ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

After Ian, spare no effort to protect every vote | Editorial

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

For those coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters, the statewide election on Nov. 8 may seem remote and unimportant. But it matters more than ever.

First, a critical deadline. Everyone not registered to vote or who needs to update their registration must do so by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to safeguard their right to cast a ballot in November. Residents can register online at registertovoteflorida.gov or through their county elections office . Questions? Call or text the nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).

Weary and storm-shocked people should not be forced to sacrifice one of their most treasured rights before they even think about it. Yet they may face hurdles such as replacing documents destroyed by the storm or making it back to their county to cast a ballot if they no longer have a home to use as a reliable mailing address.

Consider this, too: Thanks to the Legislature, acting at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has spun unfounded tales of fraud since 2020, lawmakers made changes to Florida voter registration laws. Revisions to voter registration documents that were once relatively simple, such as updating addresses, now require voters to provide documentation of their identity. It can’t be done by phone.

Lawmakers also slapped additional handcuffs on groups that conduct third-party voter registration drives that will translate into barriers for volunteers willing to assist storm victims who need to sign up.

The same kinds of barriers face those who will need to cast mail ballots because they were forced to leave their homes. And lawmakers restricted ways in which those ballots can be returned — for example, the use of ballot dropboxes is sharply limited.

Some are already handicapping the potential impact on the Nov. 8 election. The counties heaviest hit by the storm — Lee, Charlotte, Collier and DeSoto — are dominated by Republicans. Inside those counties, the residents of the most flood-and-wind-damaged areas may well be lower-income residents who are more likely to wait until the last minute to register and might be more likely to vote Democratic.

Partisanship should play no role in this debate. Elections officials have one mission. They must make sure that they do everything in their power to preserve the right of every Florida resident to vote.

We’re already watching local elections officials scrambling for the best options. In Lee County, for example, elections officials are considering so-called super-voter stations like ones set up in Bay County in 2018 after Hurricane Michael tore through the Panhandle.

Voters in Broward need to watch their mailboxes especially closely. Nearly 150,000 county voters are being mailed new voter information cards from Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott, and many of those cards will list different polling places on election day in Broward.

As for storm victims, DeSantis and Secretary of State Cord Byrd, the state’s chief elections official, should consider extending Tuesday’s deadline, known as a book closing, to give more people more time to register. Unlike nearly two dozen other states, Florida does not allow same-day voter registration so that people can sign up to vote and vote at the same time.

If there’s a way to give voters more time — even if it requires an executive declaration of emergency — DeSantis should not hesitate to act. Meanwhile, Byrd should remain in close contact with local supervisors of elections and be prepared to get them whatever resources they need, including help recruiting and training poll workers and making sure that all counties have adequate access to voting machines and tabulation equipment.

After Hurricane Matthew in Northeast Florida in 2016, a federal court had to intervene to force the state to extend the voter registration deadline by one week.

Florida’s commitment to voter participation has been tested by storm winds before, and each time we saw state and local leaders exploring every avenue to preserve voters’ rights. It’s what Floridians deserve, and what they have a right to expect.

The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Opinion Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Opinion Editor Dan Sweeney and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Contact us at letters@sunsentinel.com .

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A jury that acted without fear or favor | Editorial

The crucial question at the Parkland killer’s sentencing trial wasn’t expressed in so many words on the elaborate verdict forms that took more than an hour to read in court Thursday. Rather, it was how Chief Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill phrased it to the jury. “In a civilized society, do we kill brain-damaged, mentally ill, broken people?” she asked. Seventeen times, the jury ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As time dwindles, Charlie Crist seeks to revitalize campaign with focus on abortion rights

Seeking to recapture attention and change the trajectory of the campaign, Charlie Crist is pushing to reframe the Florida governor’s race as a referendum on abortion rights. The issue will be central during the final four weeks of the campaign, the Democratic nominee said Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, where he launched the effort to jump-start his bid to unseat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. In ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Visit Lauderdale launches ‘Everyone Under the Sun’ campaign

Visit Lauderdale, which is responsible for marketing Broward County to vacationers and conventioneers worldwide, has launched a new campaign focusing on the area’s diversity and the desire to be all-inclusive to anyone contemplating a visit. The agency unveiled a familiar theme on Thursday by making the phrase, “Everyone Under the Sun” its campaign centerpiece. “This campaign goes to the heart ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A crime may have been committed’ in Parkland trial jury room, prosecutors say

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror says she was threatened during deliberations, and prosecutors want the claim investigated. According to a motion filed late Thursday, prosecutors want ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
County
Broward County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Broward County, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘They did not receive justice today’: Families stunned, angered, disgusted by jury decision to spare life of Parkland gunman

It has been 1,702 days since they last looked into the eyes of their child, their spouse, but the families of 17 students and staff killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 finally got their moment of reckoning. They were shocked and furious at the outcome — and by the mercy shown to the gunman who took their loved ones’ lives. “There are 17 victims, including my beautiful ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland jury rejects death sentence for school shooter in all 17 murders

A Broward jury showed mercy Thursday to a heartless killer who didn’t know the meaning of the word as he stalked the hallways of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago, viciously ending the lives of 17 innocent people. Nikolas Cruz, 24, deserves to be punished for those murders, the jury of five women and seven men decided after deliberating for a mere seven hours. Maybe ...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Attorney files police report over perceived anti-gay TikTok link sent by mayor

On a recent Saturday morning “out of the blue,” Pembroke Park’s town attorney opened a text from the mayor: It was a link to a TikTok video of a bouncer explaining to a lesbian woman why he doesn’t care much for “super loud,” “super confrontational” masculine women who try to “bully their way into getting what they want.” Attorney Melissa Anderson, openly gay since she was a teen and “very ...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Life or death for Parkland gunman: It’s in the jury’s hands now

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Nearly three months after testimony started in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz, the defendant’s fate is officially in the hands of a jury. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer read the set of instructions Wednesday morning, advising the jury that they are ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Dan Sweeney
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Caridad Center promotes kidney health during Hispanic Heritage Month

During Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated until Oct. 15, officials and health experts want to send an important message to the Hispanic community: Take care of your kidneys. Caridad Center in association with the National Kidney Foundation and Florida International University want to promote kidney health among Hispanics through a campaign with help of the members of the community. ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Gold Coast Down Syndrome walk is back in Lake Worth

After two years of car caravans, The DownRight ExtraOrdinary Walk for Down Syndrome is back for a one-mile walk through John Prince Park in Lake Worth on Oct. 23. Since 2020, the event pivoted to a drive-thru parade because of COVID-19 and drew supporters by staying socially connected but physically distanced. For 28 years, the walk and caravan events have benefited the Boca Raton-based Gold ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Doomed from womb’ or cold-blooded killer? Lawyers plead for the life and death of the Parkland gunman

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Some of the descriptions in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Please use discretion. What he did was cold. Calculated. Purposeful with shocking and deadly impact, prosecutors say. He was “doomed from the womb,” broken, brain-damaged and mentally ill, defense lawyers say. ...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Miramar Drive & Scream: A scary ride for Halloween starting Friday

Broward County’s Halloween-themed park is ready to welcome brave souls and adventurous spirits to the second annual Miramar Halloween Drive & Scream Oct. 14 to Oct. 31 at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater. “This year, we’ve combined a drive-thru with an extended walk-thru experience, including a giant Corn Maze, at no additional cost to consumers,” says Fabio Palacio, Drive & Scream’s creator ...
MIRAMAR, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Voting Machines#State Of Florida#Election Local#Election Protection#Election Fraud#Hurricane Ian
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 60: Jury starts deliberations and is sequestered for first night

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Here are updates from Day 60 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 24; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder ...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do: The coolest neighborhood in South Florida, plus oysters and pumpkins gone wild

This is the weekend that migrants from New York and environs envisioned when they loaded up the truck and moved to Fort Lauderdale. It may not be Ridgewood, Queens — No. 4 on the list published this week of TimeOut’s “coolest neighborhoods in the world” (yes, the world) — but the stretch of downtown from the Broward Center to Las Olas has a lot of new and distinctive things going on this ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton reopens after lengthy closure

After being closed for more than a year and a half, the Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton has finally reopened to the public amid a massive highway construction overhaul. Motorists will be able to drive on the inside lanes, but the outside lanes will remain closed until construction on the bridge handrails are complete. Additionally, there will be no cyclist or pedestrian access during that ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sheridan Street drawbridge was supposed to re-open this week. Here’s the new target date.

The Sheridan Street drawbridge in Hollywood won’t be opening later this week as previously scheduled. The bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway will now remain closed through Wednesday, Oct. 26, as a $12.2 million renovation project was temporarily put on hold for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation said in an emailed statement Wednesday. FDOT said in late August it would ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sawgrass Expressway lanes reopen after report of hit-and-run crash

An investigation that drew a large police response in the Coral Springs area led to all lanes being closed on a stretch of the Sawgrass Expressway, leaving rush-hour commuters facing long delays Thursday afternoon. Police encouraged the public to keep away from University Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway as they investigated what was reported as a hit-and-run crash on the Florida Highway ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Behind enemy lines: Previewing the Miami-Va. Tech game with Times-Dispatch’s Mike Barber

Miami takes its second road trip of the season in dire need of a victory. Luckily for the Hurricanes, they face a team with even worse struggles. The Hurricanes’ next opponent, Virginia Tech, is 2-4 under coach Brent Pry and is coming off a 45-29 loss to Pittsburgh. The Hokies and Hurricanes’ one common opponent, North Carolina, beat both teams but took care of Virginia Tech with a 31-point ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘True warrior’ — Akheem Mesidor living up to his potential early in his Hurricanes career

After an excellent first game with Miami, Akheem Mesidor had to watch the second from the bench. A foot injury sidelined him for the Hurricanes’ win over Southern Miss on Sept. 10, but he returned in time for Miami’s trip to Texas A&M. Although UM has struggled in the three games since Mesidor returned, the third-year defensive lineman has excelled. “He has been banged up, he’s been healthy, ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Review: This is not a royal putdown, but Broadway’s ‘Six’ may need a different kind of ‘palace’

If you are preparing for a test on the Tudors, then “Six” is about as fun a tutorial — akin to a musical mashup of CliffsNotes and Billboard’s Hot 100 — as you can possibly hope for. Staged as a pop music concert, this show skips and twirls its way through the lives (and, for some, deaths) of the six wives of King Henry VIII. The Broadway national tour is now at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy