ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Residents Of Delray Beach Senior Community Will Be Helped By FEMA

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7yzt_0iTUu0zt00
Photo: CBS 12

President Biden and FEMA have announced that Palm Beach County residents are now eligible for Individual Assistance disaster relief.

This new designation will allow residents, including those who lost their homes to the tornado in Delray Beach, to apply for housing assistance to help pay for lodging or home repair not covered by insurance, financial assistance to replace necessary household items or a damaged vehicle, crisis counseling, and more.

Residents in Kings Point and Floral Lakes, a couple of 55 and over communities, received damage as Hurricane Ian was about to make landfall on the Gulf Coast.

The tornado did the most damage at Kings Point, where dozens of families were left homeless after their units were condemned. Cars were also flipped over in the community.

Residents who need assistance are encouraged to go to FEMA’s website to apply for help.

Comments / 3

Related
hometownnewstc.com

CIty of Port St. Lucie approves Club Pure elementary school

PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council majority here approved a special exception use Sept. 26 to permit an elementary school at the corner of Jennings Road and U.S. 1 in the General Commercial Zoning District despite learning at the 11th hour the school was already in operation. Through...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wqcs.org

Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Local Couple Gifts $5.5 Million to Broward Health Foundation After Receiving Exceptional Care at Broward Health Imperial Point

October 10, 2022 – Broward Health Foundation received a gift of $5.5 million last month from Marvin H. Weiner and Jacqueline J. Bernstein, who made their home in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach neighborhood. Their philanthropic gift is one of the largest one-time donations the foundation has received in recent memory.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delray Beach, FL
Government
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
bocaratontribune.com

JFS at Home Seeks Companions for Seniors

Boca Raton, FL – Do you have a soft spot for seniors? Do you like spending time and talking with seniors?. JFS at Home is seeking companions to spend time with local seniors here in Palm Beach County. The program, which launched 10 years ago, has experienced a shortage...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocamag.com

Mizner Arts Center Approved and Boca High School Gets Swatted

Boca Raton has approved the lease for a performing arts center in Mizner Park. It happened Wednesday during a special meeting of the community redevelopment agency, which owns the parcel next to the Mizner Park Amphitheater. Afterward, the city council approved the ordinance that will implement the lease. Even though...
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Assistance#Gulf Coast#Insurance#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Cbs#Individual Assistance#Floral Lakes#Kings Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
getnews.info

A New Property For Sale Through ONE Sotheby’s Presdon Luczek

The well-versed real estate professional Presdon Luczek, of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty has launched a new property for sale in Florida, 640 Pine Hollow Ln, West Palm Beach, FL 33413. Presdon Luczek of ONE Sotheby’s introduces its newest property for sale – 640 Pine Hollow Ln, West Palm Beach,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
upressonline.com

FAU professor running for Palm Beach office

As the general election in Florida gets closer, there is a professor from Florida Atlantic University running for public office. Deandre Poole, communications professor and president of FAU’s chapter in the United Faculty of Florida, is running for a vacant seat in the Palm Beach County Port Commission. His main goal is to ensure the Port of Palm Beach remains the economic engine of the county.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy