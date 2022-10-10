Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Woman Killed After Fight at Vista Strip Mall , Investigation Launched
A woman died after an altercation at a strip mall in Vista, prompting homicide detectives to launch an investigation Wednesday evening. Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department responded at 8 p.m. to a call of an altercation at a strip mall off South Santa Fe Avenue, Lt. Chris Steffen said. Several people inside a restaurant and in the parking lot just outside told detectives they witnessed the fight and were aiding in the investigation.
Carjacking victim dragged by own vehicle, killed during LA police chase
A carjacking victim died after being dragged nearly a mile by a suspect who was fleeing Los Angeles police Thursday, officials say.
Bounty Hunter Charged in National City Case Arrested, Suspected in Another Assault
An alleged bounty hunter accused of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a National City home earlier this year has been arrested on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as the owner of a bounty-hunting company, Fugitive Warrants, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on Tuesday, jail records show.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Suspect in Fatal Palm Springs Crash Charged with Murder, Pleads Not Guilty to Murder
(CNS) – A Los Angeles man suspected of causing a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while under the influence pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges Wednesday. Kevin Atteberry, 57, was charged with three felony counts, one each of murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with .08% or more causing great bodily injury, as well as two misdemeanor counts, one each of a hit and run with property damage and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to court records.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Investigate Fatal Solo Crash in Joshua Tree
(CNS) – An investigation was continuing Thursday into a fatal solo rollover crash in Joshua Tree that left a 44-year-old man dead and a female passenger with major injuries. The crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday when a man was driving northbound on Border Avenue by Sonora Road at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle, according to Officer Michael Radford with the California Highway Patrol.
Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs
Police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday night in downtown Palm Springs. The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of N Indian Canyon Drive and E El Alameda. Police said the alleged victim, who had just left work, told officers that he was driving northbound on Indian Canyon The post Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Passenger killed, driver seriously hurt in I-15 crash
A two-vehicle crash on a major San Diego freeway Thursday resulted in the death of a passenger and the hospitalization of a driver, authorities said.
Police locate ghost guns, arrest juvenile in follow-up investigation to DHS shooting
A juvenile was arrested and several illegal firearms were seized after detectives conducted a follow-up investigation into Tuesday evening's shooting in Desert Hot Springs. Ghost guns seized during the investigation (Courtesy DHSPD) The shooting happened at around 5:00 p.m. in the area of Agua Dulce and Cactus Drive, south of Two Bunch Trails. Police said a boy The post Police locate ghost guns, arrest juvenile in follow-up investigation to DHS shooting appeared first on KESQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inmate dies at Riverside County Jail
A female inmate died today at the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside, but authorities said there are no indications of "foul play." Riverside County sheriff's Capt. Victoria Varisco-Flores said correctional deputies were alerted about 4:40 a.m. that the inmate, whose name was not released, was unconscious in her cell. Varisco-Flores said jail medical The post Inmate dies at Riverside County Jail appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Temecula Crash Identified
A motorcyclist who was fatally injured when he lost control and slammed into a guard rail while entering Interstate 15 in Temecula was identified Wednesday as a 43-year-old resident of the city. Nicholas Almendarez died following the crash Tuesday morning on the Temecula Parkway entrance to northbound I-15, according to...
Coachella middle school placed on brief lockdown after nearby car-to-car shooting
Reports of a shooting outside of a local middle school led to a short lockdown at Bobby Duke Middle School in Coachella. A teacher heard gunshots around the area and called 911, to Lissette Santiago, public information officer for the Coachella Valley Unified School District. The shooting was reported around the 85300 block of Cairo The post Coachella middle school placed on brief lockdown after nearby car-to-car shooting appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Homicide suspect arrested in Watts after hours-long search
LOS ANGELES - Officials arrested a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old suspect - whose name was not released - is wanted in connection with the murder of Shon Shaquil Amey in South Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Officials said the suspect was walking in the street when he had an argument with Amey and fatally shot him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cathedral City woman missing since Oct. 3
The search continues for a Cathedral City woman who has been missing since Oct. 3. Sherrion Stephens, 64, was last seen on Oct. 2 following a welfare check to the Cathedral City Police Department, authorities told News Channel 3. Her son believes she went missing the next day. Stephens is 5 feet 11 inches tall, The post Cathedral City woman missing since Oct. 3 appeared first on KESQ.
Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified
Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
thedesertreview.com
Security cameras capture suspects on October 2, 2022
Family seeks public's help in stolen Frenchies case, suspects identified by police. A family in Apple Valley is heartbroken. Police know their suspects. They're all boys. But the Frenchies have not been recovered yet. One has allegedly been sold. The family needs the public's help.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
(CNS) – An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on assault charges that also stem from his work as a bounty hunter.
Beaumont man charged with murder for disappearance, death of woman
A felon accused of killing a 27-year-old San Jacinto woman whose remains have yet to be found was charged today with first-degree murder. Angel Martine McIntire, 28, of Beaumont, was arrested Friday following a nearly two-year Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation into the disappearance of Diana Perez Gonzalez. McIntire, who's being held on $1 million The post Beaumont man charged with murder for disappearance, death of woman appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Woman dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino
An 82-year-old woman died in a traffic collision on Oct. 8 in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 2:42 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of Waterman Avenue and 16th Street. A passenger, Clara Santiago, a resident...
Fontana Herald News
Police seize 259 pounds of methamphetamine in San Bernardino
The San Bernardino Police Department’s Narcotics Unit seized 259 pounds of methamphetamine during a recent incident, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 10. The Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop on a subject believed to be transporting large quantities of illegal narcotics into San...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID San Bernardino man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – The man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens over the weekend was a San Bernardino resident, authorities said Monday. Carlos Alvarez Diaz, 39, died inside a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. Saturday...
Comments / 1