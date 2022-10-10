ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Chronicle

The Mayor’s Race Offers Clear Choices on How Austin Should Grow

Austin's next mayor will only serve two years before facing voters again in the presidential election year of 2024 (as per a charter amendment approved in May 2021). But the three most serious candidates (of six on the Nov. 8 ballot) are campaigning – and spending money – as if they were contending for a full four years and then some.
kut.org

Meet the six candidates vying to be Austin's next mayor

Austin Mayor Steve Adler has reached his term limit, and six candidates are vying to replace him this election — all with diverse experiences ranging from politician to realtor to business owner. The mayor elected in this cycle will serve a two-year term, as opposed to four years. A...
KVUE

Central Texas celebrates Walk to School Day

AUSTIN, Texas — It's time to lace up your shoes. Oct. 12 is National Walk to School Day, and over 50 Central Texas schools are participating in Wednesday's event. Communities across the U.S. will be walking and rolling to school, a celebration that helps highlight the importance of safe and active travel. Additionally, this allows kids to blow of some steam before stepping into the classroom.
KVUE

Superhero Day takes off at Dell Children's Medical Center

AUSTIN, Texas — Patients at Dell Children's Medical Center entered the Marvel and DC universes on Thursday, Oct. 13. The medical center partnered with the Austin Police Department and Texas Capital Bank for Superhero Day, where patients could engage with APD officers dressed as different superheroes. About 14 Austin...
fox7austin.com

APD to ease requirements for next cadet class

AUSTIN, Texas - The 147th Austin Police Department cadet class began training Monday morning. The 55 cadets will help alleviate the department’s staffing shortage. Detective Joe Swann, treasurer of the Austin Police Association, said the department is authorized 1,812 positions. About 1,411 are currently filled, however, only 189 are considered vacant — the other openings are the result of leave.
B93

The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation

They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
fox7austin.com

Samsung plant, local growth plans take shape in Taylor

TAYLOR, Texas - The construction site for the new Samsung plant can clearly be seen. "Did you ever think there would be a day there would see more cranes in Taylor, Texas than in all of Austin combined," said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell. Another impressive sight was pointed out...
KXAN

Are some Austin seniors paying a utility fee they don’t have to?

Marcy Goodfleisch learned she was exempt from paying Austin’s transportation user fee “by accident.” People 65 or older don’t have to pay that fee, which shows up on city utility bills and ranges from about $10 to $15 a month. But there’s a catch: you have to apply for the exemption.
KVUE

Kendra Scott aims to raise $150,000 on 6th annual Holley Day

AUSTIN, Texas — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, however, Oct. 13 spreads awareness about those who suffer from or survived metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Kendra Scott, a fashion designer and entrepreneur, is bringing awareness to MBC by throwing her sixth annual Holley Day at Kendra Scott South Congress.
