Sonoma County, CA

northbaybusinessjournal.com

California North Coast wine grape harvest eases toward an early finish

A third consecutive drought-challenged wine grape season is nearly complete in the North Coast, an earlier-than-normal finish spurred by consistently warm fall days on the heels of an extraordinary hot and long late summer heat wave. The assessment from vintners, growers and fruit brokers is that the region’s billion-dollar wine...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County dairy farmers face uncertain future

When 11-year-old Brayden Beretta informed his Aunt Jennifer he would take over Beretta Family Organic Dairy when he turns 18, she smiled because that would mean the fourth-generation family business would go on. But, there’s no guarantee that will happen. “At this point, we’re just trying to survive with...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Wine industry water use a topic at this month’s Sonoma County virtual town hall on drought

Water use in the wine industry will be among the topics of Sonoma County’s monthly virtual town hall on the drought, scheduled Thursday at 4 p.m. The recorded meeting, the sixth in a series, will include a discussion of efforts to make the wine industry more sustainable, as well as programs for private well owners whose wells have run dry or are at risk of doing so.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County accounting firm hires wine compliance manager

Teri Molini has been named compliance manager for Santa Rosa-based Allen Wine Group, offering certified public accounting and advisory services for the wine and construction industry. “Our firm has successfully provided outsourced finance and accounting services to the wine industry for twelve years. With the addition of Teri Molini, we...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa vintner Jayson Woodbridge says new vineyard doesn't trip Napa County law

Oct. 8—Winemaker Jayson Woodbridge is suing Napa County over a county code enforcement action that alleges he illegally established a hillside vineyard. Woodbridge doesn't deny his Hundred Acre Wine Group established a small, experimental vineyard in hills at 2355 Pickett Road near Calistoga. But his lawsuit claims this was done in a way that doesn't trip county conservation laws.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Insurance company Lockton adds 2 Sonoma specialists

Elizabeth Swanson and Nilda Pizano have been hired as employee-benefit specialists for insurance provider Lockton Companies' Sonoma office. “We are thrilled to bring on such exceptional talent that can service our clients and support our organic growth,” stated Senior Vice President Chris Reiter, who heads up Lockton’s Wine Country office. “They not only care deeply about doing what’s best for our clients, their fluency in Spanish, HR backgrounds and expertise in the winery and hospitality industries will make them invaluable assets to our clients and their employee populations.”
SONOMA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

‘A good time place’: Marin County Civic Center celebrates 60 years

Civic center’s 60th anniversary Find out about all the Oct. 13 events here. In July 1957, Frank Lloyd Wright stood for the first time on the site of the former Scettrini Ranch in San Rafael. Inspired by his panoramic view of the extraordinary Marin County landscape, he announced that he had come up with his design for the Marin County Civic Center complex.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market

REDWOOD CITY — A Silicon Valley tech titan and a Marin County biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region’s employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County, while BioMarin...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County wine, beer, spirits producer WX Brands gets new CEO

Oliver Colvin is the new CEO of WX Brands, a Novato-based company reporting sales of four million cases of wine a year in 20 countries. Colvin moves into the post from the company’s chief operating officer job, a position he has held for 10 years. He’ll replace Peter Byck, whose plans for the future were not announced.
MARIN COUNTY, CA

