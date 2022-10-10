Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kpic
Family records fun video after finding woman's lost phone at Florida Walmart
NAVARRE, Fla. (WEAR) — A family in Florida recently found a woman's lost phone in a Walmart store. They were kind enough to turn it in to customer service, but not before recording a special message on her phone. Michell DeMarcus submitted the video to WEAR. This amazing family...
kpic
Columbus Day Storm: 60 years ago, a look back at the storm all others are measured against
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbus Day Storm has gone down in history as the single most devastating storm to strike Oregon in the 20th century. Now 60 years after the storm, KATU News dug into our archives for footage from that fateful day. Oct. 12, 1962, started like any...
kpic
Q&A with Val Hoyle, Democratic candidate for Oregon's 4th Congressional District
With the retirement of Rep. Peter DeFazio, for the first time in nearly 40 years there is no incumbent on the ballot for Oregon's 4th Congressional District. KVAL's Brandon Kamerman sat down with current Oregon Labor Commissioner and Democratic candidate for 4th Congressional District Val Hoyle. Brandon Kamerman, KVAL news:...
kpic
Q&A with Levi Leatherberry, independent candidate for Oregon's 4th Congressional District
KVAL News is speaking with each of the candidates for Oregon's 4th Congressional District. For the first time in almost 40 years, there is no incumbent in the race with the retirement of Peter DeFazio. KVAL's Brandon Kamerman spoke with independent candidate Levi Leatherberry. Brandon Kamerman, KVAL News: I’m joined...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpic
'House of 1,000 Pumpkins' collecting donations for American Cancer Society
CRANSTON, R.I. (TND) — A Rhode Island man has carved 1,000 craft pumpkins and assembled them on his front lawn for visitors to see during the Halloween season. Guests were admiring the Jack-o-lanterns at the "House of 1,000 Pumpkins" while The National Desk visited the display Monday night. I'm...
kpic
Oregon governor candidates weigh in on race ahead of Biden visit
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden will be in Portland to campaign for Tina Kotek this weekend. KATU spoke with Kotek directly on Tuesday to get her thoughts ahead of the upcoming visit from the president. “He reached out to us. You know, he’s very excited about mobilizing Democrats....
kpic
SNAP benefits get a permanent 12% cost of living increase starting this month
SALEM, Ore. — SNAP recipients will get a 12% cost of living increase to their benefits in October. The Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS) announced the permanent increase to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This increases the maximum food benefit for a household of two from $459...
kpic
Timbers, Thorns CEO Merritt Paulson steps down following report of abuse in women's soccer
PORTLAND, Ore. — The owner of the Portland Timbers and Thorns FC announced Tuesday that he would step down as CEO of the teams following an NWSL investigation that found systemic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct across women's soccer, including in the Rose City. Along with the announcement, Merritt...
Comments / 0