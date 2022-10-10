Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Get a Look at the Wild Kingdom Hearts Animated Series That Never Was
Despite Kingdom Hearts’ seemingly endless capacity to continue existing, its relationship with Disney beyond the literal games themselves has always been a little distant—at least on the Disney side of things. You’re not going to see Sora in the theme parks perhaps any time soon, but once upon a time that wasn’t always going to be the case.
Gizmodo
Enola Homes 2's New Trailer Puts the Game on Its Feet Again
After Stranger Things, Netflix knew that it had a star in Millie Bobby Brown, and the Enola Holmes franchise is the perfect vehicle for the fresh-faced actress. Brown stars as Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister, a post-Doyle addition by young adult author Nancy Springer. The new films are adaptations of her series, which was obviously very successful and gives a lot of room for even more films. Watch the new trailer below:
Gizmodo
Unsolved Mysteries
Get ready to have one of the most iconic theme songs of all time stuck in your brain again: cult-beloved series Unsolved Mysteries, which enjoyed a hit revival in 2020 on Netflix, returns to the streamer next week with even more perplexing cases to keep you up at night. io9...
Gizmodo
House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon’s first season is racing towards an inevitable climax: the breakout of civil war between the myriad factions of the titular House Targaryen. But where does it go from here? Well, the good news is that George R.R. Martin knows exactly where, and how long it’ll take.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gizmodo
An Underwater Mystery Deepens in Sci-Fi Noir Sequel Eventide, Water City
It’s hard to resist a sci-fi noir, especially when the main character is a reluctant gumshoe—and even more when the setting is as unpredictable as a crime-riddled city that happens to be underwater. Chris McKinney follows up 2021's acclaimed Midnight, Water City with Eventide, Water City next year, and io9 is thrilled to have a first look at the second entry in his Water City Trilogy.
Gizmodo
Marvel's Blade Put on Pause as Director Search Continues
I’m not one to make much of curses, but it really does seem like the Blade—Marvel’s feature film starring Mahershala Ali as the daywalker, Eric Brooks—is running into quite a string of bad luck. After director Bassim Tariq quietly exited the production two weeks ago, citing scheduling conflicts, it appeared as if there was no change in the the Marvel Movie Machine Magic. Now, however, the Hollywood Reporter says that the film is pausing pre-production while the studio searches for a new director.
Gizmodo
Shadow and Bone's New York Comic Con Panel Was a Full-On Lovefest
Covering New York Comic Con is not a sprint, but a marathon. And every now and then you get to take a break and really enjoy a panel. Within the crash of cosplay, incredible artists, and a barrage of news, the Shadow and Bone panel with author Leigh Bardugo and Netflix series stars Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), and Ben Barnes (General Kirigan/the Darkling) was a breath of fresh air.
Gizmodo
Disney Legend Dame Angela Lansbury Has Passed Away at 96
The inimitable veteran actress Dame Angela Lansbury, a musical performer who went from stage in shows like Sweeney Todd as Mrs. Lovett, to screen in Disney’s animated classic Beauty and the Beast as Mrs. Potts, has passed away. Her family shared in a statement, “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gizmodo
Netflix's Ad-Supported Plan Is Coming Next Month With Less Offerings
We’ve finally got some concrete details on the long-rumored Netflix ad-supported tier, this time straight from the horse’s mouth. Netflix’s Basic with Ads is expected to launch on November 3 and will cost $6.99 per month in the United States. Talk of Netflix’s dip into an ad-supported...
Gizmodo
She-Hulk's Finale Broke the Marvel Universe, and It's Hard to Say if It Worked
“The latest Marvel movie/TV show/something or other just changed the Marvel universe forever!!!” is a sentiment you hear about practically every Marvel movie/TV show/something or other at this point. Game-changing potentiality drives scope and scale and pushes us onto the next thing, and the thing after that. She-Hulk joins its Marvel compatriots in doing so, but it comes at it with a suitably askew angle.
Gizmodo
Rings of Power Is Dangerously Close to Actually Showing Us Some Rings
They’re objects so important they’re in the title—twice!—but it’s taken Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power an entire season to get any hint of rings into the picture. Even casual J.R.R. Tolkien fans know what the rings bring once they’re part of the story, so it makes sense the Prime Video series would take its time getting to this point.
Gizmodo
Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, and Avengers: Secret Wars Delayed in Major Disney Reshuffle
Disney has announced a major overhaul of its upcoming release schedule, including big delays for Marvel’s future—including the pushing of the launch of the MCU’s Phase 6 to 2025. Today Disney announced that Blade, the untitled third Deadpool film (recently revealed as starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine...
Comments / 0