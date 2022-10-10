Doc Rivers’ eye-opening Tyrese Maxey take while assessing James Harden’s ‘Magic Johnson’ play style

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Fishtown Pickle Project Partners with Preston Elliot of WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show on Limited-Edition PicklesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Hotel West & Main in Conshohocken Hosts Grand OpeningMarilyn JohnsonConshohocken, PA
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Jordan Poole gets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant reality after Draymond Green punishment from Warriors
The Golden State Warriors’ decision to just fine and not suspend Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole has received plenty of criticisms online. Many even compared it to the Kevin Durant situation back in 2018 when the team handed Green a one-game suspension for yelling at the superstar forward.
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook’s IG story after ugly preseason performance vs. Timberwolves
Russell Westbrook isn’t in the best of graces with the fans of the Los Angeles Lakers these days, and performances like the ones he turned in against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the Lakers’ fifth preseason game won’t help his cause. In 25 minutes of action, Westbrook only mustered five points on 1-3 shooting from the field and 3-6 from the foul line, to go along with three turnovers.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced
The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s savage response to Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘owning’ him on defense
The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets in a high-profile preseason encounter on Wednesday night. It may have been a non-bearing game, but there sure was a lot riding on the matchup between two of the top sides in the Eastern Conference this season. Nets fans got a little...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, Jaden McDaniels play hot potato as tempers flare
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is known for his fiery disposition on the court. He’s built a reputation over the years as a player who will get on his opponents’ throats from tip-off. During the Lakers’ preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Westbrook’s competitive spirit was in full display once more. During the first […] The post Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, Jaden McDaniels play hot potato as tempers flare appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed
Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns are headed for a break up. The only question remaining is where Crowder will be traded. Recent reports have linked the veteran forward to the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, stating that Atlanta and Miami are his two preferred trade destinations, per Yahoo Sports. From a mutual interest perspective, […] The post Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s 5-word reaction after going OFF on Cade Cunningham, Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA, capable of tantalizing crowds due to his unreal feats of athleticism. Morant took an All-Star-sized leap last season, averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 33.1 minutes a night in 57 games.
‘Moral compass of our team’: Kevon Looney a key instrument in bringing Warriors back together after Draymond Green’s punch
Steve Kerr has been lauded throughout his decades-long NBA tenure for his emotional intelligence. Bob Myers is one of the most well respected head decision-makers in basketball, notorious for his ability to relate to players on a personal level. Stephen Curry might be the best leader in all of sports, and the Golden State Warriors […] The post ‘Moral compass of our team’: Kevon Looney a key instrument in bringing Warriors back together after Draymond Green’s punch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Celtics fans react to Jaylen Brown retweeting controversial Covid-19 vaccine news
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown made headlines last season after he refused to reveal his vaccination status. The All-Star forward cited his position as the vice president of the NBA Players Association as his motivation for keeping this matter private. If that rather intriguing incident caused reason to believe that Brown does not support the […] The post Celtics fans react to Jaylen Brown retweeting controversial Covid-19 vaccine news appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We can’t do this forever’: Warriors star Klay Thompson gets emotional as he hints at looming retirement
Get yourself someone who will love you like Klay Thompson loves the ocean. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his unwavering devotion to the water abundantly clear yet again as he took us through his daily routine of his rather unusual commute to work. Perhaps unlike any other player in the history of the NBA, […] The post ‘We can’t do this forever’: Warriors star Klay Thompson gets emotional as he hints at looming retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jordan Poole allegedly hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green
Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice. As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NBA season
One of the small-market champions who are not given too much attention in the national media, the Milwaukee Bucks are coming out with a vengeance in their 2022-23 campaign. Winning it all in 2021 was inspiring for any NBA fan, but the Bucks deserve more limelight and segments on the regular NBA shows, as they […] The post Milwaukee Bucks: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Victor Oladipo blasts report of him spurning Wizards to return to Heat
On Wednesday, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Victor Oladipo “spurned a potential starting opportunity in Washington to return to Miami in free agency.” The Miami Heat guard caught wind of the report, and Oladipo himself was quick to refute the same. Oladipo took to Twitter to make...
Damian Lillard won’t be pleased with latest Gary Payton II injury update ahead of 2022-23 season
The Portland Trail Blazers made a nice splash this offseason, signing a number of different players, including defensive cog Gary Payton II, who just won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he’s also been dealing with a lingering core injury after a procedure in the summer and is still not really to play. In fact, GP2 will miss the start of the regular season. Via the team’s website:
Dallas Mavericks: 4 bold predictions for 2022-23 NBA season
The Dallas Mavericks 2022-2023 season gets underway on Friday, October 19 against the Phoenix Suns. The Mavs had a successful season last year, making it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, but a championship still eludes Mavs superstar Luka Doncic and team owner Mark Cuban. As the 2022-23 NBA season gets ready to kick off, let’s make some bold Mavs predictions for the 82-plus games to come.
Darvin Ham explains revolving door of Lakers’ NBA preseason lineups
The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t exactly fared well in the preseason thus far, and there have been more than a few bumps on the road. They logged a win against the defending champs Golden State Warriors on Sunday, 124-121, but that’s pretty much been it. LA is currently 1-4 heading into their preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warriors star Draymond Green breaks silence on current standing with Jordan Poole after fight
Draymond Green returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since his self-imposed hiatus. The Golden State Warriors veteran faced the media after the practice session and naturally, he was asked about his current standing with teammate Jordan Poole following their now-infamous fight. Green didn’t exactly have much to say about his current relationship […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green breaks silence on current standing with Jordan Poole after fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul George reacts to Russell Westbrook viral clips
Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers continue to have drama follow them every time they play. This time, however, Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George has come to his support. Westbrook went viral on social media, specifically Twitter, after many saw his apparent lack of chemistry with his Lakers teammates in the their preseason […] The post Paul George reacts to Russell Westbrook viral clips appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum vocal on harsh reality amid quest to topple Stephen Curry, Warriors
After struggling for much of the 2021-22 season, the New Orleans Pelicans, who finished ninth in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record, finished the season strong, pushing the league-leading Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round of the playoffs, thanks in no small part to trade deadline acquisition CJ McCollum’s contributions.
‘I’ve never heard of him’: Patrick Ewing reacts to Georgetown players naming his Knicks teammates
Patrick Ewing and the New York Knicks teams of the 1990’s may have been household names for NBA fans, but the younger generation may not be as familiar with them. Ewing, who is now the head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team, reacted recently to a video of his players trying to name […] The post ‘I’ve never heard of him’: Patrick Ewing reacts to Georgetown players naming his Knicks teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0