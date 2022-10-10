ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Lynchburg Fire Department honors fallen firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department held a ceremony honoring fallen firefighters on Tuesday. "Thanks to all who came out to the Fireman's fountain in Miller Park this afternoon," LFD posted on Facebook along with pictures from the ceremony.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

PHOTOS: First graders 'wowed' by visit from Lynchburg firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — First-grade students at Dearington Elementary got to hang out with some Lynchburg firefighters--and learn an important lesson. Lynchburg Fire Department took to Facebook to share some pictures of the visit. The crew from Station 6 "wowed" the students with the fire engine and equipment. Even...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts are deploying new RV to better serve residents

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are deploying a new recreational vehicle (RV) to better serve both rural and urban residents. Through the utilization of federal COVID-19 relief funding, the purchase of the mobile unit is intended to improve RCAHD residents’ access to health information and services, the health districts said.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Lynchburg, VA
Society
City
Lynchburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Lynchburg, VA
Government
WSET

Community-wide event aims to address urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, in conjunction with Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Franklin County Humane Society, and the Roanoke Valley SPCA held a press conference Thursday morning to bring attention to the urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley and the announcement of a large-scale adoption event.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is holding its fall festival

LOVINGSTON, Va. (WSET) — Looking for some corn-tastic fun this weekend?. Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is holding its Fall Festival on Friday through Sunday. They are known for their 5-acre corn maze set in the middle of the iconic mountains, Maze Manager Madison Grimsley and Co-Owner Luke Vonhemert said it's more than just a maze.
LOVINGSTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hill City#Local Life#Localevent#Lfd#Fireman S Fountain#City Council Chambers
WSET

Dearington Neighborhood plan approved by Lynchburg City Council

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A plan to transform a historic neighborhood in Lynchburg is coming into view, with a green light from city leaders. The Lynchburg City City Council voted unanimously to adopt the Dearington Neighborhood Plan as part of the City's Comprehensive Plan 2013-2030. The Dearington Plan is...
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WSET

2 people dead after intersection accident in Roanoke: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police said two people are dead after an early morning crash in the Star City. At around 8:16 a.m., police said they were called to the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW for a single-vehicle accident. Unfortunately, police said both the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Bedford Clock Museum to open on Saturday

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Time is ticking down to the ribbon cutting of Bedford's latest attraction: the Bedford Clock Museum. On Saturday, the museum will host its official grand opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A "must-see event for all clock lovers and enthusiasts," the clock museum will...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Shed behind home goes up in flames in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a fire behind a home in Lynchburg. Authorities tell us 19 firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Lakeview Drive around 12:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a shed engulfed in fire behind the home. The owner of...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy