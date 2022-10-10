ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

KCRG.com

Parkland shooter avoids death penalty

A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Bellevue man charged with murdering wife

The College Community School District and Johnson County received state awards today for cutting costs on operational expenses, like energy. Members of the 50th Regional Cedar Rapids Police Academy graduate.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City man gets 50 year sentence for killing wife

The state auditor's office says it's seeing a shortage of accountants. Dry fields and high winds pose a risk of quickly spreading fires for farmers during harvest time. Police arrested teen after assault at Dubuque university.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Court finds murder suspect Arthur Flowers incompetent to stand trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 11th, a judge ruled that a Cedar Rapids man charged with murder undergo psychiatric treatment in an effort to restore his competency. Arthur Flowers is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Emily Leonard. Flowers sought to represent himself in court after not trusting his own attornies.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of stealing from employer

An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from alleged loading of cash onto his re-loadable card without paying for it while at his place of employment. According to police the incident occurred Tuesday October 4th. 36-year-old James Carey of Lincoln Avenue was at the Casey’s store on North Dubuque Street that morning and was captured on security cameras. While working, he allegedly used his Green Dot reloadable card on four occasions, loading over $1400 onto the card without putting any money into the register or using another card to pay for it.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of beating another man with pistol

An Iowa City man has been arrested after his alleged involvement in the pistol whipping of another man. Officers were called to a fight on the 500 block of East College Street Sunday at approximately 3:20am. Upon arrival, a man with serious injury was leaving the scene of the fight. He told police that he was beaten about the head with a pistol by 23-year old Nathan Riley Fisher, a resident of the apartment complex. The man suffered substantial blood loss and deformative injuries to his skull.
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Police: Man Arrested after Leading Officers on Car Chase

(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Cedar Falls Police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening. Police say officers tried to pull over a car at Main Street and University Avenue a little before midnight, but the driver, 29 year-old Shawn Lee Drinnon, Jr. refused to stop. Police say Drinnon, Jr. led police on a chase through Cedar Falls before pulling over and ultimately being arrested. Investigators say there were several warrants out for Drinnon, Jr.'s arrest when he fled police. He now faces multiple charges.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Fake reports impact Iowa police departments and general public

The College Community School District and Johnson County received state awards today for cutting costs on operational expenses, like energy. Court records show his wife, Angela, got a "no contact order" days earlier - claiming domestic abuse.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Inmate escapes on work release in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required yesterday. Brent Lee Robinson was admitted to the work release facility on August 11th, 2022. He is 6′3″ and weighs 201 pounds.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Chicagoland man arrested for intoxication at Northside Iowa City Brain Rock

The Northside Iowa City “Brain Rock” has attracted another underage intoxicated man. Police noticed 18-year-old James Vargas, from the Chicago suburb of Lake Villa, with his pants around the ankles at the local attraction on Market Street just after Midnight Wednesday. Upon contact, he reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman facing prison sentence on drug and weapon charges

An Iowa City woman faces over a dozen years in prison on drug and weapon charges after allegedly providing a false statement to purchase a firearm. 22-year-old Jada Grimes of Beach View Drive reportedly purchased a pistol from Scheels in Coralville the afternoon of August 26th last year. She indicated in her firearm transaction form that she was not a user of a controlled substance.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Members of the 50th Regional Cedar Rapids Police Academy graduate

CRSD, Coralville Police, and CRPD investigating assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach. The Cedar Rapids School District said it was investigating an incident Tuesday involving the 7th Grade Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and the coach.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man charged with weapons possession

A Cedar Rapids man who was allegedly under the influence was arrested after it was discovered he was carrying a loaded pistol. At around 1:15 Sunday morning, 22-year-old Justin Johnson of Johnson Avenue Northwest was allegedly seen in the alleyway near the Sports Column on South Dubuque Street removing a pistol from his waistband. He saw officers as he was doing so, and quickly put the pistol back in his waistband. An officer attempted contact, but Johnson reportedly fled.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Man injured in SW Cedar Rapids shooting

One seriously after vehicle goes airborne twice in Cedar Falls crash. One person is being treated for serious injuries after a crash that caused the car to go airborne twice on Monday night.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman allegedly turned off Datamaster machine during OWI arrest

An Iowa City woman being arrested for OWI allegedly turned off a testing machine to avoid getting a reading taken. According to police, 29-year-old Taylor Gomez of Rochester Court was observed driving on the wrong side of South Dodge Street before Midnight on Friday. Upon contact, the woman was reportedly visibly intoxicated, with bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and the odor of ingested alcohol. Gomez denied drinking, but showed significant impairment on field tests.
IOWA CITY, IA

