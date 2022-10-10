Read full article on original website
Suspect Taken Into Custody After Fatally Injuring Carjacking Victim in Pursuit
A suspect was taken into custody Thursday evening after carjacking a vehicle and dragging a man for nearly a mile before crashing in Inglewood. The male suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a person while robbing a Topanga-area jewelry store a few months ago, and police attempted to arrest him at his residence in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He fled the home and entered a vehicle with another suspect, but it crashed in the area of Florence and Haas Avenues.
Suspect in Fatal Palm Springs Crash Charged with Murder
A Los Angeles man suspected of causing a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while under the influence was charged with murder Wednesday. Kevin Atteberry, 57, was additionally charged with two felony counts, one each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with .08% or more causing great bodily injury, as well as two misdemeanor counts, one each of a hit and run with property damage and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to court records.
Police Attempting to Arrest Barricaded Pursuit Suspect in Inglewood
Authorities Thursday evening were attempting to arrest a suspect who crashed a vehicle in Inglewood after a pursuit. Details surrounding the pursuit were not clear, but the suspect crashed the vehicle about 7:15 p.m. in the area of East Florence Avenue and North Prairie Avenue, near Edward Vincent Jr. Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Authorities Investigate Fatal Solo Crash in Joshua Tree
An investigation was continuing Thursday into a fatal solo rollover crash in Joshua Tree that left a 44-year-old man dead and a female passenger with major injuries. The crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday when a man was driving northbound on Border Avenue by Sonora Road at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle, according to Officer Michael Radford with the California Highway Patrol.
Police Seek Suspect Who Stabbed Wheelchair-Bound Octogenarian in Mar Vista
Police Thursday sought the public’s help to locate a suspect who stabbed an 82-year-old wheelchair bound man in Mar Vista. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 3 to the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard and found the victim being treated by paramedics for stab wounds to the neck and shoulder, according to a department statement.
Man Suspected of Stalking, Indecent Exposure in Moreno Valley Arrested
A 32-year-old man suspected of stalking two victims and indecent exposure in Moreno Valley was arrested Wednesday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley Station arrested Armando Richard Garcia of Moreno Valley after investigators say they were able to link two similar incidents to him, Sgt. Alfredo Medina said.
Man Pleads Guilty to Attacking Woman in Tustin
A 27-year-old Malibu man pleaded guilty Thursday and was immediately sentenced to a year in jail for sexually assaulting a woman in her 60s in Tustin. Quin Kalis Sheridan, who has been in custody since Dec. 3, 2020, waived all of his custody credits to avoid state prison and be placed on probation, according to his attorney, Brian Gurwitz. Sheridan will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and must also participate in a mental health treatment program.
Inmate Dies at Downtown Riverside Jail
A female inmate died Thursday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside, but authorities said there are no indications of “foul play.”. Riverside County sheriff’s Capt. Victoria Varisco-Flores said correctional deputies were alerted about 4:40 a.m. that the inmate, whose name was not released, was unconscious in her cell.
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Temecula Crash Identified
A motorcyclist who was fatally injured when he lost control and slammed into a guard rail while entering Interstate 15 in Temecula was identified Wednesday as a 43-year-old resident of the city. Nicholas Almendarez died following the crash Tuesday morning on the Temecula Parkway entrance to northbound I-15, according to...
Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converters
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of felony catalytic converter theft, Burbank police said Wednesday. Jesus Garciaramos, 26, of Sun Valley, Herbert Terceroescobar, 40, of Los Angeles, and 29-year-old Victor Trujillo, 29, of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grand theft, according to Sgt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department.
Pedestrian Hit by Car and Killed in Long Beach
A man apparently lying on a street in Long Beach was hit by a car and killed, authorities said Wednesday. Officers were sent to Studebaker Road and Spring Street at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Information...
Police: Motorist Killed in Corona Crash Was Driving Too Fast
A 42-year-old motorist who was killed after crashing near a Corona intersection was apparently speeding before losing control and going off the road, authorities said Wednesday. David Knoefler of Riverside was fatally injured at about 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Smith Avenue, near Pleasant View Avenue,...
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Marina del Rey
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday after a crash in Marina del Rey. The crash was reported at 12:04 a.m. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to Via Marina and Marquesas Way where they found the victim, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service. The victim was pronounced...
Woman Charged in Alleged Hit-Run Death of Man in Griffith Park
A woman who allegedly killed a 70-year-old man by running him over with his own car in a Griffith Park parking lot and then fled the scene was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts. Sonia Sovereign, 31, is set to be arraigned Nov. 9 in a downtown Los Angeles...
Man Convicted of Killing Girlfriend in Santa Ana
A 44-year-old man was convicted Wednesday of strangling and stabbing his girlfriend to death with a screwdriver in their Santa Ana apartment nearly five years ago. Prentis John Hill was convicted of second-degree murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Hill is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 28.
Man Charged with Murder for Disappearance, Death of San Jacinto Woman
A felon accused of killing a 27-year-old San Jacinto woman whose remains have yet to be found was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder. Angel Martine McIntire, 28, of Beaumont, was arrested Friday following a nearly two-year Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the disappearance of Diana Perez Gonzalez. McIntire,...
Crash on I-10 in Banning Ties up Rush-Hour Traffic
A three-vehicle collision on Interstate 10 in Banning Thursday snarled traffic, but the parties involved escaped uninjured. The crash was reported at 4:40 p.m. on westbound I-10 just east of Eighth Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that a crossover SUV and two other vehicles impacted...
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as a...
Felon Charged with Shooting Moreno Valley Man
A convicted felon accused of shooting a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present was charged Tuesday with firearm assault and other offenses. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Along with the firearm...
San Fernando Valley Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Illegal Gun, Drug Sales
A North Hollywood man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years behind bars for selling methamphetamine and acting as an unlicensed gun broker by selling 16 rifles and handguns — many without serial numbers — as well as various accessories. Arthur Muradyan, 33, previously pleaded guilty to the federal...
