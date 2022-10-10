ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, MO

3 ejected, 5 hospitalized after van rolls in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just before 11p.m. Wednesday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Uplander driven by Jessica I. Wright, 30, Whittemore, Iowa, was northbound on Interstate 35 three miles northwest of Winston. The van traveled off the west...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting

A south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police. say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located. at...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

