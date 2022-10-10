ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

Lightning strike warnings shut down LA, OC beaches

Officials in Los Angeles and Orange Counties closed many Southern California beaches for the second day in a row because of the threat of lightning storms."We'll go to the pier, to the beaches and anybody in the water and tell them to seek shelter," said Long Beach Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina said. The National Weather Service warned of possible lightning strikes Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. along the coastal areas of Orange County. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to bring cloud-to-ground lightning strikes at beaches.Due to lightning, Los Angeles County lifeguards closed beaches from Cabrillo through Torrance/Redondo Beach, along with Hermosa...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected

Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified

Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
Riverside County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
KESQ News Channel 3

Mountain storms likely again this afternoon

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson is tracking a more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development of unsettled weather will continue through the afternoon before all the activity moves west of the mountains this evening. A more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development will continue through the afternoon before The post Mountain storms likely again this afternoon appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California

From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
z1077fm.com

High Desert Sheriff’s Stations Receive Grant for Traffic Enforcement

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded a grant from the State of California to increase patrols related to traffic safety, and the High Desert’s Sheriff’s stations will see a good share of that funding. The Sheriff’s Twentynine Palms Station was allocated more than $26,000 and the Yucca Valley station was allocated more than $24,000.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Refineries#Construction Maintenance#City News Service
NBC Los Angeles

California Coastal Commission Considering New Desalination Plant in Orange County

The California Coastal Commission is set to vote Thursday on a proposed desalination plant in South Orange County at Doheny State Beach, but some campers oppose the idea. There are 122 camping sites at Doheny State Beach, so popular campers tell NBC4 they have to make reservations six months in advance. This is also where the South Coast Water District wants to build four underground wells for a new desalination plant.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week

(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Newly Developed Self-Storage Facility Totaling 96,000 SQFT in Riverside Secures $10.5MM in Refinancing

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – Wyatt Campbell, vice president, and Aaron Beck, managing director of Northmarq’s San Diego office, arranged the $10.5 million refinance of A-Storage-Place Palm Ave, a newly developed self-storage facility located in Riverside, California. Northmarq arranged the financing for the borrower through its correspondent relationship with a life insurance company.
RIVERSIDE, CA
HeySoCal

Flood watch issued for parts of LA County

A flood watch has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County starting at noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Los Angeles County mountain areas and deserts are under the flood watch until Tuesday evening. Flooding caused by heavy rain is possible in Lancaster, Palmdale, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley, San Rafael Mountain, Big Pine Mountain, Mount Pinos, Figeurora Mountain, and Acton.
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy