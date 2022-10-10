ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver Police retail theft emphasis results in five arrests

VANCOUVER – On Wednesday (Oct. 12), Vancouver Police partnered with multiple retailers in Vancouver, and their respective loss prevention teams, to focus on retail theft. During the five-hour emphasis, five theft suspects were arrested and booked into jail for Theft III, one juvenile had charges referred for Theft III, and one vehicle was seized pending a search warrant.
Custodian Investigated in Southwest Washington Voyeurism Case

A custodian is the subject of the ongoing voyeurism investigation at Vancouver's Alki Middle School. According to court records, the investigation, which came to light last week, began after his live-in girlfriend said she discovered a video on his computer of a girl changing clothes in a locker room. Authorities...
kptv.com

Passenger killed in early morning crash in Multnomah County

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Multnomah County early Thursday morning. The crash occurred at about 1:45 a.m. on Southeast Orient Drive near Bluff Road. The sheriff’s office said the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not yet been released.
kptv.com

Man accused of $300,000 retail theft arrested in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with stealing at least $300,000 worth of merchandise from stores across the metro area, Tigard police announced on Thursday. Austin Bailey was arrested after loss prevention employees in a Beaverton retail store recognized him and called police. When...
kptv.com

Man with 2 machetes leads Portland cops on car chase

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man armed with machetes led Portland police on a chase Wednesday morning. According to a spokesperson with the Portland Police Bureau, around 9:38 a.m. officers responded to reports of a man armed with two machetes menacing security guards at the Eastport Plaza shopping center. When...
KXL

Suspect Taken Into Custody After Deadly SE Portland Shooting

(Portland, OR) — A man was detained after a deadly shooting last night in northeast Portland. Police were called to a shooting near Northeast 82nd and Russell just before 10 o’clock. Officers found a gunshot victim, but the man died at the scene. Officers detained a man as part of the investigation. An arrest has not been made.
The Oregonian

Man accused of vehicular homicide in fatal jet ski crash on Columbia River

A man was arrested Sunday night on a vehicular homicide allegation after a fatal jet ski collision on the Columbia River near Vancouver’s western waterfront area. Vancouver police said they were called to the crash about 7:30 p.m. east of the Interstate 5 Bridge and upstream from the Burlington Northern Railroad bridge, where they learned Stephen Andrew Lubeck, 29, was riding a jet ski south and hit a woman who was riding a jet ski west.
