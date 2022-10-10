ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Explosion in Schuylkill County under investigation

By Vivian Muniz
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

JOLIETT, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local and federal officials are investigating an explosion that occurred in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon.

According to the Joliett Fire Department, crews responded to a report of an explosion around 12:26 p.m.

The deputy chief is not confirming what exactly caused the explosion at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9Yv7_0iTUvNJy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IVbcp_0iTUvNJy00

Crews tell Eyewitness News a few businesses are located in the quarry area and one was affected by the explosion.

Mifflin County fugitive wanted after escaping police vehicle

The investigation is being handled at a federal level by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration and the Department of Environmental Protection.

This is a developing story and we will update you with the latest as it is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Fatal Lehigh County crash involving ambulance on Rt. 309

LYNN TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal three-car crash involving an ambulance in Lehigh County has sent someone to the hospital and left one dead on Route 309. State police in Lehigh County confirmed there was a fatal crash on Route 309 through Lehigh County around 12:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Troopers on the scene […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman, pets rescued from fire in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning apartment building in Monroe County. The flames broke out around 11 a.m. on Kautz Road. Fire crews also rescued several pets from the building, but some died from their injuries. The fire is under investigation. Want to see what...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schuylkill County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Schuylkill County, PA
City
Tremont, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Schuylkill County, PA
Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

Investigation into 1986 disappearance of Pa. toddler remains active: state police

Today marks 36 years since 2-year-old Corey James Edkin disappeared from his mother’s home in Union County. Outside of confirming there is an active investigation, state police have revealed virtually nothing about the cold case since a June 2020 news release that expressed confidence it would be solved and those who “perpetrated this tragedy” would be brought to justice.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fire ignites near Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

MOOSIC, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were battling smoke and flames in the woods outside of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport (AVP). Officials say the call came in around 6:00 a.m., Tuesday morning. First responders on the scene included the AVP Crash fire team, Pittston Township Fire Department, and Moosic Fire Department. The Moosic Fire […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two men arrested after crack sale, chase with detectives

Williamsport, Pa. — Two Lycoming County men are in custody following an interrupted drug deal. As the suspects tried to flee, one allegedly ruptured a gas line and caused he evacuation of a home in Williamsport. Skyler Andrews, 31, of Williamsport allegedly struck the line as he attempted to back away from detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit on Oct. 6, police said. Andrews had allegedly just sold $100 of crack to an undercover detective and was attempting to flee the area, according...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Teen missing for nearly 10 days in Northumberland County

WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a runaway from Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Angel Gonzalez, 17, from Shamokin was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on October 2 nearly ten days ago. Police say Gonzalez was last wearing a white t-shirt and black […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Parked car damages home in Pa. crash

A crash in Luzerne County damaged a home early this morning, according to a story from WNEP. Police told the station the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. along the 200 block of Main Street in Duryea. According to police, a vehicle hit a parked car, pinning it against a home....
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person smashes Dunkin' window, burglarizes store, police say

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are hoping the public can help identify the person who burglarized a Dunkin' store. Cumru Township police posted surveillance photos of the burglary that they say happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Dunkin' off Morgantown Road, near Flying Hills.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly cheats country club out of more than $1,600

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man allegedly swindled more than $1,600 from a Snyder County country club when he used the club's credit to order items for his personal use. Todd W. Moser, 32, of Danville, now faces felony access device fraud charges, as well as misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. State police at Selinsgrove say, on Aug. 13, 2021, Moser made five unauthorized transactions using the Susquehanna Valley...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Crash damages home in Luzerne County

DURYEA, Pa. — A crash in Luzerne County damaged a home early Wednesday morning. Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Main Street in Duryea. Officers say a woman hit a parked car, pinning it against a home. No major injuries were reported. Officers...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Pedestrian struck in Dauphin County, officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Authorities in Dauphin County are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Wednesday evening. According to officials, it happened by the Burger King near Mountain Road and Route 22 in Lower Paxton Township. There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Lancaster County Man Dies In Early Morning Crash

WILLOW STREET – A Lancaster County man died after an early morning crash that happened around 12:52 a.m. today at the intersection of Route 272 south (Willow Street Pike) and Route 741 (Long Lane). A 2003 silver Chevy Trailblazer was traveling south on Route 272 and a tractor trailer was west bound on Route 741 when the impact occurred in the intersection. The Trailblazer driver, a 51-year-old man from Willow Street, died at the scene. The tractor trailer driver was not hurt. A third vehicle sustained damage from flying debris from the impact. The investigation is ongoing. No names have been released at this time. West Lampeter Township Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have any information pertaining the incident to contact them at 717-464-2421.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for missing 17-year-old from Shamokin area

Shamokin, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy from West Cameron Township in Northumberland County. State police at Stonington say Angel Gonzalez was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Oct. 2 in the area of Shamokin Street, Shamokin. Gonzalez was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'9"and 230 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to please call Trooper Brown, PSP Stonington Station at 570- 286-5601 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers online or Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.
SHAMOKIN, PA
PennLive.com

2 injured in explosion that occurred during disposal of boxes used for blasting materials: police

Two employees suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an explosion at Maine Drilling and Blasting in Schuylkill County on Monday. State police said employees at a site on West Center Street in Good Spring were disposing of boxes that had contained “boosters” used in the blasting process. It was unclear what triggered the explosion during this disposal around 11:45 a.m.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy