening, according to jail records and Police Chief William McManus. James Brennand,...
KTSA
Two San Antonio people plead guilty in SIM card swapping scheme
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man and woman could be facing up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing the personal information of others via Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards. In a release, the U.S. Department of Justice says 22-year-old Andrew Percy Trujillo...
Family of teen shot by ex-San Antonio police officer launches GoFundMe for medical expenses
The family hopes to raise $100,000 to cover mounting medical expenses.
KSAT 12
Everything we know so far about the shooting of teenager Erik Cantu by a San Antonio police officer
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu remains on life support after a San Antonio Police Officer shot him in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2. The shooting garnered attention from national media outlets and led to the firing of SAPD officer James Brennand, the officer who shot Cantu.
Alleged imposter saying he's related to Erik Cantu appears on San Antonio TV station — twice
The alleged imposter, who gave his name as Jesus Salazar, reportedly gave misleading information about Cantu's health.
Servpro employee charged with murder of his coworker at Florida hotel
PORT LABELLE, Fla. — A cleaning company employee from San Antonio has been charged with murder after a shooting that killed his coworker, also an Alamo City native, at a Florida hotel. According to arrest records, 36-year-old Vincent Harris and 29-year-old Messiah Devon Grier got into some kind of...
KSAT 12
Mother discusses daughter’s injuries in five-hour interrogation video shown in court
SAN ANTONIO – A five-hour interrogation video was played to a jury on Tuesday in the murder trial of a woman accused of killing her four-year-old daughter. Jessica Briones is on trial for the 2017 death of her daughter, Olivia Briones. Briones took the little girl unresponsive to a...
