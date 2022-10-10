Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Now
Pedestrian killed on Highway 99 at Hosking Road: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Southbound Highway 99 at Hosking Road is seeing major delays due to a vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian Thursday night, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 8 p.m., a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Highway 99 off-ramp for Hosking Road, according...
Bakersfield Now
2 identified in Hwy 46 crash involving two semi-trailers
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The men killed in a Highway 46 crash on Oct. 5 have been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office. The driver, Damian Eden Orpineda Villanueva, 23, of Wasco and Alejandro Orpineda Olivas, 21, of Wasco were both killed on Highway 46, east of Gun Club Road when their Toyota was involved in a crash with two semi-trailer trucks, according to CHP.
Bakersfield Now
Lake Isabella shooting leaves man in critical condition: KCSO
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Lake Isabella shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday morning. Around 7:15 a.m. deputies responded to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella, east of Lake Isabella Boulevard, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found a man injured severly in a shooting, according to the department.
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 10/13
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Pearl from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Pearl or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Now
BDC building at CSU Bakersfield evacuated due to gas leak
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Business Development Center (BDC) at CSU Bakersfield was evacuated Thursday morning due to a gas leak, closing the building for at least a day, according to the university. “The campus is 100 percent safe, but we wanted to evacuate the building while teams from...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO releases information on Wasco shootings; not credible threats to schools, events
WASCO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Recent violence and social media rumors have cancelled all athletic events this week in Delano and McFarland due to safety concerns. The Kern County Sheriff's Office addressed this in released incident reports on shootings in Wasco:. Oct. 11: Around 6:38 p.m. in the 1000 block...
Bakersfield Now
2 Ridgecrest residents displaced after fire spreads, propane tanks explode
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County firefighters battled to extinguish a building fire with exploding propane tanks Oct. 7 in Ridgecrest, displacing two residents, according to a news release. Around 2:45 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a working structure fire located at 1137 North Mahan Street, said officials. Upon...
Bakersfield Now
CHP Mojave: Expect increased traffic and enforcement for Aerospace Valley Air Show
Mojave, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — CHP Mojave is reminding people to be aware of increased traffic on Highway 14 and 58 in Rosamond this weekend due to the Aerospace Valley Air Show. The show is happening October 15th and 16th at the Edwards Air Force Base. CHP said they are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Now
UPDATE: Special needs man missing out of California City found
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11:30 P.M.): The California City Police Department said the missing man has been found. The California City Police Department is asking for help finding a missing special needs man. Haudarie Hooker is described as 30, Black, around 4'8" tall, 90-100 pounds with short...
Bakersfield Now
Person seriously injured, struck by semi-trailer truck on Union Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person was severely injured after they were struck by a semi-trailer Tuesday on Union Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to the northbound lanes of Union Avenue off of Belle Terrace regarding a person struck by a vehicle.
Bakersfield Now
Violence prompts Sen. Hurtado to send letter to Attorney Gen. requesting extra police
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11:18 p.m.) Cesar Chavez football's game at Taft on Friday has been cancelled, according to school officials. At the city of McFarland's most recent council meeting, Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield) made an appearance to extend her help and support to the council and community, after threats of recent violence in Kern County cancelled all athletic events in some areas this week for safety concerns.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO searching for missing woman
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman. The department said 21-year-old Ashley Michelle Sinden was last seen on October 3, 2022. She described as a White female, with black hair and blue eyes. She is 5'6" and 153 pounds. She has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Now
9 arrested during KCSO decoy operation, including former Condors trainer
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A total of nine people were arrested during the Kern County Sheriff's Office decoy operation, including former head athletic trainer Chad Drown. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit has been conducting an ongoing decoy operation with the goal of apprehending those seeking to...
Bakersfield Now
Man sentenced to 15 years for fire that destroyed $2M mansion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The man responsible for a fire that destroyed a $2M mansion in March 2022 was sentenced today to 15 years in prison. Marty Sias, 29 pleaded no contest on Sept. 14 on three arson charges relating to destroying the Destefani mansion. The charges included arson of an inhabited structure or property, arson of a structure of forest land and possession of materials used for arson, according to court records.
Bakersfield Now
Interview: Vince Fong shares campaign for re-drawn 32nd District
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Assemblyman Vince Fong joins Eyewitness News Mornings to discuss his campaign for the newly drawn 32nd District. That district includes parts of Arvin, Bakersfield, Bodfish, Lebec, Porterville, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi, and Visalia, among other cities and towns. He is running un-opposed. Some topics discussed includes inflation,...
Bakersfield Now
'Mega' dog adoption event to be held Oct. 21-Nov. 6
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County Animals Services is holding a Mega Adoption event for short-term fostering of dogs starting next Friday, Oct. 21. Dogs can be picked up on Oct. 21 through Oct. 22, then brought back Nov. 1 or Nov. 4 for surgery, according to a social media post by the services. The dog must be returned to the Mega adoption event on Nov. 6.
Bakersfield Now
Police, McFarland, Wasco and others take precautions after social media threats
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kenneth Williams, Police Chief for the McFarland Police Department told Eyewitness News there's been an increase in shootings over the past couple of months, but there's currently no credible threat from the scary posts made on social media. This week, posts have been circulating around...
Bakersfield Now
Mira Monte HS locked out, 3 adults arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft: KHSD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three adults were arrested after they were found by Kern High School District police, attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Mira Monte High School, according to a KHSD official. In the morning hours, a KHSD officer was alerted to suspicious activity...
Bakersfield Now
BPD investigating catalytic converter theft at Jim Burke Ford
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One person was caught and another is on the run after accused of stealing a catalytic converter from the Jim Burke Ford Car Dealership on Oak Street. According to police, on October 10, 2022 at around 11 p.m., they received a report of someone under...
Bakersfield Now
Diversion program dismisses 2020 case of man accused of driving through protest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — During a Bakersfield George Floyd protest in 2020, Michael Tran was arrested after allegedly hitting a 15-year-old girl with his car. Many people recorded the incident as he was speeding through protesters at Truxtun avenue and H street. Tran’s bail was set to one million...
Comments / 0