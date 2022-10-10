Read full article on original website
Average LA County gas price records largest decrease since at least 2020
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since at least February 2020 Wednesday, dropping 4.7 cents to $6.311, its seventh consecutive decrease after rising to a record.
Lightning strike warnings shut down LA, OC beaches
Officials in Los Angeles and Orange Counties closed many Southern California beaches for the second day in a row because of the threat of lightning storms."We'll go to the pier, to the beaches and anybody in the water and tell them to seek shelter," said Long Beach Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina said. The National Weather Service warned of possible lightning strikes Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. along the coastal areas of Orange County. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to bring cloud-to-ground lightning strikes at beaches.Due to lightning, Los Angeles County lifeguards closed beaches from Cabrillo through Torrance/Redondo Beach, along with Hermosa...
Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected
Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified
Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Riverside County
A motorist was killed Tuesday in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon, forcing lane closures on the busy east-west artery. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP,...
Mountain storms likely again this afternoon
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson is tracking a more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development of unsettled weather will continue through the afternoon before all the activity moves west of the mountains this evening. A more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development will continue through the afternoon before The post Mountain storms likely again this afternoon appeared first on KESQ.
Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California
From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
High Desert Sheriff’s Stations Receive Grant for Traffic Enforcement
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded a grant from the State of California to increase patrols related to traffic safety, and the High Desert’s Sheriff’s stations will see a good share of that funding. The Sheriff’s Twentynine Palms Station was allocated more than $26,000 and the Yucca Valley station was allocated more than $24,000.
California’s Salton Sea is shrinking because of Colorado River water shortage, research finds
The water levels of California’s most polluted lake, the Salton Sea, have been dropping for more than two decades, exposing people in nearby communities like Riverside to toxic chemicals. Now, scientists might have finally figured out why the lake has been shrinking. In a study recently published in the...
Scattered showers and storms around Riverside County mountains and deserts
All the action from this afternoon has moved west and offshore. Skies will continue to clear overnight. An area of low pressures off the coast of Southern California is feeding moisture into the region generating thunderstorms. A similar setup will be present on Wednesday though storm development will be more isolated compared to Tuesday.
Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach, Seal Beach
Huntington Beach and Seal Beaches closed their beaches Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area.
California Coastal Commission Considering New Desalination Plant in Orange County
The California Coastal Commission is set to vote Thursday on a proposed desalination plant in South Orange County at Doheny State Beach, but some campers oppose the idea. There are 122 camping sites at Doheny State Beach, so popular campers tell NBC4 they have to make reservations six months in advance. This is also where the South Coast Water District wants to build four underground wells for a new desalination plant.
Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week
(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
A $1 Billion Train That Runs from L.A. to Palm Springs May Happen Someday, Or Not
A nearly 150-mile rail line linking two major regions of Southern California is on its way to becoming a reality, even if it is still many years off. Southern California outlet The Press-Enterprise reports that the rail project is currently being considered to help link residents and attractions across the region, and to help alleviate traffic.
Newly Developed Self-Storage Facility Totaling 96,000 SQFT in Riverside Secures $10.5MM in Refinancing
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – Wyatt Campbell, vice president, and Aaron Beck, managing director of Northmarq’s San Diego office, arranged the $10.5 million refinance of A-Storage-Place Palm Ave, a newly developed self-storage facility located in Riverside, California. Northmarq arranged the financing for the borrower through its correspondent relationship with a life insurance company.
Chance of light rain, thunderstorms continues in SoCal Thursday
A chance of light rain and thunderstorms continues in Southern California Thursday amid cooler temperatures.
Flood watch issued for parts of LA County
A flood watch has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County starting at noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Los Angeles County mountain areas and deserts are under the flood watch until Tuesday evening. Flooding caused by heavy rain is possible in Lancaster, Palmdale, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley, San Rafael Mountain, Big Pine Mountain, Mount Pinos, Figeurora Mountain, and Acton.
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
