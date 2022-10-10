Read full article on original website
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Police retail theft emphasis results in five arrests
VANCOUVER – On Wednesday (Oct. 12), Vancouver Police partnered with multiple retailers in Vancouver, and their respective loss prevention teams, to focus on retail theft. During the five-hour emphasis, five theft suspects were arrested and booked into jail for Theft III, one juvenile had charges referred for Theft III, and one vehicle was seized pending a search warrant.
Police: DUI driver leads officers on chase around Longview
A car chase with police in Longview, Washington ended after officers outmaneuvered an "erratic" driver, authorities said.
Passenger dies, driver hurt in single-vehicle crash in Gresham
A driver is injured and a passenger is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Gresham early Thursday morning, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
Vancouver Public Schools employee arrested, charged with 137 counts of voyeurism
An employee at Alki Middle School accused of videotaping female students in the locker room was arrested on Thursday, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Chronicle
Custodian Investigated in Southwest Washington Voyeurism Case
A custodian is the subject of the ongoing voyeurism investigation at Vancouver's Alki Middle School. According to court records, the investigation, which came to light last week, began after his live-in girlfriend said she discovered a video on his computer of a girl changing clothes in a locker room. Authorities...
Alleged DUII driver strikes, injures girl in North Portland
A man is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence after officials say he hit a minor in North Portland late Tuesday evening.
kptv.com
Passenger killed in early morning crash in Multnomah County
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Multnomah County early Thursday morning. The crash occurred at about 1:45 a.m. on Southeast Orient Drive near Bluff Road. The sheriff’s office said the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not yet been released.
2 found dead inside crashed car in SE Portland; car shows evidence of shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were found dead inside a car that crashed into a fire hydrant in Southeast Portland early Wednesday morning. Deputies found evidence the car was involved in a shooting before the crash, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. The crash happened around 2 a.m....
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in voyeurism incident at Alki Middle School
James D. Mattson, 38, of Vancouver, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail Thursday for 137 counts of Voyeurism in the 1st degree. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made an arrest in the investigation into an alleged voyeurism incident at Alki Middle School. James D....
CCSO: 2 found dead inside car involved in apparent shooting
Officials are seeking information in a double homicide that happened in unincorporated Clackamas County.
Woman, 51, identified as victim in deadly park stabbing
The identity of the woman stabbed to death in a Downtown Portland park on Sunday morning was released by police Wednesday afternoon.
kptv.com
Man accused of $300,000 retail theft arrested in Beaverton
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with stealing at least $300,000 worth of merchandise from stores across the metro area, Tigard police announced on Thursday. Austin Bailey was arrested after loss prevention employees in a Beaverton retail store recognized him and called police. When...
NE Portland ‘suspicious circumstances’ death now investigated as homicide
Authorities announced that a suspicious death investigation has turned into a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in Northeast Portland on Sunday according to the Portland Police Bureau.
kptv.com
Man with 2 machetes leads Portland cops on car chase
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man armed with machetes led Portland police on a chase Wednesday morning. According to a spokesperson with the Portland Police Bureau, around 9:38 a.m. officers responded to reports of a man armed with two machetes menacing security guards at the Eastport Plaza shopping center. When...
KGW
Bodycam video shows as woman shoots at officers who tried to help her dogs
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A Happy Valley woman will spend the next 10 years in prison after shooting at two Gladstone police officers in November of last year. She was convicted and sentenced on Wednesday. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney, Yvette Garcia shot at the officers after...
KXL
Suspect Taken Into Custody After Deadly SE Portland Shooting
(Portland, OR) — A man was detained after a deadly shooting last night in northeast Portland. Police were called to a shooting near Northeast 82nd and Russell just before 10 o’clock. Officers found a gunshot victim, but the man died at the scene. Officers detained a man as part of the investigation. An arrest has not been made.
Man accused of vehicular homicide in fatal jet ski crash on Columbia River
A man was arrested Sunday night on a vehicular homicide allegation after a fatal jet ski collision on the Columbia River near Vancouver’s western waterfront area. Vancouver police said they were called to the crash about 7:30 p.m. east of the Interstate 5 Bridge and upstream from the Burlington Northern Railroad bridge, where they learned Stephen Andrew Lubeck, 29, was riding a jet ski south and hit a woman who was riding a jet ski west.
KATU.com
Two men charged with selling 'hundreds of thousands' of fentanyl pills in Portland area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Portland-area men are facing federal charges after authorities say they are responsible for making and distributing hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contain fentanyl. James Dunn Jr., 61, of Milwaukie and Joshua Wilfong, 50, of Vancouver, have both been charged with conspiring to...
Police respond to reported fatal shooting at States Motel
Portland Police are responding to a reported shooting near NE 82nd/Russell at the States Motel across from McDaniel High School on Tuesday night.
KGW
New bodycam video shows when woman fires at Gladstone officers
Officials said Yvette Garcia asked officers to check on her dogs before she was booked into jail. At her home, she broke free, grabbed a gun and opened fire.
