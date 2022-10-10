Read full article on original website
SPET by SPET: Environmental
JACKSON, Wyo. — Two environmental-related SPET items will be on the ballot this year related to land conservation and energy conservation. The language that will appear on the ballot is shared below, along with a brief overview of how the funding will be used. Unlike other SPET items, these two proposals do not have cost overrun plans because the potential projects are not construction related or the funding will be used to match funds raised.
SPET forum and open house tonight
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Town, County, Housing Department, Energy Conservation Works, School, Hospital and other community partners are hosting a forum and open house tonight at the Library to help voters be more informed about this year’s SPET initiatives. An open house will go from 5 to 6...
WYDOT: Road striping this week on 22
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from S&L Industrial will be striping roads this week on WY22 during the day and in the town of Jackson, possibly during nighttime hours, according to a press release from WYDOT. Crews began work yesterday and...
County to test outdoor warning sirens Tuesday
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Emergency Management will be testing outdoor warning sirens on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Emergency Management personnel will visit siren locations in Teton Village, Teton Pines, downtown Jackson, Gregory Lane, Adams Canyon, and Hoback Junction to test the sirens to ensure they are operational for emergencies. Those in the area may hear a few short bursts from these sirens, but for no longer than one minute at a time.
The Great Wyoming Shakeout: Residents encouraged to practice earthquake preparedness
WYOMING — Teton County Emergency Management wants residents to know that major earthquakes can happen in Teton County. Based on local geology and the characteristics of our fault systems, earthquakes up to magnitude 7.5 are possible. Anyone who lives or works in Teton County should make plans and take action to ensure that a disaster like a large earthquake does not become a catastrophe. A great way to increase your earthquake preparedness is to perform the actions you would take during a real earthquake.
How housing happens part two: Northern South Park
JACKSON, Wyo. — The best potential for new housing on a scale that could meaningfully move the needle on workforce housing in the community is on land known as Northern South Park (NSP) adjacent to the west end of High School Road. Current plans envision up to 1,800 units, at least 1,356 of which would be deed restricted. NSP will push limits. Policymakers must be clear-eyed about the challenges.
Join our team as a PROPERTY ATTENDANT (Housing available)
Rendezvous Mountain Rentals and Property Management (Teton Village, Jackson and Wilson) is adding PROPERTY ATTENDANTS to our team! If you love a fast-paced, active and dynamic work environment, this role is for you!. This role assists with preparing units after departures in vacation rentals (stripping bedding, auditing the property), and...
SNAPPED: Jackson’s pronghorn are on the move
JACKSON, Wyo. — The pronghorn (also known as the pronghorn antelope) born in Jackson Hole this summer will soon be headed “home” to their winter grounds. According to Grand Teton National Park, this journey will take them from Jackson south to the Green River Basin. Grand Teton’s pronghorn have one of the longest migration routes of land mammals in North America, second only to the caribou. The journey is roughly 150 miles and crosses rivers and mountain ranges. In the spring, the herd will return back to Jackson Hole where they spend the warmer months.
Firefighters Local endorse Luther Propst for County Commissioner
JACKSON, Wyo. — Firefighters and emergency medical technicians risk their lives to protect our community and to help injured people. As a county commissioner for the past three and a half years, I have learned first hand the extent of their constant training and their ability to bring a high level of expertise and preparation into the work they do to protect our community. They make an extraordinary sacrifice.
A closer look at 3220 S Beaverslide Dr.
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
Children’s mental health at critical state
JACKSON, Wyo. — In 2021, Teton Youth & Family Services experienced a 40% increase in need for their services. The local nonprofit, which has been in operation for 45 years, provides a constellation of interventions and supports for children, young adults, and families throughout the community. In the same...
Two bike accidents Sunday, TCSAR responds
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) volunteers responded to two separate callouts Sunday for individuals who were injured while mountain biking. TCSAR received the first call at 1:28 p.m. about a man who had crashed his mountain bike riding the Blondie Trail on the western slope of the Tetons. The man sustained injuries to his elbow and was suspected to have a head injury from the crash. He was unable to stand or walk and had cracked his helmet.
The Haunting of Jackson Hole: A full day of Halloween fun
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s full-on spooky town this year at the Teton County Fairgrounds as the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce celebrates locals with the “The Haunting of Jackson Hole.”. Start your day with Parks & Rec.’s annual Halloween Hustle 5k fun run at 9:00am. The race...
Colter lift due to open for upcoming 2022/23 season
ALTA, Wyo. — Grand Targhee Resort is gearing up for another winter and this season will come with some major upgrades to the guest experience. The most exciting news is that the brand-new Colter Lift on Peaked Mountain is on track to open this winter. The lift will transport up to 2,000 people per hour, gain 1,815 vertical feet in just over five minutes and provide 30% more skiing and riding with the addition of the new terrain on Peaked Mountain.
Ski swap goes down this Saturday
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Ski and Snowboard Club’s annual Ski Swap returns this Saturday at the Heritage Arena with early bird entry beginning at 7 a.m. Whether you’re a seasoned pro, a total newbie, or looking to outfit the entire family, the Ski Swap has the hard goods and soft goods you’re looking for.
SNAPPED: Autumn days, autumn nights
WYOMING — As fall foliage peaks this week, autumn days in Jackson Hole are dwindling. Each early morning frost is a sure indicator that winter is near. “The bright green leaves of the aspens [have] become vibrant yellow; the sun, once bright until late in the evening, sinks below the horizon earlier each day; cool breezes and frequent rain showers wash away the haze of summer.”
