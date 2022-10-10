ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

KBTX.com

Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are still investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County early Tuesday Morning. It happened just after 1:00 a.m. on U.S. 79 near FM 1644 west of Hearne. Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata drove onto the wrong...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CRASH ON SH 242

At 8:49am EMCFD was dispatched to a reported major accident with entrapment at SH 242 and Harrington. Units arrived on the scene to find two persons with minor injuries. They were transported to Kingwood Hospital by MCHD. SH 242 was closed for a short time as deputies waited for wreckers to arrive and clear the intersection. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The speed limit in the construction area from I-69 to FM 1314 is 45 MPH.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR ACCIDENT CLOSES SH 105 NEAR PLANTERSVILLE

845AM-After the head-on crash on Monday at SH 105 at County Road 415 in which a Conroe teen was flown in serious condition after crossing the center line and hitting an 18-wheeler there is another crash. This crash is just east of FM 362. Montgomery Fire has been dispatched to assist. In addition, Air Medical has been requested and a helicopter is en route. Expect delays.
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Police: Call of shots fired near Bryan school ‘unfounded’

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Police Department responded to a call of possible shots fired near Stephen F. Austin Middle School. The department said on Thursday morning that the call was unfounded and there was no threat at, or near, the school. This is a developing story....
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Police: No threat after shots fired call near Bryan ISD school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police responded to a possible shots fired call Thursday morning near Stephen F. Austin Middle School. After investigating, police say the call was unfounded and there was no threat at or near the school. Stephen F. Austin principal Kimberly Giesenschlag said during first period there...
BRYAN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DODGE PICKUP SAVES DRIVER FROM CRASHING INTO LAKE CONROE

At about 10:30 pm Tuesday a Nissan Rouge was traveling down FM 830 at a high rate of speed. The driver came up on the Dead end of FM 830 which is a boat ramp. There the driver slammed into a Dodge pickup that was parked at the boat ramp near the bulkhead. The impact pushed the truck to where it was hanging over Lake Conroe. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital in stable condition. DPS investigated the crash.
CONROE, TX
kwhi.com

PORTER MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT

A Porter man was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 10:05, Officer Eric Crosby observed a vehicle traveling westbound near the 300 block of Highway 290 East with defective equipment. A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver, identified as Ruben Delgadillo, 53 of Porter, was taken into custody on warrant for Driving While Intoxicated out of Chambers County. Delgadillo was transported to the Washington County Jail.
PORTER, TX
kwhi.com

CITY OF BRENHAM EMPLOYEE KILLED, HUSBAND INJURED IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN BELIZE

A longtime employee of the City of Brenham was killed and her husband was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Belize. Shelley Addison and her husband, Chris, were traveling in a Jeep on the Hummingbird Highway towards the capital city of Belize, Belmopan, when they collided with a container truck. The accident was first reported by Breaking Belize News.
BRENHAM, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

DONALD LEE HALL – White Male, 64 years: Mr. Hall died in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street in Houston, TX on 08/28/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3628. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95275) PHILLIP GONZALEZ, JR. – White Male, 71 years: Mr....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY POLICE INVESTIGATING BOMB THREAT AT KYLE FIELD

Texas A&M University Police are investigating a bomb threat at Kyle Field that was reported earlier this (Thursday) afternoon. According to Sgt. Josh De Leon, an anonymous call came in at 1:25pm. Kyle Field and the adjoining Bright Football Complex were evacuated as a precaution. A College Station Bomb Unit,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
cw39.com

Elderly woman killed on bike on Bellaire in southwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) An elderly woman was killed after being hit on her bike by a vehicle. Houston Police said elderly Asian women in her 70’s had a Do Not Cross signal. She was crossing Bellaire Blvd. when a black pickup truck turning on Bellaire from Boone, struck her. The...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

WALLER ISD HONORS SCHOOL BUS DRIVER FOR HER QUICK THINKING

A Waller ISD bus driver has been recognized for her quick thinking during a recent bus accident. Elizabeth Cline was driving a school bus loaded with high school students on Monday, September 26, when it was hit head-on by an 18-wheeler. The accident occurred on FM 1488 at Kickapoo Road.
WALLER, TX

