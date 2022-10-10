Read full article on original website
De León, Cedillo Under Pressure to Follow Martinez and Resign from City Council
One day after Nury Martinez resigned from the Los Angeles City Council in the fallout of the City Hall racism scandal, the wait continues Thursday to see if Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo will follow suit. Both are under widespread pressure to step down following the weekend...
Friday’s LA Council Meeting Canceled as de Leon, Cedillo Defy Calls to Resign
Friday’s scheduled Los Angeles City Council meeting will not take place, with Acting Council President Mitch O’Farrell saying Thursday the “people’s business cannot be conducted” until Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo resign their council seats. The two council members were included in...
Dozens Protest Outside Embattled LA Councilman Kevin de Leon’s Office
Among the couple dozen protesters who showed up outside Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n’s El Sereno offices Thursday was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher. De LeÃ³n is under widespread pressure to resign for his participation in a recorded conversation from 2021 involving four elected officials that included a series of racist remarks and discussions over redistricting. Two of them — former Council President Nury Martinez and former L.A. County Federation of Labor Ron Herrera — have resigned, but de LeÃ³n and fellow councilman Gil Cedillo have resisted the growing calls.
Nury Martinez Resigns LA Council Seat Over Recording of Racist Statements
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez resigned Wednesday, three days after the release of a recorded conversation from 2021 in which she made a series of racist comments. “It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and...
Martinez Resigns From LA Council As Criticism of Her Racist Statements Grows
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez resigned her council seat Wednesday, days after the release of a recorded conversation from 2021 in which she made a series of racist comments. “It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up...
LA Council Meeting Canceled as Embattled Members Rebuff Resignation Calls
Activists vowing to shut down Los Angeles City Council meetings until three members caught participating in a racially charged conversation about redistricting resign their seats won a battle Wednesday when the council was forced to cancel its regular session due to the vocal protesters in the chamber. But the three...
LA City Council Considers Holding Virtual Meeting Friday Amid Protests
The Los Angeles City Council may conduct Friday’s meeting virtually after both of its meetings this week were either delayed or adjourned due to protests calling for three of its members to resign over a leaked tape that included racist comments and political maneuvering over redistricting. Acting Council President...
LA Councilwoman Martez Takes ‘Leave of Absence’ in Effort to Maintain her Seat
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez, who is facing a torrent of criticism and calls for her resignation over racially charged remarks she made in a recorded conversation last year, announced Tuesday she is taking a “leave of absence” from the council. “This has been one of the...
Bonin Confirms COVID Diagnosis, Repeats Call for 3 Colleagues to Resign
Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose 2-year-old Black adopted son was the target of racially charged remarks caught on tape in an October 2021 conversation released over the weekend, said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Bonin attempted to take part in Wednesday’s City Council meeting remotely. However,...
Bonta: AG’s Office Investigating LA Redistricting Process
State Attorney General Rob Bonta confirmed Wednesday that his office will investigate the city of Los Angeles’ redistricting process in light of the racially charged, recorded 2021 conversation that included three City Council members discussing the redrawing of district boundaries. The investigation is the latest fallout from the recording...
Martinez: `Broken Heart’ Announcement Resigning from LA Council
After roughly three days of vitriolic calls for her resignation following the release of a 2021 recorded conversation in which she made a series of racist remarks, Nury Martinez said Wednesday she was broken-hearted to surrender her seat. She issued a lengthy statement announcing her departure from the council, reflecting...
Biden Attends Fundraiser in Brentwood
President Joe Biden attended a fundraiser in Brentwood Thursday evening at the home of famed television executive producer Marcy Carsey. More than 100 guests attended the event, which was held beneath a large white tent with a bar in the back, in an outdoor area behind the home’s garage. They sat in rows of chairs facing a podium backed by greenery.
Bass, Caruso Set for Final LA Mayoral Debate Amid City Hall Scandal
Against the backdrop of one of the biggest scandals to hit City Hall, Los Angeles mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso will debate each other for the final time Tuesday evening with Election Day four weeks away. Bass and Caruso will take the stage two days after...
Biden Set to Visit LA, Orange Counties
President Joe Biden will travel to Los Angeles Wednesday for a pair of Southland appearances and a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee fundraiser. Exact details have not yet been released, but according to the White House, Biden will arrive in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, then make an appearance Thursday to discuss “historic investments in our nation’s infrastructure.”
Brother of Ex-LA City Councilman José Huizar Agrees to Plead Guilty
The brother of former Los Angeles City Councilman JosÃ© Huizar — who faces federal racketeering charges stemming from an alleged pay-to-play scheme — admitted in a plea agreement filed Wednesday that he took cash from his brother on numerous occasions and immediately wrote checks back to him or arranged to pay his expenses, then lied about his actions to federal investigators.
City Adopts `Action Plan’ to Reduce Homelessness
A newly adopted plan to reduce citywide homelessness through a series of incremental steps will require officials to meet “measurable” goals that make a difference over time, Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said Wednesday. The Riverside City Council on Tuesday night adopted a “Homeless Action Plan” that relies...
Feds: OC Prosecutors, Sheriff Violated Inmate Rights With Jailhouse Informants
Over the course of a decade, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Department “systematically” violated the rights of criminal defendants through the use of jailhouse informants to elicit incriminating statements from inmates awaiting trial, the U.S. Department of Justice concluded Thursday. Federal prosecutors said...
California Coastal Commission Approves Desalination Plant in Dana Point
The California Coastal Commission unanimously approved plans for a desalination plant in Dana Point, just five months after rejecting one in Huntington Beach. The South Coast Water District plant pegged for Doheny State Beach would operate differently than the plans for the Poseidon Plant in Huntington Beach, which were shut down by the commission’s rejection in May.
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as a...
Police Attempting to Arrest Barricaded Pursuit Suspect in Inglewood
Authorities Thursday evening were attempting to arrest a suspect who crashed a vehicle in Inglewood after a pursuit. Details surrounding the pursuit were not clear, but the suspect crashed the vehicle about 7:15 p.m. in the area of East Florence Avenue and North Prairie Avenue, near Edward Vincent Jr. Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
