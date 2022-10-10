Read full article on original website
Faking Accidents for Money Could Get Kennewick Man 95 Years
Officials with the US Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern WA (Federal) say a Kennewick man will learn how many years he will spend in prison when he is sentenced in January of 2023. Man pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, actual wire fraud, and...
What Happens in Washington State if You Flee a Hit-and-Run Accident?
Here's What Could Happen If You Run Away From An Accident In Washington State. If you're involved in a hit-and-run accident in Washington State, the consequences can be significant. Depending on the severity of the accident, you could be facing anything from a misdemeanor to a felony charge—and that's not...
Trucker Loses Load of Apples at SR 240 & SR 24 Wednesday Morning [VIDEO]
Washington State Patrol was quick to the scene after a trucker lost a load of apples Wednesday morning. It happened at the intersection of SR 240 and SR 24 in Benton County. The semi and trailer overturned with the apples spilling onto the roadway. The minor injury crash closed SR 24 for quite some time. SR 240 is open, however, WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said that "clean-up could take several hours" on SR 24.
Multiple Walla Walla Schools Locked Down For “Air-Gun”
Both a Walla Walla high school and elementary school were put into lock down after a sighting of a possible danger on Wednesday October 5th. Details have now emerged about the cause of the lock down. What Locked Down Walla Walla Schools?. Multiple news reports say that both the Project...
Abandoned Home Goes up in Flames in Kennewick
No word yet on the cause of the fire, or if it's considered suspicious. Home goes up in flames Monday in Kennewick. Kennewick Fire crews were called to a residential house fire around 11:09 AM Monday, at a location at 408 South Gum Street. Initially, according to Chad Michael of the Kennewick Fire Department, additional units from Benton County and Pasco were called but sent back because they were not needed.
Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon
The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
Is This Tri-Cities Hospital Really Named After Its 1st Death?
Both of my kids were born there, and I have literally spent over 200+ hours in the hallways of this Tri-Cities hospital. I thought I had heard everything, but I just heard a crazy story about how this hospital got its name. It can't be true, can it?. History of...
Open Letter to Kennewick’s Toyota Center About Their New Policies
I attended my first Tri-City Americans game of the new season on Wednesday night at the Toyota Center in Kennewick and was surprised by some of the changes made to the entry policy. If you haven't been to the Toyota Center in the last month or so, you might not...
Plundering Pirates Conquered Tri-Cities “Aye-Land” This Weekend
Pirates gathered and conquered Clover Island in Kennewick Washington this weekend. They came, drank, sang, fired cannons, and partied by the Columbia River for a good cause. Witnesses spotted them all over the aye-land! Grrr. Why Were the Pirates at Clover Island?. The gathering was the 7th year for the...
This Rage Room May Be the Most Cathartic Place in Tri-Cities
I had one of the most action-packed weekends of my life here in the Tri-Cities. On Saturday, I went with my family to the Tri-Cities Pirate Festival and met Isaac Singleton Jr., an actor. He has appeared in The Mandalorian but is possibly best remembered for his work on the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. That was just a warm-up for my wife's birthday weekend. Yes, I said birthday weekend so buckle up.
You Could Have Met a Pirates of the Caribbean Actor in Kennewick
If you didn't make it to the 7th Annual Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival at Clover Island Inn this weekend, you truly missed out. On a whim on Saturday morning, my wife asked me if I'd like to go to the pirate festival that day. As a father, I'm always open to taking my kids to an event that will give them happiness and wear them out. So, I agreed, and off we went.
You’re Invited to Experience History Hike Through Time at Candy Mountain in Richland
A FREE Hike through Time at Candy Mountain is set for Saturday, October 15th. Rangers with Manhattan Project National Historical Park and Whitman Mission National Historic Site will lead a history hike up Candy Mountain on Saturday, October 15 from 12:00–2:30 pm. The inaugural “Hike Through Time” ranger program is a free, guided 3.6-mile round-trip moderate hike to the top of Candy Mountain.
Hazardous Waste Tri-Cities? Drop It Off For Free On This Day
If you have hazardous waste in your house you need to get rid of, Tri-Cities has one single day coming up in October where you can drop it off for no cost. That is right, TOTALLY FREE!. When and Where Can You Drop Off Hazardous Waste For Free In Tri-Cities?
Scam Alert! Benton PUD Warns Customers to Hang Up and Call Them
It's another SCAM. Benton PUD is warning customers not to fall for the latest. The public utility company has received several calls from customers reporting they've received calls and texts threatening to disconnect their power if payment is not made. This is so frustrating. At work today, a colleague and...
Brand New Food Park Soon To Be a Delicious Reality in Kennewick
We originally posted about a brand-new food park coming to Kennewick back in May of 2022 and now progress is underway to fill the new buildings with tenants. Ashley Moala Real Estate posted progress pictures on the construction that'll soon be a new food park in Kennewick right across the street from the new HUB.
Pasco’s Annual FREE Fall Festival to be Held on Saturday, Oct. 22nd
Make plans to attend this year's Pasco Fall Festival on Saturday, October 22nd. The fun starts at 4 pm at Volunteer Park (1125 North 4th Avenue-Pasco) with games, prizes, candy, an inflatable obstacle course, and also a GIANT inflatable slide. Pack up the kids and bring a few friends to the party. It's going to be a blast!
