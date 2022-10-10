Read full article on original website
Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found
MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony. The […]
Central Illinois Proud
Sunday Peoria hit-and-run victim identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The man killed in a hit-and-run car crash has been identified as 52-year-old John Fasig of W. Reservoir Boulevard in Peoria. Fasig was struck by a car around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning and despite respondents performing life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
US Gas in Galesburg suffers a second break-in over the course of a month
In just over a month’s time, the US Gas convenience store suffered a second break-in. Galesburg Police responded to a security alarm at the store in the 2100 block of East Main street just after 1:00 in the morning on Monday, October 10th. Officers discovered the front glass door was shattered. Police approached and noticed a brick had been thrown through it, and a side door was left slightly open. No one was inside, and it’s unclear if anything was taken at the time of the police report. A male witness told police he observed a tall, younger suspect wearing a mask and all black depart the side door onto a side street. The store’s owner was in the process of collecting security video at the time of the report. Back on September 13th, police responded to US Gas for a broken glass door. Officers searched the area for suspects, and several hours later were called back to the store and discovered the door was completely shattered. Cash was missing, several display cases were damaged and items were scattered throughout the building. The investigation in both instances is ongoing.
25newsnow.com
Shooting and then a crash on Peoria’s south side
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a 17-year old girl was shot in the arm Monday night at River West Apartments, and a short time later was involved in a car crash that happened when her mother was driving her to the hospital. Police say the shooting happened...
1470 WMBD
Man wanted for late night Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they want your help looking for a man who allegedly shot and injured another man late Sunday night. Peoria Police say it started around 10:20 p.m. with a ShotSpotter alert on South Western. While they believed there was no evidence of a shots fired call, they were taken to West Lincoln a short time later where a victim was found, and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
1470 WMBD
Four juveniles, one adult arrested following late night shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say five people were arrested — four of them juveniles — after a shooting Sunday night involving an allegedly stolen car. Police say they tried to pull a vehicle over at 11:52 p.m. near McClure and Sheridan, but stopped after it fled at a high rate of speed.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen dead after single vehicle crash
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal teen was pronounced dead after a single vehicle crash on Main Street Saturday afternoon. 18-year-old Austin McKee of Normal died after a pickup truck crash on Main Street at Kerrick Road shortly after 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 8. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder pronounced him dead at the scene.
1470 WMBD
Man faces weapons charge after standoff with police
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is behind hars after barricading himself inside a residence over the weekend. Peoria Police say they were called to a home on Northeast Madison in the North Valley Saturday around 5:30 a.m., on reports of a male with a gun. Officers say Chuc...
Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending
A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
Peoria police shoot, kill man while responding to alert Monday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Central Illinois police fatally shot a man as officers were responding to an alert sent by gunshot detection technology, police said Monday night. The Peoria Police Department said officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 10:10 p.m. when “upon arrival, officers were involved in a shooting with one person."
ourquadcities.com
Two East Galesburg men arrested after car stolen
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received a tip on a stolen Chevrolet Equinox, at 106 Miller Ave., in East Galesburg. Deputies responded to the address and spoke with the resident who identified Dante Quick as the driver of the vehicle, according to a Thursday release.
1470 WMBD
Rivian recalls nearly all vehicles made at Normal plant
NORMAL, Ill. –Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive is recalling thousands of vehicles, nearly all of the vehicles it’s produced, in fact, saying there is a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers’ ability to steer properly. The Associated Press reports Rivian said Friday it’s recalling...
1470 WMBD
Chiropractor pleads not guilty to federal Medicare fraud
PEORIA, Ill. – A Eureka chiropractor is pleading not guilty of charges accusing her of bilking the federal Medicare system out of more than a million dollars over a number of years. Federal court records indicate Carrie Musselman pleaded not guilty Thursday to ten counts of Wire Fraud, two...
25newsnow.com
Local thrift store celebrates grand opening at new location
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Hope Chest in Pekin held a ribbon cutting ceremony outside of their new location. It’s a faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in crisis. The new location at 1414 and 1416 North 8th Street offers many improvements including increased and safer parking, donations...
