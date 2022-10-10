Read full article on original website
Likely sellout for Saturday's SU football game, Chief Facilities Officer says
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What may have seemed unthinkable a couple of months ago is as real as ever as we close in on one of the biggest Syracuse Football games inside the dome in years. The game against NC State on Saturday will be the first between two ranked teams to take place in […]
Syracuse football approaches a sellout; school says less than 1,500 tickets left for N.C. State game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is approaching a sell-out crowd for its highly anticipated game against North Carolina State. The school says there are less than 1,500 tickets remaining for the 3:30 p.m. game Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The school is shooting for its first home sellout...
Syracuse.com
What's the record for most players to start at least 1 game in a season for Jim Boeheim? (Mike's Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jim Boeheim likes to find a starting five and stick with the lineup. What coach wouldn’t welcome that scenario?. As recently as six years ago, Syracuse went through an entire season with the same five players in the starting lineup for each game.
Orange Weekly: Why Syracuse-NC State will produce loudest crowd ever at the Dome (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The crowd at Saturday’s Top 20 showdown between Syracuse and N.C. State at the JMA Wireless Dome will be a big factor. In fact, it could be the loudest that building has ever been with over 45,000 tickets sold to the game. Brent Axe explains why...
Cicero-North Syracuse football cruises to win over RFA with high-powered offense (photos)
State-ranked No. 13 Cicero-North Syracuse’s high-powered offense was on full display against Class AA foe Rome Free Academy on Thursday. The Northstars made easy work of the Black Knights with a 43-7 victory at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Auburn marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Auburn. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
CNY lacrosse standout commits to Syracuse, following in dad's footsteps
Syracuse, N.Y. — LaFayette’s Brett Bucktooth Jr. has made his college decision. The lacrosse standout will be following in his father’s footsteps and playing lacrosse for Syracuse University, according to his father’s Instagram. Brett’s father, Brett Bucktooth Sr., was an All-CNY and All-American lacrosse player during...
Syracuse football alums Arthur and Chandler Jones make 7-figure donation for Football Operations Center
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two former Syracuse football players are now making just as big of an impact off the field for SU Athletics as they did on it. Arthur and Chandler Jones made a seven-figure donation toward the John A. Lally Athletics Complex, specifically for the new Football Operations Center, SU announced Wednesday.
High school boys volleyball rankings (Week 5): Cicero-North Syracuse remains No. 1
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys volleyball poll. We award five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys volleyball polls will be published on Thursdays.
Corcoran football squeezes out 'real gutty' victory over New Hartford
A handful of players on the Corcoran varsity football team are battling through injuries, which coach Tyrone Fisher said played a role in the Cougars’ tough loss to Auburn last week. Despite a short week of practices, Corcoran squeezed out a “real gutty” 13-7 victory over New Hartford on...
Axe: How big of a game is Syracuse football vs. N.C. State? Depends on who you ask
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones was honest when asked if Saturday’s tilt between his 18th-ranked Orange and No. 15 N.C. State at the JMA Wireless Dome will be the biggest football game he ever plays in. “No, sir.” Jones said. “Mater Dei vs. IMG. My senior...
Watch: Liverpool field hockey upsets Cicero-North Syracuse in shutout victory (video)
The Liverpool field hockey team closed out its season with its biggest win. The Warriors knocked off previously undefeated Cicero-North Syracuse 1-0 to earn a spot in sectionals. “We ended our regular season on a strong note,” Liverpool coach Molly Brown told syracuse.com. “Now (the team is) hungry (for sectionals).”...
Syracuse.com
How to watch Syracuse football vs. NC State: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse football hosts NC State for its biggest game of the season so far and a Top 20 showdown at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, October 15 (10/15/2022) at 3:30 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. NC State will air on ACC Network, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
Liverpool marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Liverpool. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
N.C. State will still have a passing game if Devin Leary is out against Syracuse (N.C. State scouting report)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football fans shouldn’t be fooled by N.C. State backup QB Jack Chambers’ stat line from the final minutes he played in Week 6 following Devin Leary’s injury. Though he only attempted one pass in 19-17 win over Florida State that fell incomplete,...
Westmoreland marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Westmoreland. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
Oswego marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Oswego. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 47. Breezy with periods of rain. See the 5-day forecast. ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
WKTV
Former SU basketball player gives back to the community
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Former Syracuse Orange basketball player, Eric Devendorf is giving back to the community once again this 2022 Thanksgiving. Eric’s charity “ED23Hoops” has partnered with Empire Orange Publishing and The Hart and Tay Train Foundation for his 5th annual, Turkey Drive, helping the local Syracuse community. Each year almost 300 families benefit from his event.
Rome Free Academy marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Rome Free Academy. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
