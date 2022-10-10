ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guntersville, AL

95.3 The Bear

Trunk or Treat Should Be ILLEGAL

When I was a youngen’ (many many moons ago) in Pell City, AL, WE USED TO TRICK OR TREAT ON HALLOWEEN. My mother would dress us up at around 6 p.m. with a grocery bag and send us out “BEGGING” as she called it. As we ran...
WAFF

Kids gym opening Saturday

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - We have some exciting news for families in the Tennessee Valley! The owners of “We Rock the Spectrum” Kids Gym have announced the grand opening of the facility in the Hampton Cove area. It’s the first “We Rock the Spectrum” gym in...
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL
WAFF

Commerce Kitchen: A Huntsville favorite

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the heart of downtown Huntsville, Commerce Kitchen sits on the corner of Franklin Street and Southside Square. The quaint yet elegant restaurant offers a cozy atmosphere that is perfect for last minute lunch plans with friends or even a special occasion dinner. Chef...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaway Saturday in Huntsville

While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Huntsville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits the Johnson Legacy Center parking lot at 6000 Cecil Fain Drive from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Venardos Circus is back under the big top in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Come one, come all, you’re sure to have a ball when you see Venardos Circus under the big top!. Known as the little circus with big dreams, the ring is all set up at MidCity in Huntsville. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos and his crew of performers are ready to put on a show that brings the magic up close.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Power Restored: South Huntsville, Hazel Green

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two power outages were reported in south Huntsville and Hazel Green areas following a thunderstorm on Wednesday evening.. The power outage reported in the south Huntsville was area around Grissom High School. The outage affected customers from Drake Ave south to Lily Flagg Rd, and from...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Leafly Boba Bar now open in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In my humble opinion, there are never enough places to stop for drinks. Whether it’s coffee, tea, a cocktail or something else, it’s always nice to have options. Leafly Boba Bar is the latest place around Huntsville to offer up a menu...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Recycling carts nearly double since 2019 in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Recycling carts dispersed in the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) program have nearly doubled since being initially deployed in 2019. According to the City of Huntsville, more than 1,900 recycling carts will be delivered to residents starting this week. There were 50,007 carts sent out in 2019 and after new carts are delivered this week, the number will be over 98,000 carts.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

What is a career in the Army like?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every year, we see so many brave men and women enlist in our nation’s military to protect our country. This Fall, the Army wants to remind you of the opportunities that come with that and just how they run things. Colonel James Welch...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

Past La Niña Winter’s In Northern Alabama

Since the 2000-2001 Winter Season, the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) has been in the La Niña phase 9 times. This means within the past 20 winter seasons La Niña conditions have been present 45 percent of the time. When looking at data from these past number of seasons, there are certain things that stand out!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek

A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
ANNISTON, AL
weisradio.com

Fall Festivities Calendar

🎃City of Centre to host it’s annual fall festival along Main Street in downtown Centre on Saturday, October 1st. Enjoy a day of old-fashioned fun and festivities with arts and crafts, food vendors, vintage cars and tractors, horse and buggy rides, train rides, a petting zoo, and inflatables for the kids. See the creations of a balloon sculptor, and laugh out loud with ventriloquist David Turner & Friends. Have your camera ready for photos with beloved characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy, as well as Alvin and the Chipmunks. Live entertainment features What-a-Dance Studio at 8am with Logan Graves taking the main stage at 11am. The Kids Fun Run is set for 9:30am, followed by the annual fall fest parade at 10:30am with Boy Scout Troop 247 serving as grand marshal. For more information, contact the City of Centre by calling (256) 927-5222.
CENTRE, AL
wbrc.com

Human remains found by dog walker in Anniston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a dog walker found human remains in a creek. The body was located around six inches of water, and police say it had been there for a while. Due to the high decomposition of the remains, an identity could not be made, police...
ANNISTON, AL

