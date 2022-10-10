The Granville Harvest Fair returned with large crowds

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Large crowds followed a longstanding Columbus Day Tradition enjoying the Foliage in Western Hampden county this Columbus day.

It’s been nearly forty years since visitors first discovered the pleasures of gazing at the fall foliage here in the town of Granville. But also shopping at the Harvest fair. You’ll find visitors who’ve traveled halfway around the world in search of this unique New England tradition, and you’re just as likely to find folks who live right here in the Pioneer Valley.

“We’ve come to the fair probably for the past four years, we’ve been coming to this fair, and it’s just a great way to celebrate the harvest. Beautiful leaves, and foliage, very nice out there today,” said Linda Pickrelgn of Westfield.

Kirsten Pittenger of Agawam said, “I just came to see the fair, I saw it on Facebook. I thought it would be a fun place to go, the colors, the leaves the people. I am enjoying lots of arts and crafts, lots of things to buy.”

The Granville Harvest Fair has returned with a flourish after being sidelined by the Pandemic for the past two years. But the lure of the Fall Foliage and all the tradition that goes into this iconic event quickly brought the return of the large crowds anxious to spend this day as they always have, creating memories they hope to talk about for many years to come.

