ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Candidates discuss prosecutorial discretion, CRT and abortion at MIC and ACT forum

The Mableton Improvement Coalition and Austell Community Task Force invited local candidates for the General Assembly, Cobb school board and solicitor general to participate in a virtual candidate forum last week. Solicitor general. Both hoping to replace longtime Cobb Solicitor General Barry Morgan, Republican Courtney Brubaker and Democrat Makia Metzger...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot

It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Tax exemption for logging equipment on the ballot

Georgia voters will have the chance to chime in on a tax break for logging companies through their Nov. 8 ballot. The state legislature passed House Bill 997 to create a referendum for an ad valorem tax exemption for logging equipment and it was signed by the governor on May 10.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Cobb County, GA
Government
State
Florida State
County
Cobb County, GA
Cobb County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chastain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Splc#Racial Discrimination#Cobb School Board#The School Board#New Southern Majority#Wsb Tv#Ccsd
11Alive

National GOP sends help for Herschel Walker in Carroll County

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Georgia’s US Senate campaign is one of the biggest political stories in the country. The evidence was in Carroll County Tuesday, where two Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Herschel Walker – whose campaign has been marred by reports of discord in his family and an abortion allegedly paid for by the anti-abortion Republican.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
sheenmagazine.com

Atlanta Civil Rights Attorney Shares Why Georgia Has Far to Come in its Judicial System

Kianna Chennault has helped over 100 businesses in business formation, contract drafting and negotiation, and legal representation. Through her firm’s business litigation services, she has nurtured clients’ success in raising over 110k in less than six months due to writing the formation of their investment documents and connecting her clients with investors and other legal business regulations. This kind of work yielded her firm’s credibility as she is exceptional at building business contracts that produce favorable outcomes.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
cobbcountycourier.com

Lockheed Martin announces the time and date of its third quarter 2022 earnings call

Lockheed Martin will webcast its third quarter 2022 earnings results webcast on Tuesday, Oct.18, 2022 at 11 a.m. EDT. “James Taiclet, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Jay Malave, chief financial officer; and Greg Gardner, vice president of investor relations, will discuss third quarter 2022 financial results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions.
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

City of Kennesaw to hold Veterans Day luncheon to “honor the service of military members past and present”

The City of Kennesaw distributed the following announcement about its Veterans Day Luncheon on November 11 at the Ben Robertson Community Center:. “The City of Kennesaw will honor the service of military members past and present with a complimentary lunch on Friday, November 11 at Noon at the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Drive.
KENNESAW, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy