Washington County barn fire under investigation
A barn fire on Oak Hill Road in Cambridge, Washington County is under investigation. It broke out around noon Thursday, says the Buskirk Fire Department, and was put out around 3:30. No people or animals were hurt, and no one was at the nearby home. The cause is unknown at...
Schenectady Police find missing 11-year-old
Detectives from the Schenectady Police Department's Youth Aid Bureau are asking for the public's help in finding Saraya M. Shropshire, 11.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Hadley motorcycle crash
One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Hadley. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Eric McFarlane, 48, of Hadley, was pronounced dead on scene.
Pittsfield crews respond to hazmat call at Hubbard Ave. Chipotle
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Pittsfield were called to Chipotle on Hubbard Avenue for reports of a hazmat situation Tuesday afternoon. According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, crews were called around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a possible refrigerant leak. Once crews arrived, they discovered that an over-pressurized...
Saugerties PD look for car involved in motorcycle crash
On October 11 Matthew S. Altenau was driving a motorcycle North on State Route 32 in Saugerties with Fredrick J. Willaims following. Police reported the two motorcyclists crashed as they approached Old Kings Highway.
Rider killed, passenger injured in motorcycle crash
HADLEY, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say a man from Hadley has died following a motor vehicle crash. Investigators say 48-year-old Eric McFarlane was traveling on a three wheeled motorcycle on Harris Road in the Town of Hadley back on October 11th at around 8:00 PM.
Sand Lake Police arrest man after domestic dispute
Sand Lake State Police arrested Mark S. Ring, 32 of Berlin on October 11. Ring was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute on September 30.
Deadly Arsenal of Explosives Found in Car! Two Arrested in Albany County!
Some good police work during a relatively routine traffic stop in Albany County on Monday evening may have prevented a much worse, perhaps even deadlier incident further down the road. "When officers conducted an inventory search prior to towing the vehicle they located numerous illegal knifes, a rifle (ghost gun),...
Bronx man faces grand larceny charge in Amsterdam
A Bronx man was arrested in Amsterdam on Tuesday. Jevon Giles, 27, allegedly stole over $4,400 from the Amsterdam Walmart.
Police: Bicyclist fatally struck by tractor-trailer in Prospect Park
A bicyclist was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in Prospect Park.
NYSP: Troy woman assaulted by passenger, crashes
A Troy woman and her passenger were both arrested on Saturday, October 8, after they crashed on the I-787 exit six on-ramp.
Police: VT woman falls asleep, drives into river
A Vermont woman totaled her car Tuesday night after Vermont State Troopers say she fell asleep at the wheel and drove into the Mettawee River.
Dalton man sentenced for severely beating Pittsfield resident
A Dalton man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for charges in connection to an assault on a Pittsfield resident who was severely injured.
SP arrest two after North Greenbush crash
On October 9, State Police arrested two individuals following a car crash in North Greenbush. Police reported the driver showed signs of impairment and drugs were found in the car.
Police: Albany man pointed gun at woman through car window
Albany police have arrested a man they say violated an order of protection and pointed a gun at a woman through her car window. Police tell NewsChannel 13 this happened Tuesday night on Ten Eyck Avenue. Anthony Harrell, 32, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.
Travel advisory for exit six from Troy Schenectady Road in Latham
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers that the ramp connecting to the northbound Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87) from westbound Troy Schenectady Road (State Route Two) at Exit six will be closed for the weekend.
Sch'dy officials celebrate opening of bridge that connects Mont Pleasant & Hamilton Hill
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Construction is complete on the Francis Avenue Bridge in Schenectady. The bridge, also known as the Cotton Hollow Bridge goes over I-890, connecting the Mont Pleasant and Hamilton Hill neighborhoods. The project, which cost over $3 million, includes replacement of the concrete bridge deck, new...
Queensbury man charged with burglary, trespassing
A Queensbury man has been arrested in connection with three separate incidents in Lake George. New York State Police said Alfred Lambdin, 39, was arrested on October 11.
Saratoga County Deputies Looking Into Crash That Left One Dead, One Hurt
Saratoga County deputies are still looking into what caused a motorcycle crash that left one person dead and another hurt. They say 48-year-old Eric McFarlane was riding on Harris Road in Hadley Tuesday night when the motorcycle went off the road and hit a tree. McFarlane was ejected and passed away at the scene and his 45-year-old passenger Dennis Mason, who was also ejected, was airlifted to Albany Medical Center for treatment. Anyone who saw the accident is asked to give the sheriff's office a call at 518-885-6761.
Saratoga County jury deliberating fate of man charged in shovel attack
A Saratoga County jury is now deliberating in the case of a man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend’s father with a shovel. Troy Tenace is being tried for assault. As prosecutors tell it, Tenace hit a man in the head with a shovel in the town of Ballston in September 2021.
