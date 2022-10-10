Read full article on original website
Trunk or Treat Should Be ILLEGAL
When I was a youngen’ (many many moons ago) in Pell City, AL, WE USED TO TRICK OR TREAT ON HALLOWEEN. My mother would dress us up at around 6 p.m. with a grocery bag and send us out “BEGGING” as she called it. As we ran...
WAFF
Kids gym opening Saturday
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - We have some exciting news for families in the Tennessee Valley! The owners of “We Rock the Spectrum” Kids Gym have announced the grand opening of the facility in the Hampton Cove area. It’s the first “We Rock the Spectrum” gym in...
WAFF
Commerce Kitchen: A Huntsville favorite
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the heart of downtown Huntsville, Commerce Kitchen sits on the corner of Franklin Street and Southside Square. The quaint yet elegant restaurant offers a cozy atmosphere that is perfect for last minute lunch plans with friends or even a special occasion dinner. Chef...
WAAY-TV
One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaway Saturday in Huntsville
While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Huntsville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits the Johnson Legacy Center parking lot at 6000 Cecil Fain Drive from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
WAFF
Venardos Circus is back under the big top in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Come one, come all, you’re sure to have a ball when you see Venardos Circus under the big top!. Known as the little circus with big dreams, the ring is all set up at MidCity in Huntsville. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos and his crew of performers are ready to put on a show that brings the magic up close.
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
WAFF
Power Restored: South Huntsville, Hazel Green
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two power outages were reported in south Huntsville and Hazel Green areas following a thunderstorm on Wednesday evening.. The power outage reported in the south Huntsville was area around Grissom High School. The outage affected customers from Drake Ave south to Lily Flagg Rd, and from...
WAFF
Leafly Boba Bar now open in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In my humble opinion, there are never enough places to stop for drinks. Whether it’s coffee, tea, a cocktail or something else, it’s always nice to have options. Leafly Boba Bar is the latest place around Huntsville to offer up a menu...
WAFF
Recycling carts nearly double since 2019 in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Recycling carts dispersed in the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) program have nearly doubled since being initially deployed in 2019. According to the City of Huntsville, more than 1,900 recycling carts will be delivered to residents starting this week. There were 50,007 carts sent out in 2019 and after new carts are delivered this week, the number will be over 98,000 carts.
Athens crews put out garage fire, saving home
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at an Athens home on Wednesday, according to emergency officials.
WAFF
What is a career in the Army like?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every year, we see so many brave men and women enlist in our nation’s military to protect our country. This Fall, the Army wants to remind you of the opportunities that come with that and just how they run things. Colonel James Welch...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
WHNT-TV
Past La Niña Winter’s In Northern Alabama
Since the 2000-2001 Winter Season, the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) has been in the La Niña phase 9 times. This means within the past 20 winter seasons La Niña conditions have been present 45 percent of the time. When looking at data from these past number of seasons, there are certain things that stand out!
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek
A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
weisradio.com
Fall Festivities Calendar
🎃City of Centre to host it’s annual fall festival along Main Street in downtown Centre on Saturday, October 1st. Enjoy a day of old-fashioned fun and festivities with arts and crafts, food vendors, vintage cars and tractors, horse and buggy rides, train rides, a petting zoo, and inflatables for the kids. See the creations of a balloon sculptor, and laugh out loud with ventriloquist David Turner & Friends. Have your camera ready for photos with beloved characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy, as well as Alvin and the Chipmunks. Live entertainment features What-a-Dance Studio at 8am with Logan Graves taking the main stage at 11am. The Kids Fun Run is set for 9:30am, followed by the annual fall fest parade at 10:30am with Boy Scout Troop 247 serving as grand marshal. For more information, contact the City of Centre by calling (256) 927-5222.
wbrc.com
Human remains found by dog walker in Anniston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a dog walker found human remains in a creek. The body was located around six inches of water, and police say it had been there for a while. Due to the high decomposition of the remains, an identity could not be made, police...
Officials, residents frustrated by long wait times at Madison County Service Center
When the Madison County Service Center opened in March 2021, it was hailed as a one-stop shop for residents getting errands done, and taking pressure off other locations. But some 20 months later, the same officials who praised it have pointed out some kinks.
Huntsville teacher reading to dogs in drag sparks threats after Libs of TikTok video
A Huntsville animal shelter has reported death threats to the FBI after a social media account posted a video from the shelter showing a local middle school teacher reading in drag to dogs. Libs of TikTok monitors social media for perceived evidence that sexual orientation and gender identity are being...
WAAY-TV
Apply here to take part in Buc-ee’s Athens 3-day-long hiring event this week
Buc-ee’s is hosting a three-day-long hiring event for its under-construction store in Athens. Buc-ee’s Athens says it will bring 250 new jobs to the area with starting pay ranging between $17 and $22 an hour, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation. The...
