Ex-Blackhawks Winger Alex DeBrincat Writes Letter About Chicago

Alex DeBrincat writes emotional letter to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a letter titled "Chicago," written by ex-Blackhawk Alex DeBrincat for the Players Tribune, the beloved winger poured his heart out explaining his time in Chicago, his appreciation for the team/city and his feelings after being traded to the Ottawa Senators in the offseason.
Chicago Tribune

5 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 127-104 win in the preseason finale, including Dalen Terry’s 1st start and Patrick Williams’ dunks

The Chicago Bulls ended the 2022 preseason on a high note with a 127-104 victory over a heavily depleted Milwaukee Bucks team on Tuesday night at the United Center. The win capped a 3-1 preseason for the Bulls, who open the regular season Oct. 19 on the road against the Miami Heat. The home opener is Oct. 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here are five things we learned from the win. 1. Zach ...
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve

Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
FanSided

3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go

The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
Chicago Tribune

Patrick Williams needs to be more aggressive — and confident — in Year 3 with the Chicago Bulls: ‘Motivation comes from inside’

It’s time for Patrick Williams to make a leap. Two years after the Chicago Bulls selected him with the No. 4 pick in the draft, Williams is still carrying the weight of his draft stock — and still figuring out his role. Other early selections in the 2020 class — Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Obi Toppin and Tyrese Haliburton — made an immediate impact. Williams’ trajectory has been more modest, ...
Yardbarker

Matt Eberflus explains surprising decision day before Bears game

Matt Eberflus made a unique decision before Thursday’s game. Thursday night football games present a challenge for each coaching staff who has to prepare for them. Many players and coaches don’t care for the stress of playing on Thursday night following a Sunday game. For Matt Eberflus, he was faced with getting the Chicago Bears ready for the Washington Commanders on a short week following a heartbreaking loss in Week 5.
