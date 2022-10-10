Read full article on original website
WSET
Lynchburg Fire Department honors fallen firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department held a ceremony honoring fallen firefighters on Tuesday. "Thanks to all who came out to the Fireman's fountain in Miller Park this afternoon," LFD posted on Facebook along with pictures from the ceremony.
WSET
PHOTOS: First graders 'wowed' by visit from Lynchburg firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — First-grade students at Dearington Elementary got to hang out with some Lynchburg firefighters--and learn an important lesson. Lynchburg Fire Department took to Facebook to share some pictures of the visit. The crew from Station 6 "wowed" the students with the fire engine and equipment. Even...
WSET
Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts are deploying new RV to better serve residents
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are deploying a new recreational vehicle (RV) to better serve both rural and urban residents. Through the utilization of federal COVID-19 relief funding, the purchase of the mobile unit is intended to improve RCAHD residents’ access to health information and services, the health districts said.
WSET
Two adults, one child displaced after Smith Street fire: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A home in Danville faces heavy heat and smoke damage from a fire. The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 157 Smith Street. This incident happened at approximately 3:06 p.m. on Wednesday. Units arrived and said that there was heavy smoke and...
WSET
1 displaced after electrical fire burns through Augusta Ave. home in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — One person is displaced following an early morning fire in the Danville area. The Danville Fire Department said they responded to a home on Augusta Avenue at 3:08 a.m. Crews on scene said there was smoke showing from the roof line area of the two-story...
WSET
Community-wide event aims to address urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, in conjunction with Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Franklin County Humane Society, and the Roanoke Valley SPCA held a press conference Thursday morning to bring attention to the urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley and the announcement of a large-scale adoption event.
WSET
'We're in the streets:' Dozens left homeless after claiming James Crossing failed them
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Dozens are homeless after legal aid said James Crossing apartments backed out on their promise to keep them in a hotel. "It breaks my heart to know families are being separated, children are staying in cold cars, piled up," said one anonymous tenant. That's the...
WSET
Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is holding its fall festival
LOVINGSTON, Va. (WSET) — Looking for some corn-tastic fun this weekend?. Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is holding its Fall Festival on Friday through Sunday. They are known for their 5-acre corn maze set in the middle of the iconic mountains, Maze Manager Madison Grimsley and Co-Owner Luke Vonhemert said it's more than just a maze.
WSET
Free Halloween costumes, school supplies and more at P.E.A.C.E. Center Fall kickoff
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department’s P.E.A.C.E. Center is hosting a Fall Kickoff event for the community. The Fall Kickoff is on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. on Green Street. The center will be giving away free Halloween costumes/decorations, boxed foods, snacks, drinks, school supplies,...
WSET
Roanoke to receive ARPA funds to help homeless population, asks for community input
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke expects to receive funds appropriated from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 from the US Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). They said these funds will be used to assist individuals or households who are homeless, at risk...
WSET
Dearington Neighborhood plan approved by Lynchburg City Council
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A plan to transform a historic neighborhood in Lynchburg is coming into view, with a green light from city leaders. The Lynchburg City City Council voted unanimously to adopt the Dearington Neighborhood Plan as part of the City's Comprehensive Plan 2013-2030. The Dearington Plan is...
WSET
Mill Mountain Zoo will partner with four local Lowe's stores for the 2022 'Heroes Project'
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Local Lowe's 2022 Heroes Project will benefit the Mill Mountain Zoo. Mill Mountain Zoo will partner with four Roanoke- and Salem-area Lowe’s stores for Lowe’s 2022 Heroes Project, in which employees give back to the communities where they live and work, the zoo said.
WSET
Amherst County Fair Offers Rides, Food, Shows for the Whole Family
AMHERST, Va (WSET) — The Amherst County Fair is happening October 20-23. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party! Emily got to check out all the activities for you and the kids!
WSET
Harvest Outreach Center gets $1M to help community access mental health care
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced $2,467,900 in federal funding to expand access to health care and nutrition assistance across Virginia. Some of that funding is headed to Campbell County. The Harvest Outreach Center in Gladys will receive...
WSET
1 person and dog dead, two escaped from heavy fire conditions at Roanoke house
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A house fire Wednesday morning in Roanoke killed one person and a dog. Two victims escaped from the flames with one sent to the hospital for their injuries. Roanoke officials say there were heavy fire conditions at the Albemarle Avenue house which resulted in a...
WSET
2 people dead after intersection accident in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police said two people are dead after an early morning crash in the Star City. At around 8:16 a.m., police said they were called to the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW for a single-vehicle accident. Unfortunately, police said both the...
WSET
Blue Ridge Medical Center partners with UVA, gets grant to increase cancer screening
ARRINGTON, Va. (WSET) — Blue Ridge Medical Center (BRMC) has been awarded an Accelerated Cancer Screening Grant, worth $500K over a period of two years. With this grant, BRMC will be able to hire two staff members: a program coordinator, and a patient care navigator, as well as include funds to support a transportation coordinator.
WSET
Charlotte Co. authorities warn parents of Rainbow Fentanyl ahead of Trick or Treat
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Charlotte County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office have an important message for parents this Halloween. Parents should closely observe the treats their children receive. "As many of you are already aware Fentanyl is a highly addictive...
WSET
Bedford Clock Museum to open on Saturday
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Time is ticking down to the ribbon cutting of Bedford's latest attraction: the Bedford Clock Museum. On Saturday, the museum will host its official grand opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A "must-see event for all clock lovers and enthusiasts," the clock museum will...
WSET
Shed behind home goes up in flames in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a fire behind a home in Lynchburg. Authorities tell us 19 firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Lakeview Drive around 12:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a shed engulfed in fire behind the home. The owner of...
