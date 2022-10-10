Read full article on original website
31.5 pounds of meth found in southern Minnesota
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three people were arrested and 31.5 pounds of meth were seized after a drug search Monday. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says an investigation began several weeks ago after a search in Blue Earth County led to the discovery of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine. Investigators say the meth was coming from a home in Shakopee and several pounds had been distributed in and around Blue Earth County.
Truck driver shortage continues with more trucker jobs lost
Marc Chadderdon looking to become the first new sheriff in Nicollet County in 20 years. Election Day is a little less than a month away and for the first time in 20 years, the seat of Nicollet County Sheriff is being contested. Blue Earth Area’s Lloyd doing his part to...
Gov. Walz highlights United States’ bid to host 2027 World Expo in Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and a delegation of Expo leaders discussed the United States’ bid to host the 2027 World Expo in Minnesota Wednesday. The United States is competing against four other countries to host the international event during the summer of...
Old Town Mankato prepares for Day of the Dead festival
Mankato’s historic post office to light up for Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. Jessica Reedstrom’s light shines on as her loved ones raise awareness about metastatic breast cancer. What’s next for Mankato’s Jefferson Quarry?. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT. For months, the City...
Maud Borup employees claim they were unfairly fired
LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Early Friday evening, first responders received a call from Maud Borup, the candy processing facility in Le Center. According to the incident report, 41-year-old Saredo Mohamud, who has diabetes, passed out, but did not need to go to the hospital. “When I came back to...
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
Nicollet authorities search for missing person
Just three weeks after opening, Mankato’s PickleBarn hosted its first major event Sunday. MSU Mankato to hold keynote event for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. To celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight. UMN service workers to...
Body Found in Small Minnesota Town Prompts Investigation
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after discovering a body in a residential street in Elko New Market Township Friday morning. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the report of the body of a male in...
Marc Chadderdon looking to become the first new sheriff in Nicollet County in 20 years
Gov. Kristi Noem says that she will not call a special session on grocery tax. Governor Kristi Noem says that there is not enough votes in the state legislature to support a grocery tax cut, despite a recent push by Republican state lawmakers and her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith to hold a special session on the topic. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
What’s next for Mankato’s Jefferson Quarry?
Last Halloween, Mankato hosted its first Day of the Dead Festival, and the event was an overwhelming success. Mankato’s historic post office to light up for Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. Updated: 1 hour ago. Jessica Reedstrom’s light shines on as her loved ones raise awareness about metastatic breast...
Motorcyclist Hurt in SE Minnesota Crash
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist from Iowa was hurt as the result of a crash on I-90 near Albert Lea Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 46-year-old Dominick Beach was driving on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Rd. 46 east of Albert Lea when the wheel started to wobble. The motorcycle then went off the road around 10:30 a.m.
WATCH: North Mankato mayoral & council forum
Governor Kristi Noem's campaign launches new ad on transgender sports ban. Governor Kristi Noem's campaign has released a new ad touting her record on transgender people participating in sports. Noem pushed a bill during the 2022 state legislative session to ban transgender high school athletes from participating in the sport of the gender they identify with.
Open roundtable sessions about affordable housing needs held in Mankato
Candidate forum for North Mankato mayor and city council. Recorded by KTV Public Access. The strike vote comes as 1,500 workers seek better wages and employment practices. A preliminary investigation found that Brett Holwerda, 32, initially stopped at the intersection and then starting driving south when officials say he struck a westbound vehicle.
Mankato community celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato community members celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day Monday. The city officially recognized the holiday in 2018, and Monday wraps up a week of celebration and conversation. Organizers of Mankato’s Indigenous Peoples Day events say that the purpose is to educate about the rich history of people...
Tips and advice for runners participating in the Mankato Marathon
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday on Kato Living, Kelsey and Lisa give tips and advice on how to prepare for the upcoming Mankato Marathon. The Mankato Marathon starts in downtown Mankato and will take place Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit MankatoMarathon.com.
Drought creates headaches for farmers
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It is no secret that the dry weather has caused some farmers troubles with their crops. Constant watering, checking to see if their produce is at the right levels just hoping they yield what they should for the year, hoping they can bring enough of their produce to the farmer’s markets.
Fairmont woman hospitalized after tanker semi, SUV crash on Highway 60
A Fairmont woman was hospitalized in Rochester after a semi and an SUV collided on Highway 60 between Madelia and Lake Crystal Tuesday morning. The state patrol says the Ford Explorer was eastbound on Highway 60 and the tanker truck was southbound on 499th Ave when the vehicles collided in the intersection, around 9:30 a.m.
MSU Mankato to hold keynote event for Indigenous Peoples’ Day
World Mental Health Day shines light on raising awareness, getting help. Monday is World Mental Health Day, a time to raise awareness and erase the stigma surrounding mental illness. PickleBarn hosts charity pickleball tournament. Updated: 2 hours ago. Just three weeks after opening, Mankato’s PickleBarn hosted its first major event...
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD - VOD - Pickleball
To celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight. Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, of Nicollet, was riding his black electric bicycle when he last made contact with family. UMN service workers to...
Rice County receives $1 million in federal anti-drug money; School district makes first enrollment report; Library adds two book remote book returns
A statement issued yesterday said the US Department of Justice has awarded a $1 million grant to Rice County. The grant will help launch two programs designed to aid residents who are using or are addicted to drugs before they become involved in the criminal justice system. Specifically, the money, which the county will receive over three years, will help to fund the Police-Assisted Recovery and Deflection Program and the Pre-Charge Adult Diversion Program.
