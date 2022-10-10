Read full article on original website
Candidates discuss prosecutorial discretion, CRT and abortion at MIC and ACT forum
The Mableton Improvement Coalition and Austell Community Task Force invited local candidates for the General Assembly, Cobb school board and solicitor general to participate in a virtual candidate forum last week. Solicitor general. Both hoping to replace longtime Cobb Solicitor General Barry Morgan, Republican Courtney Brubaker and Democrat Makia Metzger...
Investigation finds flaws in principal hiring process for APS school
Atlanta Public Schools released an internal investigation into what went wrong in a principal hiring decision.
How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot
It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
Tax exemption for logging equipment on the ballot
Georgia voters will have the chance to chime in on a tax break for logging companies through their Nov. 8 ballot. The state legislature passed House Bill 997 to create a referendum for an ad valorem tax exemption for logging equipment and it was signed by the governor on May 10.
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs...
Justice Department suing Georgia county for discrimination after 2 Black men fired
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Bartow County, Georgia alleging that the county violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when it fired two Black men. Prosecutors say the county subjected former employee Carlen Loyal to a racially hostile work environment and retaliated...
Atlanta council tables proposal to turn hospital site into equity center
Atlanta City Council members have held off on advancing a proposal to study the possibility of turning the Atlanta Medic...
Two incumbent Gwinnett County commissioners face challengers
In-person early voting begins Monday.
Gwinnett state senate candidate with old DUI helps lead effort to soften traffic laws
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A candidate for the state senate sits on the board of a national organization that calls for less restrictive driving laws – including DUI laws. Not only that, but the candidate himself has had personal experience with DUI. Josh McKay is a Republican running...
Cobb County advances new election map, setting up fight with the state
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted along party lines to override the state Legislature and install ...
Influx of transplants to Georgia could cause a spike in voter turnout
GEORGIA — There wasn’t a spare parking space at this Southwest Atlanta Department of Driver Services office Tuesday. “I had to work this morning. I’m actually skipping my class right now,” voter Sara Clifton said. The license plates tell a story. Many, from out of state,...
Accidental lockdowns in multiple Cobb schools caused by ‘human error’
The district's crisis alert system gives every employee with a badge the ability to trigger a lockdown.
Amendment to Atlanta detention center deal moves ahead to full council
An Atlanta City Council Committee has advanced an ordinance to increase the pace of plans to use the city detention cent...
DeKalb County’s internal auditors refusing to release critical report
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County’s internal auditors are refusing to release an obviously critical report of the county’s Oracle software system, which is used to manage everything from human resources to purchasing to payroll for a government that spends about $1.2 billion a year. It’s clear...
National GOP sends help for Herschel Walker in Carroll County
CARROLLTON, Ga. — Georgia’s US Senate campaign is one of the biggest political stories in the country. The evidence was in Carroll County Tuesday, where two Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Herschel Walker – whose campaign has been marred by reports of discord in his family and an abortion allegedly paid for by the anti-abortion Republican.
Atlanta Civil Rights Attorney Shares Why Georgia Has Far to Come in its Judicial System
Kianna Chennault has helped over 100 businesses in business formation, contract drafting and negotiation, and legal representation. Through her firm’s business litigation services, she has nurtured clients’ success in raising over 110k in less than six months due to writing the formation of their investment documents and connecting her clients with investors and other legal business regulations. This kind of work yielded her firm’s credibility as she is exceptional at building business contracts that produce favorable outcomes.
Lockheed Martin announces the time and date of its third quarter 2022 earnings call
Lockheed Martin will webcast its third quarter 2022 earnings results webcast on Tuesday, Oct.18, 2022 at 11 a.m. EDT. “James Taiclet, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Jay Malave, chief financial officer; and Greg Gardner, vice president of investor relations, will discuss third quarter 2022 financial results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions.
City of Kennesaw to hold Veterans Day luncheon to “honor the service of military members past and present”
The City of Kennesaw distributed the following announcement about its Veterans Day Luncheon on November 11 at the Ben Robertson Community Center:. “The City of Kennesaw will honor the service of military members past and present with a complimentary lunch on Friday, November 11 at Noon at the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Drive.
Shaw University president says students racially profiled, searched during school trip in SC
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Shaw University president Paulette Dillard expressed outrage Monday after she said students were wrongfully stopped and searched during a trip to Atlanta, Georgia. While the president believes the students were racially profiled with this search using drug-sniffing dogs, a legal expert said this case revolves...
A new sports park could bring considerable benefits to Forsyth County School District
A rendering of SoFo Sports Park.(Photo/SoFo Sports Group) (Forsyth County, GA) One of the largest economic developments to hit the county could potentially help ease the burden for Forsyth County’s taxpayers.
