Santa Ynez, CA

kclu.org

"Santa Barbara County Inferno"

It was a massive inferno which started in a mountain range northwest of Santa Barbara, and propelled by 70-mile-an-hour winds, burned a half dozen miles downhill to the Pacific Ocean. The Alisal wildfire charred some 17,000 acres of land, cosed the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 10/02 – 10/09/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 03, 2022. 12:50— Michael Robert...
ATASCADERO, CA
kclu.org

"Santa Barbara County's Back-To-Back Disasters"

Santa Barbara County was hit by a pair of back-to-back emergencies during a two week period in October of 2021. On October 11th, a massive wildfire started in the mountains northwest of Santa Barbara. 70-mile-an-hour winds quickly pushed the blaze downhill for a dozen miles, burning all the way to the Pacific Ocean, and closing the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco. The highway was closed for three days, with hundreds evacuated and 12 homes destroyed.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Culvert Replacement Projects Along Highways 154 and 246 to Result in Reversing Traffic Control Next Week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A pair of Culvert Replacement Projects along Highways 154 and 246 will take place during the daytime hours beginning on Monday, October 17 continuing each week through Friday, November 18. Travelers will encounter reversing traffic control along Hwy. 154 near Santa Barbara one-quarter mile east...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected

Foul play is suspected in the death of a missing Camarillo man. The body of 35-year-old Jose Velasquez was found around 6:00 p.m. Mon, Oct. 3. Hikers discovered the body near the 2600 block of April Road in Agoura Hills, west of King Gillette Ranch. According to reports, the body was found wrapped in a […] The post Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected appeared first on The Malibu Times.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Culture Wars Invade Goleta School Board Race￼￼

In retrospect, few complaints reached our ears regarding the Goleta schools during the pandemic, and even now, Goleta parents are upbeat about their schools. It’s a stark contrast to the Santa Barbara schools, which seemed to have villagers armed with metaphoric torches and pitchforks at every school board meeting.
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Man caught on camera ripping American flag from Santa Barbara Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara business owner wants police to track down the man who stole an American flag outside his business. The theft was was captured on camera. It happened last weekend outside the Santa Barbara Signs shop on upper State Street. The owner and his team had moved into the former The post Man caught on camera ripping American flag from Santa Barbara Business appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

Fugitive wanted for Central Coast murder arrested in Northern California

A fugitive sought for the murder of a 72-year-old Central Coast man has been arrested. Terry Wilson died after being attacked in Santa Ynez early Saturday morning. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies identified Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris of Lancaster as a suspect in the killing. Detectives say the 26-year-old man...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
CBS LA

Carjacking suspect arrested in Oxnard

Authorities arrested a 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a series of carjacking attempts in Oxnard on Oct. 9. The original scene unfolded when Oxnard Police Department officers were initially called to the scene of an attempted carjacking on West Vineyard Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. They came in contact with a woman who detailed that the suspect held her at gunpoint and demanded she give him her vehicle. She reportedly refused those demands and ran into her apartment to call authorities. The suspect had fled before they arrived. However, a little over an hour later, police were again called for reports of a carjacking about three miles away on Forest Park Boulevard, where a man detailed that he had just had his vehicle taken by a man who held him at gunpoint. He also took his wallet, phone and a necklace. Investigators were able to determine that the suspect, Andrew Cornish, was allegedly connected to both incidents. They learned that Cornish was already in custody at Venture County Main Jail after he was arrested for two armed robberies on Oct. 10 and arrested again for the events on Oct. 9. Anyone with information was asked to contact Oxnard Police at (805) 486-6228.
OXNARD, CA
kprl.com

Fatal Crash 41 & Old Morro Rd 10.10.2022

A fatal car crash on highway 41 in Atascadero on Saturday. One person was killed. Another suffered serious injuries in a head-on crah on highway 41 at Old Morro road. That was at about 11:36 Saturday morning. A west-bound vehicle crossed the double yellow line and struck the second vehicle...
ATASCADERO, CA

