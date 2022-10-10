Read full article on original website
myqcountry.com
3 ejected, 5 hospitalized after van rolls in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just before 11p.m. Wednesday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Uplander driven by Jessica I. Wright, 30, Whittemore, Iowa, was northbound on Interstate 35 three miles northwest of Winston. The van traveled off the west...
St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting
A south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police. say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located. at...
Jeep rolls after St. Joe teen, fixing her hair, let passenger steer
BUCHANAN COUNTY —Two Missouri teens were injured in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Jeep Liberty driven by a 15-year-old St. Joseph girl was southbound on Highway 371 at SE Barnett Road. The driver of the Jeep was...
