Walla Walla, WA

98.3 The KEY

Trucker Loses Load of Apples at SR 240 & SR 24 Wednesday Morning [VIDEO]

Washington State Patrol was quick to the scene after a trucker lost a load of apples Wednesday morning. It happened at the intersection of SR 240 and SR 24 in Benton County. The semi and trailer overturned with the apples spilling onto the roadway. The minor injury crash closed SR 24 for quite some time. SR 240 is open, however, WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said that "clean-up could take several hours" on SR 24.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

