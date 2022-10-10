Read full article on original website
Another dangerous and rare creature wreaks havoc around Florida.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Another dangerous and rare creature is wreaking havoc in Florida.
'Hell fish' likely killed by dinosaur-ending asteroid is preserved in stunning detail
Scientists recently unearthed stunning fossils of sturgeon from Hell's Creek that might have died on the day that the dinosaur-killing asteroid struck.
Phys.org
Scientists demonstrate that electricity may be obtainable from water with a high salt concentration
Devising renewable sources of energy is a key concern for scientists, political leaders and communities as the world comes to terms with the realities of climate change and the limits of the Earth's natural resources. In an exciting new development, scientists from the Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University have demonstrated that electricity may be obtainable from water with a high salt concentration, such as seawater.
A massive impact immediately placed a 'Moon-like body' into Earth's orbit, reveals new study
The Moon's origin can be explained by a giant impact immediately placing a 'Moon-like body' into an orbit around Earth, according to new research published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters today. This scenario opens up new possibilities for the initial lunar orbit as well as the Moon's expected composition and...
Phys.org
Airborne chemical sends unmistakable biological signal, may show evidence of life on other planets
Broccoli, along with other plants and microorganisms, emit gases to help them expel toxins. Scientists believe these gases could provide compelling evidence of life on other planets. These types of gases are made when organisms add a carbon and three hydrogen atoms to an undesirable chemical element. This process, called...
A 120,000-mile-long filament from the Sun is headed toward Earth
It is expected to cause a low-intensity geomagnetic storm.
Vox
These spectacular deep-sea creatures live in a potential mining hot spot
If you were to dive to the bottom of the ocean somewhere between Hawaii and Mexico, you might see a field of sunken treasure. Here, in what’s called the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ), much of the seafloor is covered with fist-sized rocks that contain valuable metals like cobalt, manganese, and nickel.
Phys.org
Thrips show promise in controlling the invasive Brazilian peppertree in Florida
Brazilian peppertree thrips (Pseudophilothrips ichini) showed promise as biological control agents for invasive Brazilian peppertree populations in Florida according to a recent study published in Florida Entomologist. Thrips are common insect pests on horticultural plants, but specialized Brazilian peppertree thrips from South America feed exclusively on the Brazilian peppertree's leaves...
1 million-mile-long plasma plume shoots out of the sun in stunning photo
An astrophotographer has captured a stunning composite image of a massive coronal mass ejection shooting out of the sun.
Phys.org
Greener trucking would benefit disadvantaged Californians more than greener buildings
As Californians work toward a publicly stated goal of carbon neutrality by 2045, residents of the Golden State stand to reap such additional benefits as cleaner air, widespread improvements in public health and related cost savings, according to researchers at the University of California, Irvine. But the extent to which these plusses will be shared by all stakeholders, including historically underserved communities, remains a matter for debate.
Universe Today
Satellite View of Stromboli’s New Eruption in Italy. You Can See a River of Lava Flowing to the Ocean
Mount Stromboli is one of the busiest volcanoes on the planet. It’s been erupting off and on for thousands of years, and almost continuously since the early 1930s. So, it’s no surprise that ESA’s orbiting Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission caught its latest eruption in the act. It used infrared-sensitive instruments to chart the flow and follow its course to the sea.
Phys.org
Climate models accurately simulate Pacific Northwest weather patterns, study finds
Would you like to receive trending story notifications on your smartphone?. Climate models are powerful tools that scientists use to study how the climate system works now and how it will change in the future under different scenarios of global warming. When models are updated with new scientific information, they must be evaluated to see how well they represent different climate features, including weather patterns found in particular geographical regions.
Phys.org
Sea-level rise 'may cross two meters by 2100'
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) recommends raising the imaginary waterline demarcation for projects in the Asia Pacific region to two meters, instead of the existing one meter, to improve the resilience of structures against rising sea levels. An ADB report presented during the bank's annual board meeting (26-30 September) warns...
Rain warning for Mexico's south Gulf coast as TS Karl nears
Tropical Storm Karl is moving slowly toward Mexico's southern Gulf coast, with landfall expected late Friday or early Saturday
Phys.org
Will cell-based milk change the dairy industry? This California lab could lead the way
Biotechnology startup TurtleTree wants to change the way people consume milk. Cows are out—at least as far as milking goes. The replacement: cell-based milk. The company says it is able to create raw milk using cells from mammals. The cells are then grown in TurtleTree's labs and milk is ultimately produced. In giant bioreactors, the cells stick to tiny straws, the fluid is then drawn through the straws, and milk comes out the other end.
Scientists Can No Longer Ignore Ancient Flooding Tales
This story was originally published in Hakai Magazine. It wasn’t long after Henry David Inglis arrived on the island of Jersey, just northwest of France, that he heard the old story. Locals eagerly told the 19th-century Scottish travel writer how, in a bygone age, their island had been much more substantial, and that folks used to walk to the French coast. The only hurdle to their journey was a river—one easily crossed using a short bridge.
Gizmodo
America’s Birds Are in Big Trouble
America’s birds are having a rough go of things, a new report from the North American Bird Conservation Initiative (NABCI) this week has found. The findings show that many bird species in the U.S. are in decline, with nearly a hundred species losing more than half of their population since the 1970s. Without more concerted conservation efforts, the authors warn, these birds are on track to dwindle even further over the next several decades.
Phys.org
Exploring the history of an early nimravid from California
Dogs, cats, and their close relatives—existing and extinct—are members of Carnivoramorpha, a group of mammals in which saber-like canines have evolved twice. Sabertoothed nimravids were early members of Carnivoramorpha, but dogs and cats did not evolve from them. "Our specimen has serrated slicing teeth which have important similarities...
Phys.org
2022 US State of the Birds report reveals widespread losses of birds in all habitats—except for one
A newly released State of the Birds report for the United States reveals a tale of two trends, one hopeful, one dire. Long-term trends of waterfowl show strong increases where investments in wetland conservation have improved conditions for birds and people. But data show birds in the United States are declining overall in every other habitat—forests, grasslands, deserts, and oceans.
Phys.org
Protecting honey bees from deadly American foulbrood threat with new faster, cheaper test
American foulbrood (AFB) is an infectious disease of honey bee larvae that can have severe detrimental impacts on bee populations, including the destruction of hives, if unmanaged. Professor Travis Beddoe, head of the Agricultural BioSolutions Laboratory at La Trobe University, said the test could have implications both in Australia and...
