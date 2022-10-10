ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Washington County barn fire under investigation

A barn fire on Oak Hill Road in Cambridge, Washington County is under investigation. It broke out around noon Thursday, says the Buskirk Fire Department, and was put out around 3:30. No people or animals were hurt, and no one was at the nearby home. The cause is unknown at...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Pittsfield crews respond to hazmat call at Hubbard Ave. Chipotle

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Pittsfield were called to Chipotle on Hubbard Avenue for reports of a hazmat situation Tuesday afternoon. According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, crews were called around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a possible refrigerant leak. Once crews arrived, they discovered that an over-pressurized...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Rider killed, passenger injured in motorcycle crash

HADLEY, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say a man from Hadley has died following a motor vehicle crash. Investigators say 48-year-old Eric McFarlane was traveling on a three wheeled motorcycle on Harris Road in the Town of Hadley back on October 11th at around 8:00 PM.
HADLEY, NY
Police: Albany man pointed gun at woman through car window

Albany police have arrested a man they say violated an order of protection and pointed a gun at a woman through her car window. Police tell NewsChannel 13 this happened Tuesday night on Ten Eyck Avenue. Anthony Harrell, 32, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.
ALBANY, NY
