Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Police Reports – Oct. 8-10
Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. • Wesley Jace Helms (W M, 26) Arrest on chrg of Poss Marij >1/2 To 1 1/2 Oz, M (M), at 651 Nc 24-27 Bypass E/henson St, Albemarle, on 10/08/2022. • Chandler Isaiah Trent (W M, 19) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana...
3 men arrested after drug deal gone wrong ends in shooting in Mooresville, deputies say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people are facing charges after a man was shot after threatening two Gastonia men with a knife during a drug deal in Mooresville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the investigation began on September 14 after deputies were called to a home on Tennessee Circle […]
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Police seeks public’s help
The Albemarle Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in. identifying the individual seen in the picture below. APD is searching for this subject in connection to a larceny that occurred around 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Lowe’s store at 814-14 N.C. Highway 24-27, Albemarle. Police say...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Extremely aggressive': Stanly County authorities still searching for escaped bull
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A rodeo bull, referred to by police as "extremely aggressive," has been on the loose since last week. Officials say the bull escaped Wednesday from the stockyard on Indian Mound Road in Stanly County. There is a 150-acre area where the bull could be, according to Norwood police.
Wanted: Man stole from Albemarle Lowe’s
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought for stealing items from a Lowes store, Albemarle Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 p.m. last Wednesday at a Lowe’s store on NC-24. An initial investigation revealed a suspect entered the store and stole items. Surveillance footage showed […]
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincolnton woman charged with multiple indictments including death by distribution
MAIDEN – Maiden police officers, with assistance from the Lincolnton Police Department arrested Madison Dare Winslow, 23, of Lincolnton on Wednesday Sept. 21 on multiple controlled substance related felony indictments from Catawba County. These indictments include - death by distribution, four counts of conspiracy to trafficking opium/heroin, possession of schedule II-controlled substance with intent to sell / deliver, maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Statesville man tried to steal 3 vehicles from a neighbor down the street: Sheriff
A Statesville man tried to steal three vehicles from a neighbor down the street last week, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said.
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Lincolnton Man Found Dead
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that Michael Taylor was found deceased less than a quarter mile from his home. There is no foul play suspected. PREVIOUSLY (10/07/22):. LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating Michael Chad...
wccbcharlotte.com
Woman Dead After Lincoln County Crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a woman has died after a crash between her car and a dump truck. On October 10th, around 11 a.m., troopers were sent to an accident at the intersection of Reeps Grove Church Road and Hulls Grove Church Road.
RCSO: Meth found on man driving truck stolen from Robeson County
ROCKINGHAM — A man allegedly driving a stolen truck with the wrong tags is accused of having more than 2 grams of meth. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies saw a Ford pickup truck on U.S. 1 Saturday, Oct. 8 that matched the description of one suspected in several larcenies.
Richmond County traffic stop nets crack, pot find
HAMLET — A man with outstanding warrants in two counties is facing drug charges in Richmond County following a weekend traffic stop. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team reportedly stopped a vehicle with expired registration plates in Hamlet Saturday, Oct. 8, according to a press release issued Monday.
Police ask for public’s help to identify bicyclist seriously hurt in crash involving truck
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Police in China Grove are asking for the public’s help to identify a bicyclist who was seriously hurt in a crash Friday morning. Officers responded around 6 a.m. to U.S. 29 between East Liberty Street and East Church Street. At the scene, they found a crash involving a pickup truck and a bicycle.
Rockingham Police charge teen in shooting, 2 others sought
ROCKINGHAM — Police took a teenager into custody Wednesday on charges related to a shooting late last month. The juvenile, whose name is not being released due to his age, is one of several people allegedly involved in a shooting on Armstead Street on Sept. 22. Investigators with the...
Man facing charges after stealing dogs from NC animal shelters
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The sheriff’s office said three dogs were stolen from the Rowan County Animal Shelter. Now, they believe the same suspects stole dogs in another county. Three pit bulls, including one named Wessie, were stolen out of their kennels early Monday morning. “It’s definitely a...
WBTV
Dogs stolen from the Rowan County Animal Shelter
A WBTV crew drove the length of South Boulevard between Tremont Street and Scaleybark Road overnight and all the barriers were gone and all lanes were open. Jamir's family was shocked and saddened. Two months after his death, they still have no idea who killed him. Authorities continue to investigate...
WBTV
Two face charges for breaking into three animal shelters in one night
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been charged after law enforcement agencies in two counties say the two broke into three shelters on the same night and stole pit bull dogs from their kennels. According to the report from the Rowan Sheriff, two people broke into the Rowan...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston Mugshots For October 11th
The Gaston County mugshots for Tuesday, October 11th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV
Economic development announcement a ‘big win’ for Kannapolis, Rowan County
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis City Council and Fortius Capital Partners celebrated the groundbreaking of Lakeshore Corporate Park on Thursday. The corporate park will be located on a 55-acre site at Lane Street near the Interstate 85 Exit 63 interchange and has excellent access to Charlotte and Greensboro. The...
Rockingham accepts land donation; re-bids for resurfacing project
ROCKINGHAM — The city is expanding its property along Hitchcock Creek thanks to a donation by the family of a deceased resident. The Rockingham City Council on Tuesday accepted the gifting of 1.8 acres of land off of Spivey Street from the estate of the late Fred D. Taylor.
Man charged with murder, another wanted after victim killed at Concord bus stop: CPD
Robert Redfearn Jr. is charged with first-degree murder; Travoris Richardson, 31, was identified as the man killed.
