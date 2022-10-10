Residents Of Delray Beach Senior Community Will Be Helped By FEMA

Photo: CBS 12

President Biden and FEMA have announced that Palm Beach County residents are now eligible for Individual Assistance disaster relief.

This new designation will allow residents, including those who lost their homes to the tornado in Delray Beach, to apply for housing assistance to help pay for lodging or home repair not covered by insurance, financial assistance to replace necessary household items or a damaged vehicle, crisis counseling, and more.

Residents in Kings Point and Floral Lakes, a couple of 55 and over communities, received damage as Hurricane Ian was about to make landfall on the Gulf Coast.

The tornado did the most damage at Kings Point, where dozens of families were left homeless after their units were condemned. Cars were also flipped over in the community.

Residents who need assistance are encouraged to go to FEMA’s website to apply for help.