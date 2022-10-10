Read full article on original website
Austin Chronicle
The Mayor’s Race Offers Clear Choices on How Austin Should Grow
Austin's next mayor will only serve two years before facing voters again in the presidential election year of 2024 (as per a charter amendment approved in May 2021). But the three most serious candidates (of six on the Nov. 8 ballot) are campaigning – and spending money – as if they were contending for a full four years and then some.
Transit nonprofit rolling out extra bus passes for nonprofits aiding unhoused residents
The Transit Empowerment Fund is working to expand free bus pass access for Austin-area nonprofits who help service people experiencing homelessness.
kut.org
Meet the six candidates vying to be Austin's next mayor
Austin Mayor Steve Adler has reached his term limit, and six candidates are vying to replace him this election — all with diverse experiences ranging from politician to realtor to business owner. The mayor elected in this cycle will serve a two-year term, as opposed to four years. A...
$1 million in support secured for Round Rock Crisis Response Unit
Mayor Craig Morgan said the program has double the benefits for those in crisis and the public at large. If it's determined a call only needs either police or the CRU, one or the other will respond.
City council approves Austin Energy pass-through rates to help reduce impact to customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council on Thursday approved new pass-through rates for Austin Energy's Power Supply Adjustment (PSA) and Regulatory Charge, a move that aims to help meet rising costs in the electricity industry while also reducing the impact on customers' bills. According to Austin Energy, the...
fox7austin.com
Austin Energy customers can expect to see $15 a month increase on bill starting next month
AUSTIN, Texas - Starting Nov. 1, Austin Energy customers can expect a more costly bill, with another increase expected in 2023. In an 8-to-3 vote on Thursday, city council members approved raising Austin Energy pass-through rates for the Power Supply Adjustment (PSA) and Regulatory Charge. Council members weighed two options...
Central Texas celebrates Walk to School Day
AUSTIN, Texas — It's time to lace up your shoes. Oct. 12 is National Walk to School Day, and over 50 Central Texas schools are participating in Wednesday's event. Communities across the U.S. will be walking and rolling to school, a celebration that helps highlight the importance of safe and active travel. Additionally, this allows kids to blow of some steam before stepping into the classroom.
'People were afraid to come to this area' | East Austin has changed a lot over the years and Tamale House's owner has witnessed the area's growth
AUSTIN, Texas — There's nothing like biting into some delicious tamales, a popular dish across Latin America. KVUE spoke to the owner of Tamale House, a neighborhood spot in East Austin that's been around for decades. However, getting the business to where it is today wasn't an easy task.
KVUE
Superhero Day takes off at Dell Children's Medical Center
AUSTIN, Texas — Patients at Dell Children's Medical Center entered the Marvel and DC universes on Thursday, Oct. 13. The medical center partnered with the Austin Police Department and Texas Capital Bank for Superhero Day, where patients could engage with APD officers dressed as different superheroes. About 14 Austin...
‘The most terrifying waiting game’: Families wait up to 90 days for substance use treatment centers
Sixty to 90 days is how long some families in Hays County are waiting to get their children treatment for substance use.
fox7austin.com
APD to ease requirements for next cadet class
AUSTIN, Texas - The 147th Austin Police Department cadet class began training Monday morning. The 55 cadets will help alleviate the department’s staffing shortage. Detective Joe Swann, treasurer of the Austin Police Association, said the department is authorized 1,812 positions. About 1,411 are currently filled, however, only 189 are considered vacant — the other openings are the result of leave.
Austin City Council to take up tenants’ rights, eviction help again Thursday
On this week's Austin City Council agenda: a vote to codify a tenants' right to organize without fear of retaliation and one on a tenants' rights assistance program.
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
fox7austin.com
Samsung plant, local growth plans take shape in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - The construction site for the new Samsung plant can clearly be seen. "Did you ever think there would be a day there would see more cranes in Taylor, Texas than in all of Austin combined," said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell. Another impressive sight was pointed out...
Round Rock officials approve development agreement for housing development near Sauls Ranch
A development agreement with a property developer to annex and zone 100 acres of property north of the Sauls Ranch neighborhood received approval from Round Rock officials during an Oct. 13 meeting. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) A development agreement with a property developer to annex and zone 100 acres...
Report: Hays County Sheriff's Office to develop outreach, education program around opioid epidemic
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Since four Hays CISD students died from fentanyl-related overdoses this past summer, leaders in Hays County have increased their efforts to raise awareness and combat the growing opioid issue. According to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, in September, Hays CISD...
Are some Austin seniors paying a utility fee they don’t have to?
Marcy Goodfleisch learned she was exempt from paying Austin’s transportation user fee “by accident.” People 65 or older don’t have to pay that fee, which shows up on city utility bills and ranges from about $10 to $15 a month. But there’s a catch: you have to apply for the exemption.
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
ABJ: Study makes case for investing in cheaper housing as Austin group buys more apartments for moderate-income rentals
A new report challenges the idea that investing in more affordable housing developments yields lower returns than luxury apartments — bringing added weight to a local fund that aims to maintain cheaper housing.
KVUE
Kendra Scott aims to raise $150,000 on 6th annual Holley Day
AUSTIN, Texas — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, however, Oct. 13 spreads awareness about those who suffer from or survived metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Kendra Scott, a fashion designer and entrepreneur, is bringing awareness to MBC by throwing her sixth annual Holley Day at Kendra Scott South Congress.
