Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
KCRG.com
Jury rejects death penalty for man convicted of killing 17 at Florida high school
The College Community School District and Johnson County received state awards today for cutting costs on operational expenses, like energy. Court records show his wife, Angela, got a "no contact order" days earlier - claiming domestic abuse. Colonoscopy study shows importance of getting procedure done. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
KCRG.com
Parkland shooter avoids death penalty
A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. Wisconsin researchers use dogs to help collect data on bumblebee nests. Researchers in Wisconsin wanted to collect data on wild bumblebee nests. First responders in Ames launch crisis response program. Updated: 3 hours ago.
KCRG.com
Bellevue man charged with murdering wife
The College Community School District and Johnson County received state awards today for cutting costs on operational expenses, like energy. The study tracked tens of thousands of people over a decade. Members of the 50th Regional Cedar Rapids Police Academy graduate. Updated: 5 hours ago. The ceremony was held at...
KCRG.com
Iowa City man gets 50 year sentence for killing wife
The state auditor's office says it's seeing a shortage of accountants. People have crowned a winner in this year's 'Fat Bear Week' battle. Dry fields and high winds pose a risk of quickly spreading fires for farmers during harvest time. Police arrested teen after assault at Dubuque university. Updated: 1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Court finds murder suspect Arthur Flowers incompetent to stand trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 11th, a judge ruled that a Cedar Rapids man charged with murder undergo psychiatric treatment in an effort to restore his competency. Arthur Flowers is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Emily Leonard. Flowers sought to represent himself in court after not trusting his own attornies.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of stealing from employer
An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from alleged loading of cash onto his re-loadable card without paying for it while at his place of employment. According to police the incident occurred Tuesday October 4th. 36-year-old James Carey of Lincoln Avenue was at the Casey’s store on North Dubuque Street that morning and was captured on security cameras. While working, he allegedly used his Green Dot reloadable card on four occasions, loading over $1400 onto the card without putting any money into the register or using another card to pay for it.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of beating another man with pistol
An Iowa City man has been arrested after his alleged involvement in the pistol whipping of another man. Officers were called to a fight on the 500 block of East College Street Sunday at approximately 3:20am. Upon arrival, a man with serious injury was leaving the scene of the fight. He told police that he was beaten about the head with a pistol by 23-year old Nathan Riley Fisher, a resident of the apartment complex. The man suffered substantial blood loss and deformative injuries to his skull.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police: Man Arrested after Leading Officers on Car Chase
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Cedar Falls Police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening. Police say officers tried to pull over a car at Main Street and University Avenue a little before midnight, but the driver, 29 year-old Shawn Lee Drinnon, Jr. refused to stop. Police say Drinnon, Jr. led police on a chase through Cedar Falls before pulling over and ultimately being arrested. Investigators say there were several warrants out for Drinnon, Jr.'s arrest when he fled police. He now faces multiple charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Fake reports impact Iowa police departments and general public
The College Community School District and Johnson County received state awards today for cutting costs on operational expenses, like energy. Court records show his wife, Angela, got a "no contact order" days earlier - claiming domestic abuse. Colonoscopy study shows importance of getting procedure done. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
KCRG.com
Inmate escapes on work release in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required yesterday. Brent Lee Robinson was admitted to the work release facility on August 11th, 2022. He is 6′3″ and weighs 201 pounds.
KCRG.com
CRSD, CRPD, and Coralville investigating assault charges in regards to 7th grade volleyball team and coach
A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. Wisconsin researchers use dogs to help collect data on bumblebee nests. Researchers in Wisconsin wanted to collect data on wild bumblebee nests. First responders in Ames launch crisis response program. Updated: 4 hours ago.
KCJJ
Chicagoland man arrested for intoxication at Northside Iowa City Brain Rock
The Northside Iowa City “Brain Rock” has attracted another underage intoxicated man. Police noticed 18-year-old James Vargas, from the Chicago suburb of Lake Villa, with his pants around the ankles at the local attraction on Market Street just after Midnight Wednesday. Upon contact, he reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Teen charged as adult in stabbing at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
Linn County board to hold public hearing, final vote on solar moratorium. The Linn County Board of Supervisors is set to hold a public hearing and final vote on a year long solar moratorium. Updated: 6 hours ago. After a report of possible human remains found in the Clinton County...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Warrant served to woman wanted by Davenport police on theft charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted by Davenport police had her warrant served, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Jennifer Dietz, 39, was wanted by the Davenport Police Department for second-degree theft. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said, Dietz was served during a traffic stop and...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman facing prison sentence on drug and weapon charges
An Iowa City woman faces over a dozen years in prison on drug and weapon charges after allegedly providing a false statement to purchase a firearm. 22-year-old Jada Grimes of Beach View Drive reportedly purchased a pistol from Scheels in Coralville the afternoon of August 26th last year. She indicated in her firearm transaction form that she was not a user of a controlled substance.
KCRG.com
Members of the 50th Regional Cedar Rapids Police Academy graduate
CRSD, Coralville Police, and CRPD investigating assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach. The Cedar Rapids School District said it was investigating an incident Tuesday involving the 7th Grade Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and the coach. Updated: 7 hours ago. The College Community School District and Johnson...
KCJJ
Iowa City man in jail awaiting explosive device charges allegedly caught with contraband
An Iowa City man who’s been in the Johnson County Jail since early July awaiting trial on terrorism and explosives charges now faces additional possible prison time after being caught with contraband. Saturday night at approximately 6:20, a walkthrough was conducted on 23-year-old Nezzy Underscore Conway’s cell, and three...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man charged with weapons possession
A Cedar Rapids man who was allegedly under the influence was arrested after it was discovered he was carrying a loaded pistol. At around 1:15 Sunday morning, 22-year-old Justin Johnson of Johnson Avenue Northwest was allegedly seen in the alleyway near the Sports Column on South Dubuque Street removing a pistol from his waistband. He saw officers as he was doing so, and quickly put the pistol back in his waistband. An officer attempted contact, but Johnson reportedly fled.
KCRG.com
Man injured in SW Cedar Rapids shooting
One seriously after vehicle goes airborne twice in Cedar Falls crash. One person is being treated for serious injuries after a crash that caused the car to go airborne twice on Monday night. Updated: 1 hour ago. Ames Police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman allegedly turned off Datamaster machine during OWI arrest
An Iowa City woman being arrested for OWI allegedly turned off a testing machine to avoid getting a reading taken. According to police, 29-year-old Taylor Gomez of Rochester Court was observed driving on the wrong side of South Dodge Street before Midnight on Friday. Upon contact, the woman was reportedly visibly intoxicated, with bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and the odor of ingested alcohol. Gomez denied drinking, but showed significant impairment on field tests.
Comments / 0