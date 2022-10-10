ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSA

SAPD: Teen shot by former officer was not driving a stolen car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is confirming a teenager shot by a former police officer in a local McDonald’s parking lot was not driving a stolen car. Initial reports suggested that now-fired officer James Brennand suspected the car might have been stolen before...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Olmos Park man accused of impersonating lawyer during telephone court hearings; 2 arrested

SAN ANTONIO – Two local men have been arrested after federal authorities uncovered an attorney impersonation scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office states that Jose Maria Guerrero, 68, of Olmos Park, and Rodolfo Solis Zepeda, 75, of San Antonio, have each been charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and five counts of false statements.
OLMOS PARK, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD’s charges for former officer carry heavier sentence than attempted murder, law professor says

SAN ANTONIO – After being stripped of his badge, former San Antonio police officer James Brennand is facing two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. Hours before the charges came in, protestors in front of public safety headquarters asked for the maximum punishment. When the charges were announced, many people on social media weren’t satisfied, asking for attempted murder charges.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Violent Crime#Bexar Co
fox7austin.com

Two men arrested in San Antonio for attorney impersonation scheme

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Two men were arrested this week in San Antonio on charges alleging their involvement in an attorney impersonation scheme. 68-year-old Jose Maria Guerrero of Olmos Park and 75-year-old Rodolfo Solis Zepeda of San Antonio are each facing one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and five counts of false statements.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSA

Two San Antonio people plead guilty in SIM card swapping scheme

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man and woman could be facing up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing the personal information of others via Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards. In a release, the U.S. Department of Justice says 22-year-old Andrew Percy Trujillo...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy