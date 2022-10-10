ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Prime Early Access Sale 2022: The Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals You Can Already Shop Now

Just when you thought you had to wait until Black Friday to score the best beauty deals, Amazon announced a second Amazon Prime Day 2022. Now you can get a head start on your holiday shopping with the two-day Prime Early Access Sale from October 11 through October 12. While there is still a week left before more is revealed, Amazon dropped a ton of savings already available to grab huge discounts on your favorite beauty products including makeup, skincare, hair tools and more.
MAKEUP
NBC News

What's worth buying on Prime Day (and what to skip), according to experts

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale — which takes place from Oct. 11-12 — is about a week away, and it will give Prime members a chance to shop discounts on everything from tech and kitchen appliances to pet supplies and more. Experts told us that October’s event — the first time Amazon has hosted a second Prime Day-esque event — is positioned to kickstart the holiday shopping season — in recent years, retailers have started offering deals earlier in the fall to give people more time to buy gifts. And this year especially, shoppers are changing their holiday shopping habits due to inflation and relying on sales to buy presents for loved ones: According to a survey conducted by RetailMeNot, 52% of shoppers say they’ll shop pre-Black Friday sales in October with finding the best deals in mind as inflation impacts their holiday shopping budgets.
INTERNET
Footwear News

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Has So Many Great Crocs Shoe Deals Today

Love them or hate them, Crocs are here to stay. So if you’re looking to hop on the Crocs trend or want to add a new pair to your ever-growing collection, today is your lucky day. For Amazon’s Early Access Sale, running until October 12, the retailer is having Black Friday-like shoe deals on various Crocs styles. From timeless flip-flops to trendy, minimalist sandals, there are all sorts of footwear boasting major discounts. You can even prepare for cold weather with faux fur-lined Crocs that will keep your toes toasty. To help you find your best fit, we’ve rounded up the...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Truman Capote
Person
Richard Avedon
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more

Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access Sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.With deals dropping until midnight tonight, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo speakers, Ring...
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

Buyer beware: Some Amazon Prime Day deals may not be what they seem, according to a new study

Amazon's second Prime Day of the year kicked off on Tuesday, but some of the online retailer's deals may not be quite as sweet as the seem, a new study warns. Researchers analyzed Amazon listings from 2016-2017 and found that sellers often raise prices while displaying a previously unadvertised "list price." The gap between the list price and lower asking price can give the false impression of a deal, when in fact the price might be the same or higher than it was just days prior, they found.
SHOPPING
BoardingArea

12 Amazon Prime Day deals still available

Don't miss out! Join the thousands of people who subscribe to our once-daily email or our free miles and points Facebook group with all the best travel news. Points With a Crew has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Points With a Crew and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Design#Photography#Laptop#Electronics Deals#Washingtonian#Dutch
Autoblog

Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 whole house and portable generator deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is finally here and it's offering tons of great savings! If you missed out on a new generator during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

Prime Day Is Back! Here Are the Top Kitchen Deals to Snag ASAP

In case you haven’t heard us shouting it from the rooftops, allow us to reiterate: Amazon Prime Day is here once again! We know, we know — Amazon usually only graces us with one of these stellar sales events per year, but it looks like the company is feeling generous in 2022, and we’re not complaining! In fact, we’re practically jumping for joy, since there were quite a few things we didn’t get a chance to buy during July’s Prime Day event.
SHOPPING
Business Insider

17 best fashion deals from October Amazon Prime Day 2022

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale comes at the perfect time to save on fall styles. Now through October 12, save on puffer jackets, popular sneakers. Keep an eye on our 24/7 coverage for more ways to save during...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day: Aveeno’s daily moisturising body lotion is nearly half price

Amazon Prime Day is hotting up, and we’ve found scorching savings across all shopping sections – from gaming, TVs and tech, to home appliances, laptops, fitness and much more. You’d better be quick to bag a bargain, though, as the deals end at midnight tonight. Whether you’ve been browsing big-name brands like Shark, Simba, Apple and Nintendo, or fancy finding a surprise saving, our shopping experts have come across price drops on everything from AirPods and GHD straighteners to headphones and watches.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIt’s not just electronics and larger, pricier purchases on sale, though – we’ve been keeping a keen...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy