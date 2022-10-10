MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Multnomah County early Thursday morning. The crash occurred at about 1:45 a.m. on Southeast Orient Drive near Bluff Road. The sheriff’s office said the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not yet been released.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO