Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A New Mosquito Is Stalking New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Get a taste of the Spaghetti & Westerns Festival, screen the Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival, view Native jewelry, dance over to the Zoot Suit Pachanga & Car Show, and dig into the New Mexico Archaeology Fair. 1 Go West(ern). Northern New Mexico and southern Colorado combine forces to celebrate...
Albuquerque woman wins U.S. Army Drill Sgt. of the Year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who joined the army to stay out of trouble is accomplishing big things. In less than a decade of service, Sgt. Krista Osbourne has already earned a title only four other women have won before her. Eight years ago, she joined the army trying to decide on her next step […]
Costume contest and fractal shows at New Mexico Museum of Natural History
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Museum of Natural History is hosting its ‘Fright Night: Death by Chocolate’ event on October 28, from 6:30 – 10 p.m. This is a 21 and over event, tickets are $15 or $10 for museum members. Visitors will be able to explore the museum’s new exhibit, ‘Chocolate: The Exhibition.’ […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Troubling trend, Homeless problem, Quiet weather, Less getting vaccinated, Local bar appears on Netflix
Thursday’s Top Stories Santa Fe Archdiocese files plan for $121M abuse settlement Roswell school district considers new policy for medical marijuana Rio Rancho driver accused of pulling gun in road rage incident Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody New Mexico United play their way into the postseason Missing New Mexico hiker spotted […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Fe looking for sculpture for beautification project
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is looking for a piece of art to add to its Siler roundabout beautification project. The city wants to buy a one-of-a-kind sculpture for the roundabout at the intersection of Siler and West Alameda. Anyone not already part of the city’s public art portfolio can apply. Artists who already have […]
Albuquerque bar owner competes in Netflix competition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of an Albuquerque bar is competing on a Netflix show about cocktails. Drinkmasters is a competition-reality show similar to Top Chef. Twelve mixologists from all over the country and Canada will be competing for a $100,000 prize and the title of “Drinkmaster.” In each episode, they are given a challenge and […]
franchising.com
Latest Signed Agreement Brings First-Ever Altitude Trampoline Park to New Mexico
Indoor Entertainment Park Concept Inks Franchise Agreement with Local Entrepreneurs for First Albuquerque Location. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the world’s largest family entertainment concepts, announced today a new signed franchise agreement to make its entrance into New Mexico with a go-to location for active family fun and entertainment. Local entrepreneurs, Gabriel Mora and Veronica Castillo will introduce the energetic brand to Northern New Mexico communities, specifically targeting the Albuquerque-area.
KRQE Newsfeed: No policy changes, BCSO TV show concern, Mild weather, Tourism rebound, Interesting visitor
Wednesday’s Top Stories Group launches petition against Open Space development Popular Penguin Chill exhibit at BioPark Zoo is temporarily closed Fact Check: Ronchetti touts education plan, does Lujan Grisham have one? APD detective fired after police shooting investigation Bernalillo County approves water infrastructure improvements UNMH doctors take Alzheimer’s study to Zuni Pueblo Santa Fe looking […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOAT 7
New Mexico sees historic monsoon season
New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
Balloon Fiesta vendors feel impact of weather amid 50th anniversary
The weather has been less than favorable when it comes to the 50th Balloon Fiesta.
KRQE News 13
1st Care of New Mexico provides care services throughout the state
The First Care of New Mexico LLC provides reliable non-medical home care services throughout Belen, Los Lunas, Albuquerque, and the Rio Rancho areas. Whether you need daily assistance with meal preparation, light housekeeping, bathing, dressing, and so much more, they can help you out. If you’re looking to become a...
Funding approved to restore Albuquerque cemetery
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque will soon be restoring the final resting place for 500 veterans buried there. Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $300,000 to fund the restoration project. The funding will come through the state veteran’s services department. The money will pay for a block wall around designated areas, xeriscaping and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRQE News 13
K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing back breakfast
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing back its breakfast starting Saturday, Oct. 15. They will be serving up delicious, unique flavors with a mix of southern and cajun cuisines. K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing that southern cajun flare to the city of Rio Rancho.
Santa Fe residents express concerns over Christus St. Vincent expansion
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than an hour of debate of residents expressing concerns over a new cancer center expansion at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center city councilors voted 8-1, passing the amended expansion. Officials with the medical center say the 80,880-square-foot expansion of the hospital’s south-central corridor is a necessity amid growing […]
A new low-income housing development is coming to Santa Fe next spring
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new low-income housing development is coming to Santa Fe next spring. This comes after the city council approved the donation of a city-owned lot, during Wednesday’s meeting. Right now, it is just weeds in the empty lot but in a couple of months, five families will get to call this […]
APS hopes to bring students back into the classroom by showing off new unique programs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools, like many across the country, are seeing a steady drop in enrollment. That leads to a drop in funding. Now the district is trying to lure those kids back by showing them the special programs APS schools have to offer. “I think the most important thing that we’d like families […]
sandovalsignpost.com
Sandoval Signpost gets new owner
The Sandoval Signpost, the local paper of record for Placitas and southern Sandoval County, has been sold to the CTRL+P Publishing Group, a publishing company owned by Pat Davis. The publishing group also owns The Corrales Comment and The Paper. The Sandoval Signpost was published by Barb and Ty Belknap...
KRQE News 13
Group launches petition against Elena Gallegos Open Space development
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a petition drive to put a stop to the city’s plans to build in the Elena Gallegos Open Space in the foothills. The city wants to build an Education Center, but the idea has had its critics since day one. “The beauty...
Balloon Fiesta honors couple for their 50th wedding anniversary
The couple said 50 years has not always been easy, but their secret to a lifetime of love and many more years to come is an open line of communication.
UNMH doctors take Alzheimer’s study to Zuni Pueblo
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM Hospital doctors are taking their Alzheimer’s study on the road. The UNM Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at UNM has a Tesla mobile MRI scanner. Researchers were on a three-day visit to the Zuni Pueblo, conducting the scans on more than a dozen people. The goal–to fill a gap in Alzheimer’s research and […]
Comments / 3