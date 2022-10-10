After Ian, spare no effort to protect every vote | Editorial

For those coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters, the statewide election on Nov. 8 may seem remote and unimportant. But it matters more than ever.

First, a critical deadline. Everyone not registered to vote or who needs to update their registration must do so by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to safeguard their right to cast a ballot in November. Residents can register online at registertovoteflorida.gov or through their county elections office . Questions? Call or text the nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).

Weary and storm-shocked people should not be forced to sacrifice one of their most treasured rights before they even think about it. Yet they may face hurdles such as replacing documents destroyed by the storm or making it back to their county to cast a ballot if they no longer have a home to use as a reliable mailing address.

Consider this, too: Thanks to the Legislature, acting at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has spun unfounded tales of fraud since 2020, lawmakers made changes to Florida voter registration laws. Revisions to voter registration documents that were once relatively simple, such as updating addresses, now require voters to provide documentation of their identity. It can’t be done by phone.

Lawmakers also slapped additional handcuffs on groups that conduct third-party voter registration drives that will translate into barriers for volunteers willing to assist storm victims who need to sign up.

The same kinds of barriers face those who will need to cast mail ballots because they were forced to leave their homes. And lawmakers restricted ways in which those ballots can be returned — for example, the use of ballot dropboxes is sharply limited.

Some are already handicapping the potential impact on the Nov. 8 election. The counties heaviest hit by the storm — Lee, Charlotte, Collier and DeSoto — are dominated by Republicans. Inside those counties, the residents of the most flood-and-wind-damaged areas may well be lower-income residents who are more likely to wait until the last minute to register and might be more likely to vote Democratic.

Partisanship should play no role in this debate. Elections officials have one mission. They must make sure that they do everything in their power to preserve the right of every Florida resident to vote.

We’re already watching local elections officials scrambling for the best options. In Lee County, for example, elections officials are considering so-called super-voter stations like ones set up in Bay County in 2018 after Hurricane Michael tore through the Panhandle.

Voters in Broward need to watch their mailboxes especially closely. Nearly 150,000 county voters are being mailed new voter information cards from Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott, and many of those cards will list different polling places on election day in Broward.

As for storm victims, DeSantis and Secretary of State Cord Byrd, the state’s chief elections official, should consider extending Tuesday’s deadline, known as a book closing, to give more people more time to register. Unlike nearly two dozen other states, Florida does not allow same-day voter registration so that people can sign up to vote and vote at the same time.

If there’s a way to give voters more time — even if it requires an executive declaration of emergency — DeSantis should not hesitate to act. Meanwhile, Byrd should remain in close contact with local supervisors of elections and be prepared to get them whatever resources they need, including help recruiting and training poll workers and making sure that all counties have adequate access to voting machines and tabulation equipment.

After Hurricane Matthew in Northeast Florida in 2016, a federal court had to intervene to force the state to extend the voter registration deadline by one week.

Florida’s commitment to voter participation has been tested by storm winds before, and each time we saw state and local leaders exploring every avenue to preserve voters’ rights. It’s what Floridians deserve, and what they have a right to expect.

The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Opinion Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Opinion Editor Dan Sweeney and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Contact us at letters@sunsentinel.com .