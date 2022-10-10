ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

Albemarle Police Reports – Oct. 8-10

Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. • Wesley Jace Helms (W M, 26) Arrest on chrg of Poss Marij >1/2 To 1 1/2 Oz, M (M), at 651 Nc 24-27 Bypass E/henson St, Albemarle, on 10/08/2022. • Chandler Isaiah Trent (W M, 19) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana...
Albemarle Police seeks public’s help

The Albemarle Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in. identifying the individual seen in the picture below. APD is searching for this subject in connection to a larceny that occurred around 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Lowe’s store at 814-14 N.C. Highway 24-27, Albemarle. Police say...
Wanted: Man stole from Albemarle Lowe’s

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought for stealing items from a Lowes store, Albemarle Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 p.m. last Wednesday at a Lowe’s store on NC-24. An initial investigation revealed a suspect entered the store and stole items. Surveillance footage showed […]
Lincolnton woman charged with multiple indictments including death by distribution

MAIDEN – Maiden police officers, with assistance from the Lincolnton Police Department arrested Madison Dare Winslow, 23, of Lincolnton on Wednesday Sept. 21 on multiple controlled substance related felony indictments from Catawba County. These indictments include - death by distribution, four counts of conspiracy to trafficking opium/heroin, possession of schedule II-controlled substance with intent to sell / deliver, maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Missing Lincolnton Man Found Dead

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that Michael Taylor was found deceased less than a quarter mile from his home. There is no foul play suspected. PREVIOUSLY (10/07/22):. LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating Michael Chad...
Woman Dead After Lincoln County Crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a woman has died after a crash between her car and a dump truck. On October 10th, around 11 a.m., troopers were sent to an accident at the intersection of Reeps Grove Church Road and Hulls Grove Church Road.
Dogs stolen from the Rowan County Animal Shelter

A WBTV crew drove the length of South Boulevard between Tremont Street and Scaleybark Road overnight and all the barriers were gone and all lanes were open. Jamir's family was shocked and saddened. Two months after his death, they still have no idea who killed him. Authorities continue to investigate...
