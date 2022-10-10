Effective: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; St. Clair; Washington CRITICAL FIRE DANGER AGAIN FRIDAY AFTERNOON .Strong southwest winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels will promote dangerous fire behavior across central, east- central, and southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois this afternoon and early evening. The area under critical fire danger has been expanded since previous issuance to include east-central Missouri and southwest Illinois. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRY FUELS FOR EAST-CENTRAL MISSOURI AND SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 058, 059, 060, 064, 065, 069, 070, 074, 098, 099, 100, 101 and 102. In Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 052, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064 and 065. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...Critical fire weather conditions are expected until around 8 PM CDT Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 60s. * LIGHTNING...No lightning is forecast. * 10 HOUR FUELS...Less than 9 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are conducive for the rapid spread and growth of uncontrolled wildfires.

BOND COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO