Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 18:16:00 Expires: 2022-10-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Guam FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Saipan and Tinian. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; St. Clair; Washington CRITICAL FIRE DANGER AGAIN FRIDAY AFTERNOON .Strong southwest winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels will promote dangerous fire behavior across central, east- central, and southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois this afternoon and early evening. The area under critical fire danger has been expanded since previous issuance to include east-central Missouri and southwest Illinois. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRY FUELS FOR EAST-CENTRAL MISSOURI AND SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 058, 059, 060, 064, 065, 069, 070, 074, 098, 099, 100, 101 and 102. In Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 052, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064 and 065. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...Critical fire weather conditions are expected until around 8 PM CDT Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 60s. * LIGHTNING...No lightning is forecast. * 10 HOUR FUELS...Less than 9 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are conducive for the rapid spread and growth of uncontrolled wildfires.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Crittenden, Cross, St. Francis by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; St. Francis RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON OVER PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST ARKANSAS, THE MISSOURI BOOTHEEL, AND WEST TENNESSEE .A combination of gusty southwest 20 ft winds, minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent, and 10 hour fuel moisture of 5 to 8 percent will result in a continuation of Red Flag conditions over portions of Northeast Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel, and West Tennessee this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTHEAST ARKANSAS, THE MISSOURI BOOTHEEL, AND WEST TENNESSEE The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * WIND...20 foot winds between 12 to 20 mph. * HUMIDITY...minimum relative humidity 15 to 25 percent. * 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...5 to 8 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended, and is prohibited in many jurisdictions.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 15:54:00 Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guayanilla; Penuelas; Sabana Grande; Yauco FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 430 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande and Yauco. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, St. Charles, St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Franklin; Jefferson; Lincoln; St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Warren CRITICAL FIRE DANGER AGAIN FRIDAY AFTERNOON .Strong southwest winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels will promote dangerous fire behavior across central, east- central, and southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois this afternoon and early evening. The area under critical fire danger has been expanded since previous issuance to include east-central Missouri and southwest Illinois. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRY FUELS FOR EAST-CENTRAL MISSOURI AND SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 058, 059, 060, 064, 065, 069, 070, 074, 098, 099, 100, 101 and 102. In Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 052, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064 and 065. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...Critical fire weather conditions are expected until around 8 PM CDT Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 60s. * LIGHTNING...No lightning is forecast. * 10 HOUR FUELS...Less than 9 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are conducive for the rapid spread and growth of uncontrolled wildfires.
Comments / 0