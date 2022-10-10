City of Santa Barbara Fire Department Reminds Residents That “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kclu.org
"Santa Barbara County Inferno"
It was a massive inferno which started in a mountain range northwest of Santa Barbara, and propelled by 70-mile-an-hour winds, burned a half dozen miles downhill to the Pacific Ocean. The Alisal wildfire charred some 17,000 acres of land, cosed the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco...
City of Santa Maria offering indoor recycling bins to area businesses
Indoor recycle bins are being made available to businesses in Santa Maria. City officials say the goal is to promote recycling.
Santa Barbara Independent
Isla Vista Community Services District Hosting Sustainable Transportation Pop-Up on Pardall Road
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is partnering with the County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department to host a day of sustainable transportation improvements along Pardall Road on Tuesday, October 18. This is an opportunity for residents and community members to try out marked crosswalks, bike boxes, scooter corrals, and more. The event will run from 9am-2pm while staff and volunteers gather feedback on people’s experiences to improve getting around Isla Vista. Residents and visitors of Isla Vista may want to avoid Pardall Road during the hours of 5am-7am to prevent delays.
Santa Barbara Independent
Plaza del Mar Band Shell Project Secures Grant Funding to Move Forward with Restoration
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 10/13/2022. The project to restore the Band Shell at Plaza del Mar, one of Santa Barbara’s oldest parks, has secured critical grant funding to continue the planned restoration. The structure, originally constructed in 1919, long served as a cultural hub of the City, providing a space for concerts, theater performances, recitals, and community celebrations, but has since fallen into disrepair. In October 2020, an evaluation of the condition of the Band Shell identified the stage flooring, building frame, and roof as major structural issues. A fence was placed around the facility as a public safety precaution.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Create New Court for Mentally Ill Homeless People
Based on the new statewide law just signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, Santa Barbara County — like all 58 counties in the state — will have to create a brand-new court program capable of mandating treatment for people who are also psychotically mentally ill but either don’t know that they’re sick or refuse treatment.
Santa Barbara Independent
Yes on Measure B to Keep Goleta’s Creeks and Beaches Clean and Safe
Do you remember the joy of playing in a creek as a child, catching frogs, watching fish, or walking your dog? People from all walks of life cherish time spent along creeks. Everyone should be able to have this experience. Sadly, many of Goleta’s streams are now polluted and degraded, sending trash and dirty water to our local beaches.
PG&E helicopters will patrol Central Coast communities for fire risks
PG&E is sending helicopters to survey several cities and communities along the Central Coast for fire risks throughout October.
Santa Barbara Independent
Culvert Replacement Projects Along Highways 154 and 246 to Result in Reversing Traffic Control Next Week
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A pair of Culvert Replacement Projects along Highways 154 and 246 will take place during the daytime hours beginning on Monday, October 17 continuing each week through Friday, November 18. Travelers will encounter reversing traffic control along Hwy. 154 near Santa Barbara one-quarter mile east...
Santa Barbara Independent
County Partners with Church to Install Bike Repair Station
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Community members in the Eastern Goleta Valley celebrated the installation of a bicycle repair station near the bridge at Arroyo Road and More Mesa Drive this weekend. The station was a collaboration between Santa Barbara County Public Works and the Santa Barbara Seventh Day Adventist Church. After Transportation Division maintenance staff constructed a concrete pad on County property, the church purchased and installed the station. The church will be responsible for monitoring and maintaining the station.
Massive Highway 101 corridor project gets $75 million loan. How will money be spent?
The construction project aims to improve traffic flow on a critical Central Coast stretch of the highway.
Santa Barbara Independent
Noleta Bear Sightings and a Highway Kill
Multiple reports of bear sightings along Maria Ygnacio Creek up above Cathedral Oaks Road came in to neighborhood watch member Jack Armstrong from alarmed residents in late September. A couple nights later, by which the time the sightings had stopped, a bear was reported killed in traffic on US 101 South at Fairview.
Canyon News
Human Remains Found In Santa Monica Mountains Identified
SANTA MONICA—On October 10 at 3:52 p.m., Sergeant Albert Ramirez of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced human remains were found in the Santa Monica Mountains in the 2600 block of April Road. They were found west of the King Gillette Ranch in Agoura Hills on October 3, at 5:56 p.m. and belong to Jose’ Antonio Velasquez, 35, who was reported missing on July 30.
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Hosts 21st Annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will host its 21st annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls on Wednesday, October 26 at the Santa Maria Fairpark on South Thornburg Street.
The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park returns for fifth season
The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park returns for a fifth season with hundreds of pumpkins and various seasonal activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Santa Barbara Independent
SEEAG Looking for Farms to Host Farm Lab Field Trip Agricultural Education Program in Santa Barbara County
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Ynez, Calif. (October 11, 2022)–Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is looking for farms in Santa Barbara County to host its Farm Lab field trip agricultural education program. Farm Lab is an opportunity for schoolchildren in the...
kclu.org
More wild weather on the way for the Tri-Counties? Metorologists say it's possible
A low pressure system centered in the Channel Islands is continuing to create unstable, and unpredictable weather for parts of the Tri-Counties. While the thunderstorm activity and showers eased Thursday, as the low moves south it could create a whole new wave of thunderstorms, and locally intense rainfall Friday night and early Saturday.
kclu.org
No surprise here: Some Central, South Coast communities on list of least affordable in nation
A new survey affirms something most people know in the Tri-Counties. The region is a very expensive place to live. New research shows the Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura metro area ranks at the very bottom of the list of mid-sized metropolitan areas when it comes to finding an affordable starter home. The...
Coastal View
Animal Shelter temporarily waives adoption, reclamation fees
The Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelters in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria are waiving adoption and reclamation fees through the end of October 2022, to adjust for “highly needed repairs” at the Santa Maria Shelter. The Santa Maria Shelter needs to cut the number of pets in its care by half to adjust for construction, the shelter said in a release.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘People Are Tired’: Social Services Employees Voice Concerns to Santa Barbara Supervisors
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors heard an intense earful from multiple employees of the county’s Department of Social Services about the high stress they experience because of long hours, unpredictable workload, burn-out, and high turnover. “People are tired. They want to go home and rest. They want...
Santa Barbara Independent
Culture Wars Invade Goleta School Board Race￼￼
In retrospect, few complaints reached our ears regarding the Goleta schools during the pandemic, and even now, Goleta parents are upbeat about their schools. It’s a stark contrast to the Santa Barbara schools, which seemed to have villagers armed with metaphoric torches and pitchforks at every school board meeting.
