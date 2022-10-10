ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, OH

City of Riverside conducts smoke detector blitz in neighborhood with history of fatal fires

 3 days ago
Riverside Fire Department kicked off Fire Prevention Week with the city’s first smoke detector blitz this morning, according to their social media page.

The American Red Cross and the city’s local Boy Scout Troop #329 joined the Riverside Fire Department in conducting the blitz, the fire department said.

They chose a neighborhood with a history of house fires that resulted in serious injuries or deaths and went door to door checking to make sure the smoke detectors are working properly, the post said.

If the detectors are found to not be working, the Red Cross will install a brand new, free smoke alarm, the fire department said.

