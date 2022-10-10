Among the couple dozen protesters who showed up outside Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n’s El Sereno offices Thursday was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher. De LeÃ³n is under widespread pressure to resign for his participation in a recorded conversation from 2021 involving four elected officials that included a series of racist remarks and discussions over redistricting. Two of them — former Council President Nury Martinez and former L.A. County Federation of Labor Ron Herrera — have resigned, but de LeÃ³n and fellow councilman Gil Cedillo have resisted the growing calls.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO