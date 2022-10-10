Read full article on original website
Alaska Officials Investigate Bizarre Moose Hunting Violation Involving a Bulldozer
Alaska wildlife officials got a strange call when concerned locals shared reports of several people committing a bizarre hunting violation. After learning about the illegal moose taken and just how much damage was done at the time, officials were forced to launch an involved investigation. As of now, that investigation is still ongoing.
Colorado Wolves Suspected of Killing 22 Calves, Injuring More
Colorado Parks and Wildlife suspects that local wolf populations near Meeker, CO are responsible for the deaths of 22 600-pound calves. They’ve also reportedly been charged with injuring many more. What follows is the agency’s full findings so far. According to the Coloradoan, the wildlife agency believed the...
Dwindling Lake Mead water levels revealed a 12-million-year-old surprise
A team of researchers recently discovered rocks that hadn’t been seen in nearly a century along the Lake Mead shoreline. What the rocks contained provided pivotal clues about dangers that lurked millions of years ago. Water levels continue to fall in Lake Mead due to worsening drought in the...
The Big Idaho Potato Truck Gets Busted By California Police
The Big Idaho Potato Truck travels all over the country sharing information about Idaho potatoes. The giant spud was traveling through California when it got busted for speeding, among other things. Violations include: speeding through town. Apparently, that hot tot was peeling through town at nearly 10 miles per hour...
Alaska Hunter Who Got Separated From Friend Found Dead Below Cliff
This week, Alaska State Troopers found the body of a hunter who had gone missing… The post Alaska Hunter Who Got Separated From Friend Found Dead Below Cliff appeared first on Outsider.
AZ officials believe impairment is factor in crash that killed Hawaii woman
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There has been an outpour of support for the Maui family who lost their daughter in a wrong-way crash in Arizona. Hunter Balberdi, 19, of Kula died yesterday after Arizona authorities said she and her two college roommates were in a vehicle and that was struck by an SUV traveling in the wrong […]
Ohio Runner Nearly Loses Ear After Getting Trampled by Deer During 5k Race
A runner is facing major injuries after a wild accident during a 5k race. The nearly devastating injuries came when a woman was struck by a charging deer while competing in an annual event earlier this month. 5k Runner Has A Dangerous Run-In With Deer. According to reports, Ohio resident...
Washington Zoo Takes in Grizzly Bear Cub Whose Mother Was Euthanized in Montana
Recently, Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo took in its second orphaned grizzly bear cub. The newest cub was brought from Montana on October 3rd. Unfortunately, her mother had to be euthanized last month by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services. This was after multiple encounters with humans, KOMO News reports. According...
Tri-City Herald
Camper found ‘hungry and exhausted’ after spending days lost in the Idaho wilderness
A camper walked away from his site and never returned, Idaho deputies said. He ended up lost for two days. The 44-year-old Montana man was planning to camp near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho-Montana border on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said he walked away from his campsite and never came back.
WATCH: Florida Anglers Impress Dock Crowd With Massive Grouper
A group of onlookers was stunned by an impressive catch that was ultimately displayed on a Florida fishing dock last weekend. Two Florida anglers landed a very rare prize during a recent fishing competition, snagging a giant Warsaw grouper. This massive fish tops out weight-wise at nearly 350 pounds. The proud anglers also note that the fish’s “gutted” weight falls just below 334 pounds.
Cajon Pass named one of the deadliest roads in California
From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation."It's quite scary, said driver Stefanie.Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest road in the state, the Cajon Pass every day. "Honestly, it's the people who want to drive way too fast up and down the hill," said Stefanie. Another driver agreed with Stefanie saying many drivers do not drive properly, especially around blind corners. While the Cajon Pass is the deadliest road in all of California, it...
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
WATCH: Two Bull Moose Caught Sparring on New Hampshire Trail Cam
Two bull moose were caught sparring over a cow moose on a trail camera in New Hampshire. Their mating season runs from mid-September through mid-October. These bulls are sparring to defend a cow they are trying to pursue, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Officials say after the rut,...
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Take Emergency Action to Protect Sequoias From Wildfires
In response to the recent fire activity that has ravaged California’s national parks, Sequoia and Kings Canyon are implementing emergency actions to help prevent future damage to the beloved, ancient trees. Starting Friday, October 14, park staff will remove and reduce the dense vegetation that surrounds the giant sequoias that act as fuel for natural or man-caused fires.
New York Hunter Accused of Baiting Bears With Doughnuts, Claims They Were for Himself
In many U.S. states, baiting game animals is illegal. However, one New York hunter thought he could get out of potential baiting charges after he claimed donuts, which he shoved inside of trees and smeared along their bark, were for himself rather than any nearby bears. Yes. You read that...
Man Spends Almost Three Months Kayaking 2,000 Miles From California to Hawaii
A man in California started a more than 2,000-mile journey to Hawaii on June 21, 2022. After 91 days and 9 hours, he made it from Monterey, California to Hilo, Hawaii. He was deeply tanned, with a full beard and muscular arms, because he made the trip solely in a kayak.
KOLD-TV
Missing Colorado teen thought to be in Arizona found safe in home state
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A missing teenage girl from Colorado last seen in late September has been found. Police say 14-year-old Chloe Campbell was found safe in Thorton, Colorado. Officers initially thought the teen could be in Arizona, based on alleged messages to friends. However, it’s unknown what led officers to find Campbell.
Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California
A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
WATCH: 12-Foot Alligator Startles Florida Beachgoers After Washing Ashore
Some Delray Beachgoers caught a scary and unusual sight early on Oct 12 when they saw a 12-foot alligator walking along the shore. Apparently, visitors of the popular spot watched the giant animal “casually meander” along the beach. The crocodile never threatened anyone and was eventually relocated to a more suitable habitat. But the situation caused quite a stir.
WATCH: Rare Midwest Mountain Lion Walks Right Past Iowa Hunter’s Tree Stand
An Iowa hunter was treated to a rare sight when a Midwest mountain lion walked right past his tree stand, emerging from the fall foliage beneath him and landing smack in the center of the camera’s frame. Check it out. According to The State, mountain lions are rare across...
