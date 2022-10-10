ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Times

BALTIMORE IS LIVE WITH ENTERTAINMENT FOR YOUR PLEASURE

I hope that everything is going well on your end. It is just so much going on this month; I really do not know where to start. First, we are going to mention an upcoming show that will be held at the American Legion #122, located at 3324 Painters Mill Rd. in Owings Mills, Maryland. Sharon Alfred-Cuffie will be there with her band called The Nu Band featuring Obasi. Also, the New World Outreach Jazz Orchestra will be there on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 8 p.m. until midnight.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? At the Maryland State Police museum in Pikesville

Hi Everyone!  Today we were hosted by the Maryland State Police not at their headquarters, but at an old stone building just adjacent to the Pikesville HQ. It is now home to what is in the very beginnings of becoming the "Maryland State Police Museum."The building is not as old as the MSP, now celebrating 101 years of protecting and helping the citizens of Maryland, but it is an "old school" flagstone design. Over the years it has been home to a lot of things, from a civic group meeting facility to a dance studio. But recently the building was purchased...
PIKESVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County to host weeklong, mobile flu shot clinics

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County health officials are working to get ahead of what's expected to be an aggressive flu season by offering an expanded series of flu shot clinics. | LINKS: []=flu_category&location=&search_radius=10+miles&q[venue_search_name_or_venue_name_i_cont]=flu+clinic&clinic_date_eq[month]=&clinic_date_eq[day]=&clinic_date_eq[year]=&commit=Search#search_results%23search_results#search_results" target="_blank">Find a vaccine clinic near you | Baltimore County free flu shot information. The Centers for...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Nice-Middleton Bridge opens this week, ahead of schedule

NEWBURG, Md. — The new Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas "Mac" Middleton Bridge is opening ahead of schedule. Its opening Thursday comes almost three months ahead of schedule, rising 135 feet above the Potomac River. Gov. Larry Hogan held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at the bridge, which connects...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

The Empanada Lady seeks first standalone restaurant in Baltimore

Baltimore's The Empanada Lady is searching for the right restaurant space to take her Puerto Rican food startup to the next level. The growing concept, known for its hand-rolled empanadas, currently operates out of North Avenue's artist hub, Motor House. But soon, owner Elisa Milan plans to expand the concept to her own standalone brick-and-mortar.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site

Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD

Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
COLUMBIA, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Great Halloween Lantern Festival returning to Patterson Park

Patterson Park will be aglow with lantern art again this year as the Creative Alliance and The Friends of Patterson Park prepare to present the 23rd annual Great Halloween Lantern Parade and Festival on Oct. 22. The all-day event will begin with a festival starting at 4 p.m. that will...
BALTIMORE, MD
realtormarney.com

Rodgers Forge Fall Festival 2022

The Rodgers Forge Community Association is hosting a Fall Festival at Dumbarton Middle School on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 2:30-6:30pm. The Rodgers Forge Fall Festival will showcase face painting, s’mores, music, Rita’s Ice, pit beef and turkey, as well as a BYOP (Bring your own pumpkin) painting station and BYOC (Bring your own clothes) scarecrow making station.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Cancer survivor inspires others through Baltimore Running Festival

A breast cancer survivor who also wears a pacemaker is training to run the half marathon in this weekend's Baltimore Running Festival. Eileen Levitt has run several races despite her health challenges and has even got her husband to start running, too. Levitt fell in love with running 10 years ago as she found her happy place in fitness.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? At the National Cryptological Museum ahead of its grand reopening

Hi Everyone!    Another museum today, and another "museum week ENCORE!" But it's not just another museum. When I dreamed up "museum week," the VERY FIRST spot I wanted to visit was the "National Cryptologic Museum" right off of the BW Parkway and right next to NSA headquarters. But a major repurpose of the facility post-COVID was underway, and the reopening was just last weekend. Let's understand the significance here. This is the National Security Administrations open to the public museum. THE REAL DEAL. Wrap your brain around this concept and imagine the ORIGINAL, and breath-taking displays and equipment they have.On the website, https://www.nsa.gov/museum/, under...
BALTIMORE, MD

