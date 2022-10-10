Saratoga County deputies are still looking into what caused a motorcycle crash that left one person dead and another hurt. They say 48-year-old Eric McFarlane was riding on Harris Road in Hadley Tuesday night when the motorcycle went off the road and hit a tree. McFarlane was ejected and passed away at the scene and his 45-year-old passenger Dennis Mason, who was also ejected, was airlifted to Albany Medical Center for treatment. Anyone who saw the accident is asked to give the sheriff's office a call at 518-885-6761.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO