Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale — which takes place from Oct. 11-12 — is about a week away, and it will give Prime members a chance to shop discounts on everything from tech and kitchen appliances to pet supplies and more. Experts told us that October’s event — the first time Amazon has hosted a second Prime Day-esque event — is positioned to kickstart the holiday shopping season — in recent years, retailers have started offering deals earlier in the fall to give people more time to buy gifts. And this year especially, shoppers are changing their holiday shopping habits due to inflation and relying on sales to buy presents for loved ones: According to a survey conducted by RetailMeNot, 52% of shoppers say they’ll shop pre-Black Friday sales in October with finding the best deals in mind as inflation impacts their holiday shopping budgets.

INTERNET ・ 10 DAYS AGO