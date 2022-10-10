DAVIESS COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just before 11p.m. Wednesday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Uplander driven by Jessica I. Wright, 30, Whittemore, Iowa, was northbound on Interstate 35 three miles northwest of Winston. The van traveled off the west...

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO