Columbia Fireflies & CPI Security help renovate Greenview Park for youth

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Greenview Park’s softball and t-ball fields are undergoing a makeover Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 11 am-3 pm with help from the Columbia Fireflies and CPI Security. Employees from both organizations plan to paint dugouts, fix bleachers, and repair field surfaces. Fireflies Team President Brad Shank...
Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital expanding emergency department’s care space

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health’s Tuomey Hospital is expanding by 13,000 square feet to accommodate the emergency department’s increasing number of patients. Officials say the increased space will allow for 13 additional beds and an improved patient experience. The $15.7 million expansion will provide emergency care space...
COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
OurRelationship program offers to help couples with relationship issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you are having trouble in your relationship, one program is offering some tools that may fix your problems. Curtis spoke with Dr. Brian Doss, President & Co-Founder of the OurRelationship program, about how the program offers different activities for couples to address issues regarding mental health, physical health, dealing with children’s emotional and behavioral problems among others.
Local Living: Coat Drive and Recycling Event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, you can help out with a coat drive. The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is holding the coat drive. It is not limited to just coats, they are also taking blankets, stocking hats, gloves, and other items to help those in need this winter.
Harvest Hope Food Bank seeing increase in families who are in need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – This time of the year is a vulnerable time for families who are in need of food, according to Harvest Hope Food Bank. Harvest Hope Chief Executive Officer Erinn Rowe says there are many factors to blame but the biggest one is inflation, as it steadily drives up the cost of food. The food bank is seeing an increase in the number of families that are struggling to make the ends meet.
SC Air National Guard extending operations at CAE

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– You can expect to see a military presence at Columbia Metropolitan Airport for a little while longer. Today a spokesperson for the South Carolina Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing is extending its stay at the airport due to runway renovations at McEntire Joint National Guard Base.
AGP Group investing $3.3 million towards new Lexington establishment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Automotive glazing manufacturer AGP Group announced it’s investing $3.3 million towards the establishment of a new division in Lexington County. The expansion will create 35 new jobs. In a press release, officials say the new AGP eGlass division will be responsible for designing and manufacturing...
Prisma Health opens new same-day orthopedic practice in Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health announced the establishment of Lexington’s new orthopedic urgent care practice at 104 Saludea Pointe Drive. The Prisma Health Orthopedics Convenient Care will open Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm. The new location will serve patients two years old and up in...
Brookland-Cayce High School holding Trunk or Treat event Oct. 18

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Brookland-Cayce High School is holding a Trunk or Treat event on Tuesday, October 18th. The event will take place on school campus from 5:30 pm -7 pm and is coordinated by the school’s DECA organization with other school clubs and groups handing out sweet treats.
School threats from TikTok challenge continues in Midlands

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) –The trend of threats against schools on social media continued today in the midlands. Richland School District Two officials say Spring Valley and Richland Northeast were placed on secure protocol and Columbia police say a threat was investigated at C.A. Johnson High School. so far...
Fort Jackson identifies soldier found dead in barracks

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Fort Jackson officials are releasing the identity of a soldier who recently died on base during basic combat training. Private Danielle Shields was found in her barracks area October 7, 2022 . Official say she was assigned to Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment. No word on a cause of death has been released but officials and teammates are giving her family their condolences.
Local Living: Halloween laser lights and trick-or-treating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fright night laser lights is back at the South Carolina State Museum!. The special “laser stranger things” event will take place on Oct. 28 from 6pm-10pm and feature music from the show set to a stunning display of lasers inside the museum. Guests are...
Richland Co. Deputies seeking burglary suspect

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies are searching for a man they say was caught on camera during a burglary attempt. Investigators say on September 26th the man seen in the surveillance video broke into Koosa Golf on Two Notch Rd. Deputies say he may have also broken...
