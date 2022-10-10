Read full article on original website
Saban talks Vols, Bryce Young’s effectiveness on ‘Hey Coach’
Alabama fans may be planning to smoke ‘em if you got ‘em this weekend. It’s Alabama-Tennessee and one of the longest-running rivalries in the conference meeting again. Saban previewed the Volunteers and talked about the No. 3 Tide along with the latest on Bryce Young, some talk on the offensive line with Peewee from Grand Bay and a breakdown of the Vols’ offense.
What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week
No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
Bryce Young ‘on a pitch count’ in Alabama practice
With kickoff in Knoxville approaching, Bryce Young injury watch continues. Nick Saban had an update earlier Wednesday during the weekly SEC teleconference before adding a little more after the afternoon practice. “Bryce continues to practice a little bit more,” Saban said. “We’ve got him on a little bit of a...
Where Bryan Harsin’s 2022 salary, buyout rank nationally, in the SEC
Bryan Harsin is in the second year of a six-year, $31.5 million deal at Auburn, and while the program is still waiting for its return on investment on the field, Harsin has cashed in as the nation’s 25th-highest paid college coach. Harsin is earning $5.1 million in Year 2...
Kevin Scarbinsky: Saban broke Tennessee once. He could do it again on Saturday.
Football time in Tennessee. Third Saturday in October. Leaves changing. The colors red and orange blending and clashing. It’s coming fast, and it can’t get here soon enough. For the first time in ages, Alabama and Tennessee are going to play a game of American football that will not arrive at the opening kickoff as a foregone conclusion.
Jimbo Fisher reflects on interference being a factor in final play against Alabama
Jimbo Fisher admits that the final play against Alabama could have been called interference. “They all can. That’s a judgement, that’s their opinion. I’m not going to get into that,” Fisher said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. As the Aggies have a bye week this...
Texas A&M cancels football practice after bomb threat targets Kyle Field, facilities swept
Texas A&M cancelled football practice Thursday because of a bomb threat. The school announced - through its emergency management system - the threat was made to Kyle Field at approximately 1:25 p.m. (2:25 p.m. ET). The stadium and the Bright Football Complex were both evacuated out of precaution. “University Police...
Kickers and punters are like ‘assassins’ to Nick Saban, he explains
Will Reichard is in a slump if you can call it that. Alabama’s legendary kicker has missed three of his last four attempts, though they’ve silently hooked wide left and out of mind while the Tide has handled an injured quarterback amid close victories. Nick Saban isn’t the type of head coach to check in after a batch of errors, though.
Todd’s Take: Breaking down the 7A clash between No. 1 Auburn, No. 4 Central-Phenix City
Jacy Todd is a retired high school football coach. Todd spent 20 years coaching high school football with stops at Daphne, Fairhope, Auburn, Northridge and Baker. He was defensive coordinator at each of his last four stops. Each week he breaks down one of the state’s biggest games. It’s...
College Football World Reacts To Hugh Freeze Speculation
Following a rough start to the season, the Auburn Tigers fired head coach Brian Harsin. Now the program is in search of yet another head coach and one name is trending. Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze was brought up by CBS college football analyst Barrett Sallee. "Here's the...
JSU has the answer to the question, Who Is SWAC?
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders believes his team is SWAC because they are undefeated so far this season and have been dominant. That very well could be all the answer you need to the question Who is SWAC? Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr said that during his postgame press conference following an unsavory interaction between himself and Coach Prime after JSU defeated them 26-12 on their homecoming.
Plenty of activities are on tap for Homecoming at Troy’s football game Saturday
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — This Saturday, homecoming takes over Veterans Memorial Stadium as Troy hosts Texas State. The football game kicks off at 2:30 but the fun begins long before that. The homecoming parade is set for 10 a.m. when the University will announce the winners of the Queen...
Kyle Adams and Ummu Bah are the 2022-2023 Mr. and Ms. UAB
Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022-2023 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
‘Accelerating Alabama’ panel looks to the state’s economic present – and future
Accelerator programs are seen as key to Alabama’s ongoing emergence as a growth center for technology, innovation and entrepreneurialism. Their role and contributions – facilitating access to investors, mentors, services and other critical support for startup and early-stage companies – was the subject of “Accelerating Alabama: The Rise of Accelerator Programs,” a panel discussion hosted by the Alabama Collective on October 6.
Now that Turkey Day Classic and Homecoming are no longer synonymous …
For those who are not aware, before the university decided to move all homecoming events and activities to the first week of October, Alabama State University’s homecoming was celebrated during the Turkey Day Classic. For years, the opponent remained the same – Tuskegee University. In times past, alumni and...
Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
University first HBCU in state to receive NCTA certification
Alabama State University has gained another important designation. The Testing and Psychological Services Center (TPSC) has earned “Test Center Certification” by its accrediting organization, the National College Testing Association (NCTA). The certification is in recognition of the centers outstanding testing practices. Alabama State University is the only Historically...
Dallas Co. Mourns Loss of Central Alabama Fair Manager
The Selma-Dallas County community is mourning the sudden loss of one the area’s most prominent civic leaders. John T. Haskell managed the Central Alabama Fair for more than a decade — and used it to help countless people in need. Haskell was the driving force behind the Central...
Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
