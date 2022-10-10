SBCC Ranks in Top Tier of Schools with Students Studying Abroad as Gilman Scholars

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Will Begin Accepting Applications on October 15
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year on Saturday, October 15. Eligibility requirements and application instructions are available online at www.sbscholarship.org. The Scholarship Foundation reviewed...
Santa Barbara Independent
How Santa Barbara’s Planned Parenthood Prepared for a Post-‘Roe’ Reality
Well before Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Planned Parenthood saw the writing on the wall. “We have been preparing for this for several years,” said Jenna Tosh, CEO of the organization’s California Central Coast chapter. “We’ve been hearing from anti-abortion policy makers for decades that this was their goal. And of course, with the Supreme Court makeup and a hostile president, we very much believed we were on this path.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Culture Wars Invade Goleta School Board Race￼￼
In retrospect, few complaints reached our ears regarding the Goleta schools during the pandemic, and even now, Goleta parents are upbeat about their schools. It’s a stark contrast to the Santa Barbara schools, which seemed to have villagers armed with metaphoric torches and pitchforks at every school board meeting.
Santa Barbara Independent
Fielding Graduate University Welcomes New Provost
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. — Fielding Graduate University announces the addition of Wendi Williams, Ph.D., to its leadership team. Dr. Williams joins Fielding Graduate University as Provost and Senior Vice President, bringing with her many years of academic and administrative experience, as well as a scholarly background, to this critical role at Fielding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Independent
Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Recognizes Adelante Charter School Teacher Verónica Ramos
SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara recognized Verónica Ramos for her leadership as a sixth-grade teacher at Adelante Charter School. At the Rotary Club’s lunch meeting on October 7, 2022, Ramos was awarded a plaque and $1,000 check for classroom needs, which she said would go toward buying more books of interest to her students, with stories that represent their backgrounds. She said she would also apply the funds to making her classroom a more inviting and comfortable environment, and for field trips.
Santa Barbara Independent
Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Program Honors 17 Graduates for Achievements by Housing Authority on October 17th at 5 PM in Presidio Springs
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA, Oct. 12, 2022 – This year, the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) is honoring 17 Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Program graduates on October 17, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the Presidio Springs community room located at 721 Laguna Street.
Santa Barbara Independent
Mental Wellness Center Brings Project Reboot to Santa Barbara
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Ca, Oct. 11, 2022– On Sunday, November 6 @ 4:30 pm, the Mental Wellness Center (MWC) will present Project Reboot, a 3-week screen time program that begins with a keynote presentation by Project Reboot’s founder and director, Dino Ambrosi. The presentation will take place at Santa Barbara City College’s Garvin Theatre, and will introduce attendees to new knowledge, skills and habits aimed at reducing reliance on social media and tech screen time.
Santa Barbara Independent
Plaza del Mar Band Shell Project Secures Grant Funding to Move Forward with Restoration
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 10/13/2022. The project to restore the Band Shell at Plaza del Mar, one of Santa Barbara’s oldest parks, has secured critical grant funding to continue the planned restoration. The structure, originally constructed in 1919, long served as a cultural hub of the City, providing a space for concerts, theater performances, recitals, and community celebrations, but has since fallen into disrepair. In October 2020, an evaluation of the condition of the Band Shell identified the stage flooring, building frame, and roof as major structural issues. A fence was placed around the facility as a public safety precaution.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Resolution Honors Chumash on Indigenous Peoples’ Day
In a deft effort to cut the proverbial baby in half, the Board of Supervisors celebrated both Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Italian American Heritage Month this Tuesday morning in lieu of the more historically fraught Columbus Day observations that typically occur the second Monday of October. As to the...
Santa Barbara Independent
What Are Santa Barbara Women’s Health Care Needs?
Interest and energy are coalescing around a new organization ― the Santa Barbara Women’s Health Coalition (WHC) ― after a physician independently called for improvements in local women’s health care. Dr. Katrina Mitchell said she received an outpouring of public support for an op-ed she penned...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Create New Court for Mentally Ill Homeless People
Based on the new statewide law just signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, Santa Barbara County — like all 58 counties in the state — will have to create a brand-new court program capable of mandating treatment for people who are also psychotically mentally ill but either don’t know that they’re sick or refuse treatment.
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Santa Barbara Renews Homeless Agreements
The Santa Barbara City Council decided unanimously on Tuesday to allocate $202,100 for the homeless shelter operated by People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) and to fund $200,000 for both a community collaborative and Neighborhood Navigation Centers through the S.B. Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT). The renewal of funding came with proposed changes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Supes Agree to $28 Million Settlement for Billing Practices
Santa Barbara County administrators announced late Tuesday, October 11, that they’d agreed to settle a complaint filed by the Department of Justice amounting to $28 million. The Department of Justice claimed $21 million worth of bills had been improperly filed and collected by the Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness on behalf of low-income patients seeking treatment for mental health problems. According to the settlement, the county will pay the Department of Justice $21.4 million for billing errors that took place over 10 years, from 2008 to 2018. In addition, the county will pay the whistleblower, Judith Zissa, a former Behavioral Wellness employee, $3 million for being fired in a retaliatory manner and another $3.6 million to cover Zissa’s attorney’s fees.
Santa Barbara Independent
Pulling and Putting Things Together at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Paradox comes home to roost at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) this fall with the coolly entrancing Marshall Brown exhibition The Architecture of Collage. In a sense, this artist is all about architecture, which he also practices and teaches at Princeton. From another angle, architecture is subjected to his crafty collagist’s re-inventive eye. By dwelling on the architectural medium while imposing his cerebral cut-up visions, Brown pays respects with a sly re-thinker’s wit and an exacting X-Acto knife.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Primal Wild’ at Silo118 Gallery in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone
Activist and international award-winning photographer Patricia Houghton Clarke turns her lens to the nourishing calm, peace, and wonder found in nature in her latest exhibition, Primal Wild, a Redwood Series. Spotlighting her images of the California redwoods, a project she began shooting in 2014, Clarke takes a deep dive into the natural, primal world of these giant trees. The entire show is composed of analog images, taken exclusively with a plastic Holga camera, reflecting a yearning for the quiet and wisdom of our ancient, majestic forests.
Santa Barbara Independent
Jo Anne Larkin
Jo Anne Larkin was an adventure seeker. She loved nature and the beauty of changing seasons. After facing a challenging experience with pancreatic cancer during the last year of her life, she passed away with beauty and grace within a few short days at Santa Barbara’s beautiful Serenity House on September 20th. Her daughter Lynne was lovingly by her side.
Santa Barbara Independent
Figueroa Mountain Brewing Wins 2 at Great American Beer Fest, Passes 200 Medals Mark
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Denver, CO (October 8th, 2022) – Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company continued a 12-year long. tradition today: winning at the Great American Beer Festival, the nation’s largest beer competition and. what Brewers Association CEO Bob Pease calls “the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta Critique
Why are we hiring 17 new employees when the city is broke?. Why are we pursuing new bike paths when the city is broke?. Why are we building a train station when the city is broke?. Wait, you say, “We are not broke!” Then I must ask why are you...
Santa Barbara Independent
Isla Vista Community Services District Hosting Sustainable Transportation Pop-Up on Pardall Road
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is partnering with the County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department to host a day of sustainable transportation improvements along Pardall Road on Tuesday, October 18. This is an opportunity for residents and community members to try out marked crosswalks, bike boxes, scooter corrals, and more. The event will run from 9am-2pm while staff and volunteers gather feedback on people’s experiences to improve getting around Isla Vista. Residents and visitors of Isla Vista may want to avoid Pardall Road during the hours of 5am-7am to prevent delays.
Santa Barbara Independent
Taking Exception
At the risk of making a nuisance of myself, I would like to submit notes on two subjects published by the Independent. First, I want to express my disappointment in both the substance and the tone of the opinion piece by Joe Armendariz: “Cannabis Retail Gives Santa Claus Lane a Bright Future.”
Comments / 0