California State

Outsider.com

Colorado Wolves Suspected of Killing 22 Calves, Injuring More

Colorado Parks and Wildlife suspects that local wolf populations near Meeker, CO are responsible for the deaths of 22 600-pound calves. They’ve also reportedly been charged with injuring many more. What follows is the agency’s full findings so far. According to the Coloradoan, the wildlife agency believed the...
MEEKER, CO
KOOL 96.5

The Big Idaho Potato Truck Gets Busted By California Police

The Big Idaho Potato Truck travels all over the country sharing information about Idaho potatoes. The giant spud was traveling through California when it got busted for speeding, among other things. Violations include: speeding through town. Apparently, that hot tot was peeling through town at nearly 10 miles per hour...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Camper found ‘hungry and exhausted’ after spending days lost in the Idaho wilderness

A camper walked away from his site and never returned, Idaho deputies said. He ended up lost for two days. The 44-year-old Montana man was planning to camp near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho-Montana border on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said he walked away from his campsite and never came back.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Florida Anglers Impress Dock Crowd With Massive Grouper

A group of onlookers was stunned by an impressive catch that was ultimately displayed on a Florida fishing dock last weekend. Two Florida anglers landed a very rare prize during a recent fishing competition, snagging a giant Warsaw grouper. This massive fish tops out weight-wise at nearly 350 pounds. The proud anglers also note that the fish’s “gutted” weight falls just below 334 pounds.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS LA

Cajon Pass named one of the deadliest roads in California

From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation."It's quite scary, said driver Stefanie.Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest road in the state, the Cajon Pass every day. "Honestly, it's the people who want to drive way too fast up and down the hill," said Stefanie. Another driver agreed with Stefanie saying many drivers do not drive properly, especially around blind corners. While the Cajon Pass is the deadliest road in all of California, it...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Take Emergency Action to Protect Sequoias From Wildfires

In response to the recent fire activity that has ravaged California’s national parks, Sequoia and Kings Canyon are implementing emergency actions to help prevent future damage to the beloved, ancient trees. Starting Friday, October 14, park staff will remove and reduce the dense vegetation that surrounds the giant sequoias that act as fuel for natural or man-caused fires.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLD-TV

Missing Colorado teen thought to be in Arizona found safe in home state

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A missing teenage girl from Colorado last seen in late September has been found. Police say 14-year-old Chloe Campbell was found safe in Thorton, Colorado. Officers initially thought the teen could be in Arizona, based on alleged messages to friends. However, it’s unknown what led officers to find Campbell.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California

A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: 12-Foot Alligator Startles Florida Beachgoers After Washing Ashore

Some Delray Beachgoers caught a scary and unusual sight early on Oct 12 when they saw a 12-foot alligator walking along the shore. Apparently, visitors of the popular spot watched the giant animal “casually meander” along the beach. The crocodile never threatened anyone and was eventually relocated to a more suitable habitat. But the situation caused quite a stir.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

