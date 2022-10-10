So we have the moon moving away at cm and that I assume effects tides, which inturn affects currents so this also effects climate. We can't tax to keep the moon in orbit so how will it be justified to the people through taxation? I mean after all climate change is the running narrative to keep the money rolling in. It just seems that any reason to increase taxes is being used by politicians. And then blame the energy companies for price increases that's the political narrative. When does the actual science kick in and blow these unnecessary taxes out of the water.
Since the moon is only roughly 6000 years old, we know that this article begins with lies. And then, you go & shoot missiles & rockets or whatever into it, & immediately begin to bring up that the moon is drifting? Hmmm.
anyone who studied basic science in high school knew this was going on for decades we knew it for over 100 years the moon slowly leaving the orbit which is an effective tilt of the Earth fixed the tide and the climates just like the cooling of the interior of the earth is infected climate solar flares and the sun cooling down affect the climate if the moon ever gets further out of the orbit I forget how many miles it's supposed to be I mean you know hundreds of miles then the Earth will start wobbling and it'll start speeding up faster and Life as we know the drastically change drastically will be back in the Stone age
Comments / 67